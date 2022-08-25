ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

KPEL 96.5

Record-Breaking Alligator Captured in Mississippi, Could Be 100 Years Old

An alligator captured recently in Mississippi has broken the state record for the longest female alligator. Oh, and the reptile could be 100 years old!. The alligator was killed on Sunday, August 28 on the Pearl River about five miles north of the Ross Barnett Reservoir by two Mississippi alligator hunters, Jim Denson and Richie Denson, both from Madison.
KPEL 96.5

Monday’s Powerball Produces $150,000 Winner in Louisiana

Louisiana's Powerball lottery luck continued with a big $150,000 win in Monday night's drawing of the popular multi-state lottery game. It marks the third big win that the state's lottery players have claimed in Powerball. The other two big wins came in last Wednesday's drawing. In that drawing from August...
KPEL 96.5

Excessive Rains/Watching the Tropics – Louisiana’s Weekend

Louisiana's weekend will be affected by the weather, for the most part, those issues will come in the form of heavy rain but we do need to keep an eye on the tropics as well. The excessive rain threat has been classified as "slight" by the Weather Prediction Center. But that projection of heavier than usual downpours covers all but the extreme northwestern corner of the state.
KPEL 96.5

Lottery Reveals $250,000 in Powerball Winners Sold in Louisiana

The Louisiana Lottery has revealed that tickets sold in Louisiana for a Powerball drawing last week have produced $250,000 in winners. These big wins continue Louisiana's "streak" of lottery luck. While the game's drawing did not produce a big jackpot winner a $250,000 payday, even if it is divided among two tickets is certainly nothing to sneeze at.
KPEL 96.5

West Nile Virus Back in Acadiana for First Time Since 2018

There was a time when the West Nile Virus had Louisiana residents very concerned every time they saw a mosquito. I remember in the early 2000's when I was playing football in high school that we were very mindful of mosquitoes and how a bite could potentially bring on the West Nile Virus or some other nasty disease that these insects carry. Even when the practice fields were sprayed, many of us still became a little nervous every time we heard a certain buzz.
KPEL 96.5

It’s All About The Oil – The Joe Cunningham Show

The Joe Cunningham Show airs 3-4 p.m. every weekday on NewsTalk 96.5 KPEL. The daily show notes offer you a look into the topics of the day and the links to the top stories and Joe's own writings on the state of politics in Louisiana and around the country. Follow Joe on Twitter at @JoePCunningham and Like the Joe Cunningham Show on Facebook. You can also subscribe to the Joe Cunningham Show podcast on Apple, Spotify, Stitcher, or Amazon.
KPEL 96.5

Is the Wrong Bird on the Louisiana State Flag?

Is the wrong bird on the Louisiana state flag? The Louisiana state bird is the brown pelican, so why is the pelican on our flag white?. According to theadvocate.com, the colors for the Louisiana state flag were chosen by Governor W.W Heard in 1912. Why does the state flag picture...
KPEL 96.5

New Walmart Policy Angers Some Shoppers But Should it, Really?

A reported new Walmart policy has angered some of the store's most loyal shoppers but do they really have a right to be upset? The new policy reportedly implemented by the huge retailer is being touted as a part of the store's plan to mitigate theft. Many Walmart shoppers feel such a policy is branding them as dishonest before they've even set foot in the store.
KPEL 96.5

Did Louisiana Republicans Learn Their Lesson? – The Joe Cunningham Show

The Joe Cunningham Show airs 3-4 p.m. every weekday on NewsTalk 96.5 KPEL. The daily show notes offer you a look into the topics of the day and the links to the top stories and Joe's own writings on the state of politics in Louisiana and around the country. Follow Joe on Twitter at @JoePCunningham and Like the Joe Cunningham Show on Facebook. You can also subscribe to the Joe Cunningham Show podcast on Apple, Spotify, Stitcher, or Amazon.
KPEL 96.5

Even Democrats Disapprove Of Student Loan Forgiveness Plan – The Joe Cunningham Show

The Joe Cunningham Show airs 3-4 p.m. every weekday on NewsTalk 96.5 KPEL. The daily show notes offer you a look into the topics of the day and the links to the top stories and Joe's own writings on the state of politics in Louisiana and around the country. Follow Joe on Twitter at @JoePCunningham and Like the Joe Cunningham Show on Facebook. You can also subscribe to the Joe Cunningham Show podcast on Apple, Spotify, Stitcher, or Amazon.
KPEL 96.5

Is It Illegal to Drive Barefoot in Louisiana?

When I was first learning to drive, I recall my parents telling me to put shoes on when I got behind the wheel. (Being from the country, sans footwear was my go-to.) I always assumed their request for me to wear shoes was because it was against the law to drive barefooted.
KPEL 96.5

KPEL 96.5

