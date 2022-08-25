Read full article on original website
Obituary: Mark Robert Schneider
Mark Robert Schneider, 62, of Sturgeon Bay, died Monday, August 22, 2022. He was born June 14, 1960 in Milwaukee, the youngest of three boys born to the late Chester Clayton Schneider Jr. and Joan May (Miller) Schneider. Growing up, the Schneider family sailed the Great Lakes and beyond – a passion handed down and respected by the next generation. Mark graduated from Southern Door High School in 1978 and was most recently employed at HATCO. He was an accomplished author and wrote about his life and troubles that he faced throughout.
Obituary: Shirley Ann (Peterson) Brandt
Shirley Ann Brandt, age 86, of Sturgeon Bay, died peacefully on Sunday, August 14, 2022 at Trempealeau County HealthCare Center in Whitehall, Wisconsin. She was born August 9, 1936 in Sturgeon Bay, third youngest of fourteen to Hans and Mary (Burlo) Peterson. Shirley’s mother passed when she was just six years old and her father passed when she was 15, leaving her to be raised by her older siblings. She did her schooling at Sturgeon Bay High School. Shirley worked as a housekeeper at Bridgeport Resort for many years until she retired. On May 26, 1955, Shirley married James Joseph Brandt and together, they raised their five children. Having lost her parents at such a young age, family meant everything to her. Shirley truly lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures – spending quality time with her loved ones, friends, nature, animals, resale shopping and traveling with her daughters on girl’s weekend getaways. One of her favorite traveling pleasures was touring the Elvis Presley Estate in Tennessee. In her younger years, Shirley would plant vegetables and can them. She always made homemade soups, pies, and fudge at Christmas time.
Obituary: James Lloyd Hoehn, MD FACS
James Lloyd Hoehn, MD FACS, 81, of Sturgeon Bay, WI, died at home, Friday evening, August 26, 2022 from advanced lung cancer. Jim was born in Madison, WI on August 18, 1941 to Gwendolyn H. Bauman. Shortly after birth, he was adopted by Gwen’s sister, Shirley Jean Bauman Hoehn, and her husband, Henry Gerard Hoehn. Jim was raised in Galena, IL and attended Galena Public Schools through 10th grade. He finished high school at Shattuck-St. Mary’s School in Fairbault, MN, graduating with the class of 1959. Jim continued his education at the University of Wisconsin-Madison (BS) and then the University of Illinois-Chicago (MD and MS). He pursued surgical training at Presbyterian St. Luke’s Hospital (RUSH) in Chicago, IL and Surgical Oncology fellowship training at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, TX. Jim was commissioned in the United States Navy in 1966 at the start of his training, deferring active duty until his training was finished. He attained the rank of LCDR USNR and served at Naval Hospital No. 1, Portsmouth, NH as Chief of Surgery and Executive Officer. Jim was honorably discharged from the Navy on June 24, 1974.
Obituary: Susan Kennelly (née Geier)
Susan Kennelly (née Geier) died on August 19, 2022, surrounded by those who loved her. Susan was a creative, curious, and compassionate woman who was loved by so many. She was an incredible mother to Martin and Julia, and she is survived by her devoted Sheltie Maude, husband Jack, sister Karen, and brother Jon. Susan was passionate about so many things including animals, music, and food. She was a talented, multi-medium artist who sold her works in many stores in Chicago and Door County, WI. She will be remembered for her annual craft fair which she organized and hosted in her home for many years. She was the person to call in the neighborhood for help with lost and found animals, and she provided a loving home to many stray animals. Susan loved spending time in Door County, WI, where she walked her dogs in the woods, collected rocks to paint, and spent cherished time with her family. She had a beautiful soul and inner light which shone on so many. She was taken too soon and will be profoundly missed. Memorial details to come via Facebook.
