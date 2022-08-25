SPOKANE, Wash. — A robbery suspect was booked into the Spokane County Jail after she was found wearing a victim’s clothes and jewelry. Deputies responded to a home burglary report at a gated home near North 5 Mile Road and North Berridea Road in northwest Spokane County. The caller said her son got to the home and noticed lights switching in the home, noticing an unknown female inside the home. The suspect, 31-year-old Shawn M. Lamere, moved to the upstairs area of the home.

SPOKANE, WA ・ 13 HOURS AGO