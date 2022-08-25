ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Charles, LA

beckersasc.com

Property management group buys 2 Louisiana medical buildings

Montecito Medical purchased two medical office buildings in Lake Charles, La. The two offices total 54,417 square feet and are fully leased, according to an Aug. 30 news release. The larger office is occupied by the Center for Orthopedics, and the remaining space is leased to Irving, Texas-based Christus Health's Ochsner St. Patrick Wound Center.
Calcasieu Parish News

$75.7 Million I-10 and US 165 Overpass Construction to Begin September 13, Expected to Continue Until Fall 2024

I-10 and US 165 Overpass Construction to Begin September 13, Expected to Continue Until Fall 2024. Louisiana – On August 29, 2022, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (LADOTD) announced that on Tuesday, September 13th, 2022, construction is expected to begin on a $75.7 million project to remove and replace the I-10 Overpass bridges over US 165 near Iowa, Louisiana.
Calcasieu Parish News

LA 12 Bridge Traffic Shift Near Louisiana-Texas State Line Starting August 30

LA 12 Bridge Traffic Shift Near Louisiana-Texas State Line Starting August 30. Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana – On August 29, 2022, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (LADOTD) announced that motorists can expect a traffic shift on LA 12 at the Mud Lake Bridge, Hursey Slough Bridge, and Ashworth Slough Bridge near the Louisiana-Texas state line, beginning Tuesday, August 30, 2022.
Lake Charles American Press

Honoré against more LNG terminals

Gen. Russel L. Honoré was in Lake Charles Wednesday, August 24, to warn against building more LNG export terminals in what he describes as a “hurricane disaster zone.” Honoré said new plants are not only bad for the environment, but these export facilities are contributing to rising electricity and food costs.
KPLC TV

Major construction on I-10 over US 165 starting soon

Iowa, LA (KPLC) - Drivers anticipate major roadwork happening soon on a portion of I-10 just east of Lake Charles. Tens of thousands travel Interstate 10 each day. “All the time I mostly use I-10 when I’m going back to baton rouge to see my girlfriend on weekends like today on a Friday when I’m off early I travel back and forth on I-10,” driver Chester Siner said.
KPLC TV

Fire leaves house unlivable in Welsh

Welsh, LA (KPLC) - Electrical malfunctions ignited a fire causing severe damage in a Welsh home. The blaze and the water used to put it out caused significant damage to the home, leaving it unlivable, according to Welsh Fire Chief John Hall. Nine people lived in the house, Hall said.
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Aug. 26, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Aug. 26, 2022. Nicholas Grant Clement, 19, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule II drug. Ryan Shane Gohs, 43, Lake Charles: Simple burglary; theft from $5,000 but less than $25,000. Victor Ryan Arceneaux, 32, Lafayette: Instate detainer. Johnathan Ryan Janise,...
theadvocate.com

'Dinner is ready' in Crowley: At the table

Looking for ways to entertain themselves during the pandemic doldrums, Claire Blanchard and her family rediscovered a Southern tradition. “We started having Sunday dinners, including a fully set table, a cocktail and dessert with coffee,” she said. The ritual stuck. The meal is often planned around a signature family...
