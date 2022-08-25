Read full article on original website
Barbara Webb
5d ago
Yeah…that’ll HELP!,😂😂😂😂😂😂😂! One LOSER giving to ANOTHER LOSER!!! Hey NEWSOME…is THIS money from your AUNTIES TRADE DEALS??????
Timberly Frounfelker
4d ago
Newsome, plz stay on your side of the United States. people have no place to even use the bathroom in your state, while children go hungry, obviously you are intruding, to bring Florida to your state of California's level.. invest in some porta potties and feed the children instead of interfering with Florida
Jake
5d ago
Lmfao Newsome is a joke and disgrace to society literally I couldn’t tell the difference of a 3 world country and California
Texas spends more than $12 million to bus migrants to Washington, DC, and New York
The state of Texas has spent more than $12 million busing migrants to Washington, DC, and New York who crossed into the state from Mexico, according to figures from the Texas Division of Emergency Management.
Biden condemns 'sickening' attacks on FBI following Mar-a-Lago search and slams GOP over January 6
President Joe Biden on Tuesday delivered a forceful speech in the key battleground state of Pennsylvania that demonstrated his escalated rhetoric against "MAGA Republicans" in Congress months before the midterm elections.
The fight against drought in California has a new tool: The restrictor
The pretty, cloudless blue skies over perfectly manicured lawns represent an ugly reality for California's Las Virgenes Municipal Water District as it grapples with the historic megadrought ravaging the American West.
Ex-Republican governor has advice for Joe Biden on how to deal with GOP
Former Republican Ohio governor and CNN political commentator John Kasich reacts to President Biden’s strong rhetoric towards the GOP during a speech on gun violence and his comments on the January 6th insurrection.
20 were charged for voter fraud in Florida. Advocates say a broken system is to blame
Many of the individuals charged by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' new election crimes unit said they had no idea that with their felony convictions, they were unable to vote when they cast 2020 ballots.
South Carolina House advances near-total ban on abortion with new limited exceptions for rape and incest
The South Carolina House of Representatives on Tuesday advanced legislation that would ban nearly all abortion at every stage of pregnancy, after adding a last-minute amendment that includes exceptions for some cases of rape and incest.
Abortion providers sue to block Indiana's near-total abortion ban set to take effect next month
Abortion providers filed a lawsuit Tuesday seeking to block Indiana's near-total abortion ban set to take effect next month.
A prolonged and record heat wave builds over the West this week
Some of the hottest temperatures of the year are on the way for the West Coast and possibly staying dangerously hot through Labor Day as a mega heat wave builds in for the long term.
Governor DeSantis suspends four Broward School Board members
TALLAHASSEE - Governor Ron DeSantis on Friday suspended Broward School Board Members Patricia Good, Donna Korn, Ann Murray and Laurie Rich Levinson from office. The move followed recommendations of the Twentieth Statewide Grand Jury to suspend these board members due to their "incompetence, neglect of duty, and misuse of authority." The suspensions are effective immediately. Page five references the grand jury report that "each committed malfeasance, misfeasance, neglect of duty, and incompetence" in handling a campus safety program.A program the Governor stated could have saved lives at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.The order says, "each hereby suspended from the public office that they...
TROPICAL DEPRESSION LIKELY TO FORM EAST OF FLORIDA
SEVERAL TROPICAL WAVES NOW BEING MONITORED BY NATIONAL HURRICANE CENTER. BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATED: 7:45 p.m. Sunday, August 28, 2022 with the 8pm Update from NHC. BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — There is a 70 percent chance that a tropical wave east of Florida will become a […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
'Get out now': Mayor urges residents to flee ahead of rising river waters in Mississippi
A day after warning residents of Jackson, Mississippi, to "get out now," the mayor of the state's biggest city is urging them to not take evacuation warnings lightly as record-setting rain threatens to flood streets and creep into homes within the next two days.
Here are the key primary election results from Florida
Democrats have picked their nominees to take on Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis and GOP Sen. Marco Rubio. Several congressional seats are also open.
floridaing.com
Tallest Waterfall in Florida (4 Impressive Views)
The Tallest Waterfall in Florida isn’t just any waterfall, it’s a top-notch waterfall. If you’re looking to hit the high places, then look no further than Florida’s highest waterfall. The Tallest Waterfall in Florida is located in Falling Waters State Park. You’ll find this beautiful waterfall...
Lesbian turned Bi Esposito wins Republican nomination to face Engelhart in November
Who will be the voice of the new Florida House District 77?. Voters will decide in November when Republican Tiffany Esposito and Democrat Eric Engelhart face off. Esposito won the Republican primary nomination Tuesday with 71 percent of the vote, according to Lee County Elections. Her opponent, Ford O’Connell, got 29 percent.
Independent Florida Alligator
McGraw unseats DeSantis-appointed Russell, regains District 2 School Board seat
Donning a white silk pantsuit and neon green nails, District 2 School Board candidate Diyonne McGraw surrounded herself with loved ones to celebrate her election night win as precinct results slowly rolled in. McGraw won the Alachua County District 2 School Board race with 56.92% of the vote, about 14...
'There's nothing to eat in there!': Goats take over deputy's patrol car
An Alabama deputy was delivering legal papers when he heard noises coming from his patrol car and saw two goats making themselves at home.
A Florida school district rejected a donation of dictionaries due to its book freeze
A rotary club in Venice has donated 300 dictionaries annually to the school district for 15 years. This is the first time they have been rejected.
Skeletal remains of child dubbed 'Baby Girl' by investigators have been identified as a missing Indiana girl. But her death is still a mystery
For decades, investigators in Tennessee affectionately referred to an unidentified girl whose remains were found in 1985 as "Baby Girl" while they worked to find her true identity, according to state authorities.
Texas Gov Abbott responds to NYC Mayor's threat
Texas Governor Abbott doesn't run away from the NYC Mayor's threat -Image courtesy of K. Mitch Hodge/Unsplash. "Bring it." Texas Governor Greg Abbott has two words about the New York Mayor's threat. Mayor Eric Adams wants the Texas Governor to stop sending illegal migrants to NYC.
New Texas Poll Has Democrats Crossing Party Lines to Support Abbott
In a recent Dallas Morning News University of Texas at Tyler poll, Governor Greg Abbott continues to maintain a strong lead over challenger Beto O’Rourke. The poll showed Abbott was ahead by 7 points.
