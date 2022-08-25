Read full article on original website
ncwlife.com
New clues sought in old murder case
The Grant County Sheriff’s Office said today they are continuing to search for the killer in a 23-year-old murder case and they’re asking for the public’s help. The body of 45-year-old Jesse Loman of Basin City was found May 9, 1999, in a remote area near the Seep Lakes south of Moses Lake.
‘Dad’ Busted for Obstruction Over Son’s Gun and Car Thefts
Did you know? Cops now have license plate scanners that can zap you as you pass by--letting them know if the car is stolen! But more on that later. Adams County Deputies bust juvenile, arrest adult for obstruction. Saturday, an Adams County Deputy was alerted about a stolen car by...
Two teens injured in Trent Ave crash have life-threatening injuries
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Two teenage girls have critical, life-threatening injuries from a crash on Trent Ave early Tuesday morning. The crash happened around 6:30 a.m. just east of Sullivan. The Washington State Patrol said the two 17-year-old girls were driving in an SUV when they collided with a dump truck. WSP the SUV was going east and turned left,...
Minor from Moses Lake arrested for possession of stolen car, gun in Othello
OTHELLO, Wash. — Two days after allegedly ditching a stolen car and fleeing from an Adams County deputy on foot, a juvenile suspect from Moses Lake was arrested on a plethora of charges. According to the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy spotted the suspect while patrolling near S...
ifiberone.com
Man facing multiple charges in Aug. 17 police chase in Warden
WARDEN — A man who crashed into a parked car and nearly struck a house during a police pursuit of a stolen vehicle in Warden is facing multiple charges. Joseph M. Wallo, 18, is charged in Grant County Superior Court with two counts of second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission and one count each of felony eluding, third-degree theft and second-degree criminal trespassing.
SWAT arrests uncooperative suspect in Spokane Valley
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — SWAT arrested a suspect on Sunday after he refused to come out of his home. At around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, Spokane Valley Deputies contacted a woman who reported a Domestic Violence Order for Protection Violation. According to the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office, the victim said 33-year-old Jacob A. Northrup violated a No Contact Order and...
ifiberone.com
Troopers say Moses Lake woman avoids death, but not DUI in crash with tractor on I-90
MOSES LAKE - Troopers say a Moses Lake woman sustained only minor injuries despite the condition of her car after colliding with a tractor on I-90 Saturday. At around 10:30 a.m., state patrol officials say 33-year-old Brenda Cardenas Acuna of Moses Lake was going westward on I-90, two miles west of SR 17, when she approached a pilot truck and a tractor from behind.
Former Spokane Police officer found guilty of rape
SPOKANE, Wash. — A jury has found former Spokane Police officer Nathan Nash guilty of rape. He was found guilty of one count of 3rd-degree rape and one count of 2nd-degree rape. Nash was found not guilty to one count of second-degree rape and unlawful imprisonment. The maximum penalty for 2nd-degree rape is life in prison and/or $50,000 in fines....
KHQ Right Now
Suspect found inside home wearing victim's clothes, jewelry
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) said 31-year-old Shawn Lamere has been booked in the Spokane County Jail for burglary after being found in a victim's home wearing their clothes and jewelry. According to SCSO, deputies arrived to a gated home near North 5 Mile Road and...
ifiberone.com
Moses Lake man indicted on federal drug distribution charge
SPOKANE — A Moses Lake man is facing federal drug charges in connection to an undercover drug buy in March. Victor M. Rojas-Rivera was indicted in U.S. District Court in Spokane on a charge of distribution of 50 or more grams of methamphetamine, according to court records. Rojas-Rivera has pleaded not guilty, with a trial tentatively scheduled for Oct. 31.
‘Very frustrated’: Father’s livelihood threatened by constant crime
SPOKANE, Wash. — Continued theft is threatening a father’s livelihood. The owner says crime at his auto repair shop happens almost daily, and Spokane Police say they can’t keep up with all the crime in the community. “I am very frustrated,” said Jesse Chaney. He owns Chaney’s...
Equipment stolen from crews fighting Palisades Fire
SPOKANE, Wash. — Firefighters had their equipment and personal gear stolen while they were fighting the Palisades Fire burning west of Spokane. A post from Spokane County Fire District 10 says it was stolen off a Department of Natural Resources truck Monday night. Anyone with information about the theft or where the equipment may have ended up is asked to...
Victim thought she was going to die in Kendall Yards trail attack
A woman attacked while taking an early morning walk in Kendall Yards earlier this month recognized the man who attacked her as someone who hung around where she works.
Highway 2 road rage shooter at large
SPOKANE, Wash. — Washington State Patrol is investigating a shooting that took place on Highway 2 on Saturday night. Troopers say the shooting happened at the intersection of SR 2 and Denison-Chattory Road near Denison just past 11 p.m. WSP says the victim involved in the shooting was driving a white Chrysler 300. Detectives are looking for any information and/or...
ifiberone.com
GoFundMe created for 19-year-old killed in crash by wrong-way driver near Moses Lake
CASHMERE — A GoFundMe account has been started for a Cashmere woman who was killed in a head-on crash with a wrong-way driver near Moses Lake. Sierra R. Stoddard, 19, died on Aug. 25. She was driving her SUV west on I-90 when her vehicle was struck by a Dodge Ram pickup truck driving the wrong direction. State troopers say the driver, 47-year-old Jorge F. Sanchez, was driving impaired and he is expected to face a charge of vehicular homicide.
‘It’s terrifying’: Neighbors live in fear from multiple shootings at local parks
SPOKANE, Wash. — Some people are avoiding local parks after two shootings happened in under a week. One was at Franklin Park on Saturday. Just days before, there was another shooting at Dutch Jake’s Park. One person is dead, and several others are injured. So far, police still haven’t made any arrests. Days later, neighbors say these shootings are on...
KHQ Right Now
CLEARED: Major vehicle accident in Colbert blocks traffic on US-395
COLBERT, Wash. - Washington State Patrol (WSP) says a major vehicle accident on US-395 near Half Moon Rd. which was blocking traffic has been cleared. However, emergency responders remain on scene, so drivers passing through may still have delays and should be mindful of crews. Half Moon Rd. crash. Multiple...
KHQ Right Now
Two teenagers in serious condition after crash with dump truck on Trent Avenue
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Washington State Patrol (WSP) says two teenage girls were injured in a crash after being hit by a dump truck while trying to turn. “It was almost like a scene from a movie, that’s how I would describe it, like you didn’t believe that was real," Witness Ashley Whitmore said.
Ahead of deliberations, attorney for Nathan Nash asks jury to find one victim's testimony not credible
SPOKANE, Wash. — The trial of a former Spokane police officer accused of raping two women wrapped up on Monday as both the defense and the prosecution gave their closing arguments to the jury. Jury deliberations began at approximately 11:30 a.m. on Monday. Nathan Nash was discharged from the...
KREM
Four shot at Franklin Park in north Spokane, one dead
Spokane Police say the shooting took place near the playground at Franklin Park. Officers arrived to find four people shot, including one man who was dead.
