We are just a week away from the start of High School sports here in Western New York and just about everyone is ready except one key group of people the referees. That was until last night. Yesterday officials with Section VI and officials in all sports agreed to a new contract. The current contract was set to expire on August 31st and if it was not renewed or a new contract agreed upon, the start of the season could have been delayed.

HIGH SCHOOL ・ 1 DAY AGO