Read full article on original website
Related
beckersasc.com
Property management group buys 2 Louisiana medical buildings
Montecito Medical purchased two medical office buildings in Lake Charles, La. The two offices total 54,417 square feet and are fully leased, according to an Aug. 30 news release. The larger office is occupied by the Center for Orthopedics, and the remaining space is leased to Irving, Texas-based Christus Health's Ochsner St. Patrick Wound Center.
$75.7 Million I-10 and US 165 Overpass Construction to Begin September 13, Expected to Continue Until Fall 2024
I-10 and US 165 Overpass Construction to Begin September 13, Expected to Continue Until Fall 2024. Louisiana – On August 29, 2022, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (LADOTD) announced that on Tuesday, September 13th, 2022, construction is expected to begin on a $75.7 million project to remove and replace the I-10 Overpass bridges over US 165 near Iowa, Louisiana.
LA 12 Bridge Traffic Shift Near Louisiana-Texas State Line Starting August 30
LA 12 Bridge Traffic Shift Near Louisiana-Texas State Line Starting August 30. Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana – On August 29, 2022, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (LADOTD) announced that motorists can expect a traffic shift on LA 12 at the Mud Lake Bridge, Hursey Slough Bridge, and Ashworth Slough Bridge near the Louisiana-Texas state line, beginning Tuesday, August 30, 2022.
Lake Charles American Press
Honoré against more LNG terminals
Gen. Russel L. Honoré was in Lake Charles Wednesday, August 24, to warn against building more LNG export terminals in what he describes as a “hurricane disaster zone.” Honoré said new plants are not only bad for the environment, but these export facilities are contributing to rising electricity and food costs.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Food Truck Court Coming to Lake Charles “The Corner”
Announced over the weekend on the Lake Area Food Truck Alliance Facebook page, "The Corner" is coming to Lake Charles. Why has this idea not been put into action years ago? Who cares, it's here now!. The idea behind "The Corner" is to have a place for various food trucks...
Lake Charles Residents Trash Pickup Will Be Altered For Labor Day
The Labor Day holiday is coming up this weekend and people will be out and about having fun cooking out, having get-togethers with friends and family, and enjoying the three-day weekend. Because this Monday, September 5th is a national holiday, banks along with the mail and other entities will be...
theadvocate.com
Two years after Hurricane Laura, contractor fraud and shoddy work delay recovery
LAKE CHARLES - With its manicured lawn and sky-blue wooden facade, Mary Ann Unson’s home looks orderly and welcoming. A small children’s pool sits in the front yard, a folding chair on the porch. But Unson hasn’t lived in her home in the southern end of this city...
Cajun French Music Association Holding Cajun Day In Lake Charles
Louisiana folks love their Cajun music and go out and enjoy it every chance they get. Whether it's at a festival, on the radio, or just playing it on their phone or Bluetooth speakers during an event at their house, you will hear the squeezebox all over South Louisiana. The...
RELATED PEOPLE
KPLC TV
Major construction on I-10 over US 165 starting soon
Iowa, LA (KPLC) - Drivers anticipate major roadwork happening soon on a portion of I-10 just east of Lake Charles. Tens of thousands travel Interstate 10 each day. “All the time I mostly use I-10 when I’m going back to baton rouge to see my girlfriend on weekends like today on a Friday when I’m off early I travel back and forth on I-10,” driver Chester Siner said.
Port Arthur News
National Weather Service outlines excessive rainfall, flooding concerns for Monday motorists
The National Weather Service has a hazardous weather message Monday for motorists in Port Arthur, Mid County and beyond. Officials said there is a slight risk for excessive rainfall and flooding. Thunderstorms with high rainfall rates of 1 to 2 inches or more in an hour are possible. These high...
KPLC TV
CPSO: Manager of Nelson Rd. Rouses arrested for stealing store merchandise
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - The manager of Rouses on Nelson Road was arrested on a theft charge after reportedly stealing groceries and merchandise from the store over several months, authorities say. The Rouses Markets corporate office reported that Randy Chad Seales, 44, was stealing from the Lake Charles store...
Louisiana Woman Arrested in Connection with Stolen Vehicle After the Vehicle Became Disabled
Louisiana Woman Arrested in Connection with Stolen Vehicle After the Vehicle Became Disabled. Louisiana – The Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on August 29, 2022, that deputies were dispatched to Peto’s Truck Stop in Roanoke, Louisiana, in reference to a stolen vehicle. Deputies also responded to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Louisiana Authorities Attempting to Locate Woman from Singer
Louisiana Authorities Attempting to Locate Woman from Singer. On August 26, 2022, the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that they are attempting to locate Mirandia Garlington, of Singer, Louisiana. According to authorities, Mirandia was last spoken to on August 23rd, at approximately 07:00 pm. It is believed she could...
Rescue attempt of boy ends with 4 dead on Sabine River
The bodies of three adults and a four-year-old boy have been recovered after all four went missing Friday during a rescue attempt on the Sabine River in Beauregard Parish, according to the sheriff's office.
Authorities Asking for Help Investigating Vehicle Theft on West Parish Road in Sulphur
Sulphur, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that detectives are investigating the theft of a white 2000 Dodge three-quarter-ton that occurred in the 200 block of West Parish Road in Sulphur, Louisiana, between August 25th at 7 PM and August 27th at 6 PM. CPSO is...
KPLC TV
Fire leaves house unlivable in Welsh
Welsh, LA (KPLC) - Electrical malfunctions ignited a fire causing severe damage in a Welsh home. The blaze and the water used to put it out caused significant damage to the home, leaving it unlivable, according to Welsh Fire Chief John Hall. Nine people lived in the house, Hall said.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Lake Charles woman arrested for stealing a vehicle at Roanoke business
A Lake Charles woman was arrested following a report of a stolen vehicle at a Roanoke business Monday.
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Aug. 26, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Aug. 26, 2022. Nicholas Grant Clement, 19, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule II drug. Ryan Shane Gohs, 43, Lake Charles: Simple burglary; theft from $5,000 but less than $25,000. Victor Ryan Arceneaux, 32, Lafayette: Instate detainer. Johnathan Ryan Janise,...
theadvocate.com
'Dinner is ready' in Crowley: At the table
Looking for ways to entertain themselves during the pandemic doldrums, Claire Blanchard and her family rediscovered a Southern tradition. “We started having Sunday dinners, including a fully set table, a cocktail and dessert with coffee,” she said. The ritual stuck. The meal is often planned around a signature family...
Comments / 0