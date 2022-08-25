Read full article on original website
Discovery of the first known depiction of the Israelite judge Deborah mentioned in the BibleAnita DurairajChapel Hill, NC
UNC Charlotte Botanical Gardens: Discover what makes it such a special placeCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
Durham Sheriff shares eviction resources with communityThe Triangle TribuneDurham County, NC
DPS kindergarten kickoff helps parents adjustThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
NCCU receives grant to digitize historical photosThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
UNC Coordinator Report: Drake Maye, Defensive Improvements, Young Playmakers
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — North Carolina offensive coordinator Phil Longo and defensive coordinator Gene Chizik each took the podium on Monday to discuss their respective sides of the ball following the Tar Heels’ season-opening victory against Florida A&M on Saturday. In the wake of Drake Maye’s five-touchdown performance...
ECU LB Xavier Smith not 'intimidated' by NC State
NC State opens its 2022 season with a tough road test against in-state East Carolina. Heisman Trophy contender Devin Leary leads the offense, and the Wolfpack return plenty of talent on both sides of the ball. They are among the early favorites to win the ACC Championship. But one East Carolina player seems fairly non-plussed. Linebacker Xavier Smith joined 92.7 FM’s Pirate Radio and delivered his less-than-stellar impression of NC State.
Everything NC State coach Dave Doeren had to say about ECU
NC State head coach Dave Doeren is no stranger to taking on the East Carolina Pirates. He’s done so four times in his career already, and has compiled a 2-2 record against them. Doeren fell in his first season with the Wolfpack back in 2013, 42-28, and in 2016, 33-30. Doeren’s teams got the better of East Carolina in 2018 (58-3) and in 2019 (34-6), winning comfortable both times.
UNC Football: Appalachian State coach Shawn Clark previews Week 1 clash
The North Carolina Tar Heels travel two-and-a-half hours west to Boone, North Carolina in order to take on the Appalachian State Mountaineers. The Tar Heels already played over the weekend in Week 0, beating Florida A&M 56-24 at home. As for App State, Saturday’s noon kickoff will be their first game of the season. Mountaineers head coach Shawn Clark brings a 20-7 record into the fourth year of his tenure at App State and previewed Saturday's game against the Tar Heels during his weekly press conference Monday.
Depth Chart Notes: Week One vs. Temple
Head coach Mike Elko and the Duke Blue Devils released the initial depth chart of the 2022 season on Monday afternoon ahead of the Friday opener against Temple. The Blue Devils return a number of starters on both sides of the ball though several are lining up at new positions under the new coaching staff. Ahead of Week One against the Owls, here's the breakdown the positions and which players are set to see the field early on.
UNC basketball picked No. 1 by college basketball coaches in anonymous poll
Caesar’s Sportsbook has Gonzaga and Houston as co-favorites to win the national championship in 2023. But college basketball coaches interviewed by CBS Sports’ Gary Parrish and Matt Norlander apparently disagreed, with North Carolina landing the highest percentage of No. 1 votes. In the first part of CBS Sports’...
Projecting the 51-52 Wake Forest Football players currently over the line, next group up
Wake Forest coach Dave Clawson had a goal to get 55 players 'over the line' by the end of fall camp, adding that it would take roughly 25 players on each side of the ball.
