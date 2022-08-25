ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Springs, WY

wyo4news.com

Changes made regarding Mayor Kaumo's August 31 hearing

Rock Springs, Wyoming – The initial hearing scheduled for Wednesday this week, in the matter of the State of Wyoming Vs Timothy Kaumo has been vacated and replaced with a settlement conference occurring on September 20 at 9 a.m. A settlement conference is typically between the prosecuting and defending attorneys to lay out the next steps in the court proceedings before a judge, who in this case is Judge Michael Greer of Uinta County.
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
wyo4news.com

Sweetwater County Arrest Report: August 28 – August 29, 2022

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
sweetwaternow.com

RSHS Student Succumbs to Injuries Sustained in Vehicular Accident

ROCK SPRINGS — In a message on the ParentSquare App this afternoon, Sweetwater County School District (SCSD) No. 1 informed the community that a Rock Springs High School student passed away today following a vehicular accident. The following joint statement was made by SCSD No. 1 officials. Hello Sweetwater...
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
wyo4news.com

Automobile versus bicycle accident in Rock Springs

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — At approximately 11:30 a.m. today, Rock Springs Police Department responded to a fatal automobile versus bicycle collision. The bicyclist was pronounced deceased at the scene. This is still an active and ongoing investigation. More information will be shared as it becomes available.
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
101.9 KING FM

Rock Springs Woman Listed As Missing Person On DCI Website

A 48-year-old Rock Springs woman is listed as missing on a Wyoming Missing Person website maintained by the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation. The Wyoming Missing Persons website has this entry for Christy Donelle Arntson:. Missing Person, August 11, 2022, Sweetwater County, Wyoming: Christy Donelle Arntson, age 48, was last...
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
county17.com

Motorcyclist dies south of Green River after hitting rock in roadway

CASPER, Wyo — A 62-year-old Wyoming died Friday morning in a motorcycle crash south of Green River, according to a preliminary Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP) report. The investigation indicates that the the Kawasaki motorcycle was traveling on Little Firehold Road (CR 9) AROUND 10:30 a.m. when it struck a large rock in the roadway.
CASPER, WY

