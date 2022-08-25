Read full article on original website
Just a Humble Plea to Pretty Please Bring Culver’s to Lubbock
If you've never had frozen custard or a big tasty burger from Culver's, then you're totally missing out. There are 14 locations in Texas, but for some reason we don't have one in Lubbock. It's not because of our population, either. We have more than enough people to keep that restaurant in business.
Lubbock Citibus Is Adding a Helpful New Feature You Need
If you ride Citibus in Lubbock, this new feature will make your life so much easier. Have you ever been headed to a bus stop and wondered how far away the bus is or if you're going to miss it? Well, that will no longer be a problem. Lubbock Citibus...
The Toasted Yolk Cafe Is Weeks Away From Opening in Lubbock
Get ready for a boozy breakfast and/or brunch in Lubbock. Lubbock is just weeks away from a new breakfast, brunch and lunch spot opening their doors. The Toasted Yolk Cafe will be launching their first location in Lubbock in the old Panera Bread location at 6807 Milwaukee Avenue. The Toasted...
Get Your Grandmas Ready to Compete in the South Plains Fair This Fall
The South Plains Fair is just a few weeks away, and that means it's time to get your granny, abuelita or whichever older woman you have in your life ready to compete. This doesn't mean you'll be parading her around a ring and making sure she's best in show, but instead to show off those delectable foods she's known for.
Lubbock, Did You Even Know You Could Order a Whataburger Box?
Whataburger is a staple of the standard Lubbockite diet. Whataburger has saved my life multiple times at 3 a.m. I never don't want a potato egg taquito. But today is the first time I've ever heard about the Whataburger box, which is 10 plain burgers with the toppings and condiments on the side. I found out about the box because a woman went viral on TikTok after Whataburger employees wanted a picture of her for ordering the first one ever from their store.
Why Do Texans Call a Sunshower ‘The Devil’s Beating His Wife’?
The weather on Sunday was scary and magnificent. I happened to be in a metal-roofed building when the thunder began, and a very primal part of me was shaken, but also full of awe. I made my purchase in time to see that it was pouring all over the store I was at, but across the street it wasn't raining.
Want To Play Against The Lady Raider Basketball Team? Now Is Your Chance
Did you ever want to play against a Texas Tech team or be on the practice team? Now is your chance basketball lovers. The Texas Tech Lady Raiders basketball team posted to Facebook this weekend saying they are looking for more players to join the practice team. What this means...
Whip It Good! Is It Time for Lubbock to Lock Up the Canned Whipped Cream?
The ridiculous stupid stuff that I do for this job. Sigh. There's no greater joy than whipped cream, right out of the can. Preferably applied in places that dare not be mentioned in a family setting like this one. I know it's not actually cream, but this is like crack in a can.
100 Years: One of Texas’ Oldest Bakeries Is in Slaton
When I first moved to Lubbock, I knew nothing about this. But when I learned, man, how my life changed. If you haven't been out to Slaton, you're missing out for a lot of reasons. One of the big ones is The Slaton Bakery. It's actually one of the oldest bakeries in the state of Texas. opening up way back in 1923. That's also the same year Texas Tech University opened.
Lubbock’s Mugshot Monday: 28 People Arrested Over the Weekend (August 27th & 28th)
School is officially back in session across Lubbock, but some people just don't seem to learn their lesson. We have Lubbock's mugshots from this weekend, along with the smart choices these people decided to make. I'm just ecstatic for next weekend as it's the first home game of Texas Tech's...
These 24 People Were Arrested In Lubbock on August 29th
Mondays are usually considered the most boring day of the week unless there happens to be a three-day weekend. But maybe it's not boring but just plain criminal?. As I was going through the roster of people who were arrested I decided to look and see how many people were arrested on a Monday. Boy, howdy was I ever wrong to say Monday was boring. There are tons of people in Lubbock apparently doing things they shouldn't.
Four Sixes ‘Grit & Glory’ Brings A Texas Legend to the Beer Aisle
Recently, I drove to Oklahoma. Okay, that's a misnomer, I rode to Oklahoma in the backseat. Part of the fun of that trip is being able to see the legendary 6666 ranch from the highway. It's located in Guthrie, Texas, and it's on the way if you're headed to the Choctaw casino.
Got Wi-Fi? Here Are the 19 Best Places in Lubbock to Get Some Work Done
Sometimes you just need a change of scenery when you're doing something online. Whether you need to get something done for work or school, here are some places you need to check out around Lubbock, Texas. Here Are the 19 Best Places in Lubbock That Offer Wi-Fi Whether you want...
The Goin’ Band From Raiderland Is Going to New York City in 2023
The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade is historic. It's been going on forever and is the most iconic parade in the United States. You might argue the Rose Parade before the Rose Bowl is more iconic in regards to college football, but the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade is synonymous with football on Thanksgiving.
Kids & COVID: What Lubbock Parents Need To Know For This Fall
While the Summer of 2021 brought a big drop in COVID cases, many folks have noted an uptick in the number of folks affected by the virus this present season. This brings a bit of concern with the new school year officially underway and people spending more time indoors and in confined spaces. We spoke with Dr. Naticia Mortensen, a Family Medicine Physician affiliated with Covenant, about the best ways to handle this virus if your kids catch it this Fall.
Lubbock’s King Street Pub Is Closing Permanently After Friday
Lubbock's King Street Pub (8004 Indiana B18) will not be renewing their lease, as per King Street Pub's Facebook page. Their last day of operation in Friday, September 2nd. It is with a heavy heart that David and I announce we are not renewing our lease for King Street Pub.
Flooding On Lubbock’s 50th Street In Pictures
I looked down from watching TV on Sunday afternoon and I couldn't believe the message I got on my phone. I live at the North Loop and the Interstate. We heard a lot of thunder and then had light rain for 5-10 minutes. This is kind of why I was unconcerned about the weather. We all tend to think that whatever weather we're getting at our house is what everyone else is getting.
You Can Now Buy The “Special Sauce” From The 50 Yard Line Blueberry Muffins
If you have lived in Lubbock for a while you probably know what the 50 Yard Line Steakhouse is. I first found out about this place from my mom. When she lived in Lubbock they loved going there. The first thing she told me was that I needed to go for the blueberry muffins. So when they came to move me into college in 2013 that was our first stop on the list.
5 Way Overrated Things About Lubbock, Texas
Just because these things are listed as overrated doesn't mean they're not great. Ohh, I'm about to step in it. I'm sure the trolls will say, "well...you're overrated!" So let me say that I am the first to agree with you. I'm the perfect example of something that is tops in Lubbock but would be swallowed up in a lot of other places.
This Cozy Lubbock House Feels Like You’re Living in a Bed and Breakfast
I tend to show you a lot of large homes that are out of most people's budgets, but interesting to look at. So, how about a much more affordable house that is just as nice to take a look into?. This Lubbock house is currently for sale and gives me...
