2news.com

No injuries reported after car hits WCSD school bus in north Reno

No one was injured after a car hit a Washoe County School District school bus in north Reno Monday afternoon. The crash was reported at the intersection of Sutro Street and North McCarran Blvd. around 3:00 P.M. on Monday, August 29, 2022. An officer on scene told us a Four-door...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Reward offered in Reno homicide case

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Secret Witness is offering a $5,000 reward for information in Monday night’s homicide in Reno. Monday night around 8:15, the Reno Police Department responded to the area of Lake and Mill Street for a shooting that had just occurred. After giving medical aid to a...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Troy Driver not dead despite rumors, Lyon County Sheriffs say

LYON COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office says Troy Driver is not dead, despite rumors circulating to the contrary. Rumors had been circulating that Driver, accused of kidnapping and killing a Fernley teenager, had insinuated Driver had committed suicide in the Lyon County Jail. They say...
LYON COUNTY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

One dead in downtown Reno shooting

RENO, Nev. - Reno Police say one person was killed in a shooting Monday night. It was reported around 9 p.m. in the area of Mill Street near Lake Street. Investigators say they’re looking for at least two suspects. It’s unclear whether or not the suspects knew each other,...
RENO, NV
kkoh.com

One Person Arrested After Stabbing, Another Suspect Sought by Sparks Police

Sparks Police are investigating two connected incidents. A stabbing happened Saturday night just after 11pm at Greenbrae Drive & Pyramid Way. The person who was stabbed was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries. About 40 minutes later, Sparks police went to the intersection of Sullivan Lane and McCarran Boulevard on a report of a shooting. The driver of a vehicle had been shot several times. As detectives investigated, they found 22-year-old Alejandra Mora-Izquierdo in the passenger seat. She was a suspect in the stabbing earlier that night. She was arrested without incident. Sparks Police are still trying to find the shooter. If you any information, please contact Sparks Police.
SPARKS, NV
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Douglas County authorities seek 15-year-old runaway

Douglas County Secret Witness is seeking information on a 15-year-old male runaway Joseph Altig who left his residence in Gardnerville on foot and has not returned. Anyone with any information regarding this is urged to call Secret Witness at 775-322-4900 or Investigator Ed Garren at 775-782-9907. Reference case number 22SO21784.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
2news.com

Free Transit to the Best in the West Nugget Rib Cook Off

RTC of Washoe County will offer free transportation to this year's Best in the West Nugget Rib Cook Off in Sparks. RTC will offer the rides on the RAPID Lincoln Line and Route 11 from Wednesday, August 31, through Monday, September 5, all day, each day to the Best in the West Nugget Rib Cook Off, in partnership with The Nugget Casino Resort.
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
2news.com

Shed Fire Under Investigation Near 16th Street Off Of Rock Blvd.

An investigation is underway after a shed fire broke out near 16th Street off of Rock Blvd. in Sparks. The fire broke out around 8 a.m. on Monday. Fire crews tell us one person was treated on scene for undisclosed injuries. The roadway may be closed to traffic while crews...
SPARKS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Lyon County Sheriffs investigating homicide in Fernley

FERNLEY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide in Fernley. They say on Monday, they received a call about a shooting in the 900 block of Mesa Drive in the town. Upon arriving, deputies located a person who had been shot and was pronounced dead shortly after their arrival.
FERNLEY, NV
mynews4.com

Not everyone likes Reno's downtown road design for bicycle pilot project

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The City of Reno is about half-way through the pilot project that turned downtown into a maze of barricades and posts to keep bicyclists and people on scooters safer. The idea is to improve access and connectivity for people traveling from Midtown to the university area and through the downtown area. But not everyone thinks it's working.
RENO, NV
FOX40

SR-89 four car crash kills one person and injures two

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A four car collision along State Route 89 between Truckee and Tahoe City on Friday left one person dead and two more injured, according to the California Highway Patrol. According to CHP, an International box truck, driven by a 43-year-old man from Vallejo was driving south on SR-89 at around […]
TRUCKEE, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Police deal with uptick in violent crime in northern Nevada

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - It’s been an extremely busy couple of weeks when it comes to violent crime in northern Nevada. “During the summer months we tend to see an increase in crime,” said Officer Nick Chambers of the Sparks Police Department. “A lot of the violence that we do see is an increase in gang violence and domestic violence.”
SPARKS, NV

