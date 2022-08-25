ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln County, WA

New clues sought in old murder case

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office said today they are continuing to search for the killer in a 23-year-old murder case and they’re asking for the public’s help. The body of 45-year-old Jesse Loman of Basin City was found May 9, 1999, in a remote area near the Seep Lakes south of Moses Lake.
GRANT COUNTY, WA
‘Dad’ Busted for Obstruction Over Son’s Gun and Car Thefts

Did you know? Cops now have license plate scanners that can zap you as you pass by--letting them know if the car is stolen! But more on that later. Adams County Deputies bust juvenile, arrest adult for obstruction. Saturday, an Adams County Deputy was alerted about a stolen car by...
Man facing multiple charges in Aug. 17 police chase in Warden

WARDEN — A man who crashed into a parked car and nearly struck a house during a police pursuit of a stolen vehicle in Warden is facing multiple charges. Joseph M. Wallo, 18, is charged in Grant County Superior Court with two counts of second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission and one count each of felony eluding, third-degree theft and second-degree criminal trespassing.
WARDEN, WA
SWAT arrests uncooperative suspect in Spokane Valley

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — SWAT arrested a suspect on Sunday after he refused to come out of his home. At around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, Spokane Valley Deputies contacted a woman who reported a Domestic Violence Order for Protection Violation. According to the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office, the victim said 33-year-old Jacob A. Northrup violated a No Contact Order and...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
Troopers say Moses Lake woman avoids death, but not DUI in crash with tractor on I-90

MOSES LAKE - Troopers say a Moses Lake woman sustained only minor injuries despite the condition of her car after colliding with a tractor on I-90 Saturday. At around 10:30 a.m., state patrol officials say 33-year-old Brenda Cardenas Acuna of Moses Lake was going westward on I-90, two miles west of SR 17, when she approached a pilot truck and a tractor from behind.
MOSES LAKE, WA
Former Spokane Police officer found guilty of rape

SPOKANE, Wash. — A jury has found former Spokane Police officer Nathan Nash guilty of rape. He was found guilty of one count of 3rd-degree rape and one count of 2nd-degree rape. Nash was found not guilty to one count of second-degree rape and unlawful imprisonment. The maximum penalty for 2nd-degree rape is life in prison and/or $50,000 in fines....
SPOKANE, WA
Suspect found inside home wearing victim's clothes, jewelry

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) said 31-year-old Shawn Lamere has been booked in the Spokane County Jail for burglary after being found in a victim's home wearing their clothes and jewelry. According to SCSO, deputies arrived to a gated home near North 5 Mile Road and...
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
Moses Lake man indicted on federal drug distribution charge

SPOKANE — A Moses Lake man is facing federal drug charges in connection to an undercover drug buy in March. Victor M. Rojas-Rivera was indicted in U.S. District Court in Spokane on a charge of distribution of 50 or more grams of methamphetamine, according to court records. Rojas-Rivera has pleaded not guilty, with a trial tentatively scheduled for Oct. 31.
MOSES LAKE, WA
Equipment stolen from crews fighting Palisades Fire

SPOKANE, Wash. — Firefighters had their equipment and personal gear stolen while they were fighting the Palisades Fire burning west of Spokane. A post from Spokane County Fire District 10 says it was stolen off a Department of Natural Resources truck Monday night. Anyone with information about the theft or where the equipment may have ended up is asked to...
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
Highway 2 road rage shooter at large

SPOKANE, Wash. — Washington State Patrol is investigating a shooting that took place on Highway 2 on Saturday night. Troopers say the shooting happened at the intersection of SR 2 and Denison-Chattory Road near Denison just past 11 p.m. WSP says the victim involved in the shooting was driving a white Chrysler 300. Detectives are looking for any information and/or...
SPOKANE, WA
GoFundMe created for 19-year-old killed in crash by wrong-way driver near Moses Lake

CASHMERE — A GoFundMe account has been started for a Cashmere woman who was killed in a head-on crash with a wrong-way driver near Moses Lake. Sierra R. Stoddard, 19, died on Aug. 25. She was driving her SUV west on I-90 when her vehicle was struck by a Dodge Ram pickup truck driving the wrong direction. State troopers say the driver, 47-year-old Jorge F. Sanchez, was driving impaired and he is expected to face a charge of vehicular homicide.
MOSES LAKE, WA
CLEARED: Major vehicle accident in Colbert blocks traffic on US-395

COLBERT, Wash. - Washington State Patrol (WSP) says a major vehicle accident on US-395 near Half Moon Rd. which was blocking traffic has been cleared. However, emergency responders remain on scene, so drivers passing through may still have delays and should be mindful of crews. Half Moon Rd. crash. Multiple...
COLBERT, WA

