There was a time when the West Nile Virus had Louisiana residents very concerned every time they saw a mosquito. I remember in the early 2000's when I was playing football in high school that we were very mindful of mosquitoes and how a bite could potentially bring on the West Nile Virus or some other nasty disease that these insects carry. Even when the practice fields were sprayed, many of us still became a little nervous every time we heard a certain buzz.

