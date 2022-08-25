ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Benito, TX

San Benito man charged with attempted murder

Valley Morning Star
Valley Morning Star
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w7WvD_0hVZwxex00

SAN BENITO — A San Benito man is facing an attempted murder charge after police accused him of driving a car into a man, officials said.

A judge has ordered Elias Hernandez, 22, held on a total of $330,000 bail, charging him with attempted murder, possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana, San Benito officials stated in a press release Thursday.

Officers arrested Hernandez Wednesday night after he fled the scene of a car crash that injured a man, the press release stated.

Officials stated in the press release Hernandez “had intentionally struck the victim with his vehicle several times, resulting in the victim’s injuries” at about 7:47 p.m. in the 400 block Franklin Street.

While Hernandez fled the scene, officers found the victim lying “in the street with severe trauma and injuries throughout his body,” the press release stated. “It was also discovered that the suspected male had intentionally struck the victim with his vehicle several times, resulting in the victim’s injuries.”

Shortly after the crash, officers arrested Hernandez in the area, officials said.

Valley Morning Star

Valley Morning Star

Harlingen, TX
