247Sports

Wake Forest Football vs. VMI DFS preview

It looks like if you're playing college football Thursday night, you're on the DFS slate, so here we go. Wake Forest vs. VMI is likely to be a juicy one for daily fantasy players, as both teams like to play fast. Strangely enough, both Wake Forest and VMI averaged 77 offensive plays per game a season ago, and as they play against each other that number may actually be higher Thursday night. It wouldn't be surprising if each of these teams get around 15 possessions.
