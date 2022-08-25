ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Tech University#Texas Legislature#Downloads#Texas Tech#A Law School#A Vet School#Texas Tech Day#The Centennial Raidergate
102.5 KISS FM

Lubbock, Did You Even Know You Could Order a Whataburger Box?

Whataburger is a staple of the standard Lubbockite diet. Whataburger has saved my life multiple times at 3 a.m. I never don't want a potato egg taquito. But today is the first time I've ever heard about the Whataburger box, which is 10 plain burgers with the toppings and condiments on the side. I found out about the box because a woman went viral on TikTok after Whataburger employees wanted a picture of her for ordering the first one ever from their store.
LUBBOCK, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
City
Lubbock, TX
102.5 KISS FM

100 Years: One of Texas’ Oldest Bakeries Is in Slaton

When I first moved to Lubbock, I knew nothing about this. But when I learned, man, how my life changed. If you haven't been out to Slaton, you're missing out for a lot of reasons. One of the big ones is The Slaton Bakery. It's actually one of the oldest bakeries in the state of Texas. opening up way back in 1923. That's also the same year Texas Tech University opened.
SLATON, TX
102.5 KISS FM

These 24 People Were Arrested In Lubbock on August 29th

Mondays are usually considered the most boring day of the week unless there happens to be a three-day weekend. But maybe it's not boring but just plain criminal?. As I was going through the roster of people who were arrested I decided to look and see how many people were arrested on a Monday. Boy, howdy was I ever wrong to say Monday was boring. There are tons of people in Lubbock apparently doing things they shouldn't.
LUBBOCK, TX
102.5 KISS FM

Burklee Hill Vineyards Hosts ‘Taste of India’ Brunch

Calling all Lubbock foodies and wine lovers, Burklee Hill Vineyards is hosting a special brunch event on September 11, 2022 at 12:30 p.m. The “A Taste of India Brunch” will feature Chef Pooja Hegde of Saffron & Spice, who will prepare a five-course Indian brunch. Alongside the food, they will be serving mimosas and complimentary cocktails that pair with each course.
LUBBOCK, TX
102.5 KISS FM

Flooding On Lubbock’s 50th Street In Pictures

I looked down from watching TV on Sunday afternoon and I couldn't believe the message I got on my phone. I live at the North Loop and the Interstate. We heard a lot of thunder and then had light rain for 5-10 minutes. This is kind of why I was unconcerned about the weather. We all tend to think that whatever weather we're getting at our house is what everyone else is getting.
LUBBOCK, TX
102.5 KISS FM

5 Way Overrated Things About Lubbock, Texas

Just because these things are listed as overrated doesn't mean they're not great. Ohh, I'm about to step in it. I'm sure the trolls will say, "well...you're overrated!" So let me say that I am the first to agree with you. I'm the perfect example of something that is tops in Lubbock but would be swallowed up in a lot of other places.
LUBBOCK, TX
102.5 KISS FM

8 Lubbock Ready to Eat Products

This was a fun one to put together. Basically what I was looking into here were products that originated or are here that are packaged and ready to go. I didn't include beer, booze, or even most butcher shops, focusing on how renowned and professional the products are. I actually...
LUBBOCK, TX
102.5 KISS FM

102.5 KISS FM

Lubbock, TX
4K+
Followers
9K+
Post
973K+
Views
ABOUT

102.5 Kiss FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lubbock, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy