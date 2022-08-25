Read full article on original website
Changes made regarding Mayor Kaumo’s August 31 hearing
Rock Springs, Wyoming – The initial hearing scheduled for Wednesday this week, in the matter of the State of Wyoming Vs Timothy Kaumo has been vacated and replaced with a settlement conference occurring on September 20 at 9 a.m. A settlement conference is typically between the prosecuting and defending attorneys to lay out the next steps in the court proceedings before a judge, who in this case is Judge Michael Greer of Uinta County.
Sweetwater County Arrest Report: August 28 – August 29, 2022
All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
Incident involving the death of a student at RSHS following a vehicular accident
ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — From Parent Square,. It is with great sadness that Sweetwater County School District Number One has learned of an incident today involving the death of a student at Rock Springs High School following a vehicular accident. Our sympathies and support are with all the families...
Wyoming Motorcyclist Killed After Hitting Large Rock, Crashing
A 62-year-old Wyoming man is dead after crashing his motorcycle in Sweetwater County Friday morning. The crash happened around 10:33 a.m. near milepost 4.5 on County Road 9 (Little Firehole Road) south of Rock Springs. The Wyoming Highway Patrol says James Ledger was riding down the road when he struck...
Automobile versus bicycle accident in Rock Springs
ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — At approximately 11:30 a.m. today, Rock Springs Police Department responded to a fatal automobile versus bicycle collision. The bicyclist was pronounced deceased at the scene. This is still an active and ongoing investigation. More information will be shared as it becomes available.
Rock Springs Woman Listed As Missing Person On DCI Website
A 48-year-old Rock Springs woman is listed as missing on a Wyoming Missing Person website maintained by the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation. The Wyoming Missing Persons website has this entry for Christy Donelle Arntson:. Missing Person, August 11, 2022, Sweetwater County, Wyoming: Christy Donelle Arntson, age 48, was last...
