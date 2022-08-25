ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Tie to California law could kill Virginia gas vehicle sales by 2035

(The Center Square) – Tied to California law by a 2021 decision, Virginia sales of gas-powered vehicles could be done by 2035 unless Republicans get help from Democrats. The California Air Resources Board voted to gradually tighten regulations on gas-powered vehicles until their sales are ultimately banned in 2035, with an exception for used vehicle sales. Even though no Virginia board and no Virginia lawmakers ever voted on a ban, a 2021 law that binds the commonwealth to some of California’s energy decisions will subject Virginia to a similar policy, unless the General Assembly acts to reverse the law.
Washington's latest invasive species worry: Egyptian grasshoppers

(The Center Square) — Residents in the Everett, Washington, area have been advised to look out for unusually large grasshoppers, which have been spotted in the area. The Egyptian grasshopper, native to Europe, Africa and the Middle East, was found by an Everett resident earlier this year, the first-ever sighting in the state. The insect is added to a growing list of nonnative species seen in or near the Evergreen State this year.
Life sentence with parole for part of multistate crime spree

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — A former fugitive whose January crime spree included burglaries and thefts in Chelan County is now serving a life prison sentence in Idaho. Jesse Robert Spitzer, 31, of Sultan committed a wave of thefts and flights from police in Washington, Idaho and Montana before he was arrested Jan. 27. Last month he pleaded guilty in Kootenai County court to 16 charges, including aggravated assault on law enforcement, possession of a stolen vehicle and robbery.
