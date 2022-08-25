Read full article on original website
Missouri gets $2.5 million federal grant to overhaul student assessments
(The Center Square) – Missouri is one of 10 states receiving a total of $29 million from the U.S. Department of Education to develop assessments for students while they learn during the school year and at the end. Missouri’s Department of Elementary and Secondary Education will receive $2.5 million...
Will Washington State Constitution's broad property protections nix capital gains tax?
(The Center Square) – The Washington State Constitution has the broadest definition of "property" of any state in the nation. So argued Jason Mercier, director of the Center for Government Reform at the free market Washington Policy Center think tank, in a recent post and news release. According to...
The health of honey bee colonies in Utah
Stacker investigated honey bee health in Utah using data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Bill banning many residential parking mandates near transit heads to Newsom
(The Center Square) – California lawmakers sent a bill to Gov. Gavin Newsom’s desk Tuesday that will cut back on minimum parking requirements for new development near public transit, a measure supporters say will reduce the cost of housing production by tens of thousands of dollars. Assembly Bill...
Michigan jobless agency awarded $6.7M equity grant
(The Center Square) – The U.S. Department of Labor awarded the Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency a $6.7 million grant to improve access to workers in underserved communities. The grant aims to reach workers who have historically had difficulties applying for benefits, such as rural and urban areas with limited...
Millions of dollars flow into top-of-the-ticket Illinois politics in August
(The Center Square) – Millions of dollars have been flowing into Illinois politics this month. Gov. J.B. Pritzker has given himself $125 million this year alone. That dwarfs his Republican opponent Darren Bailey’s campaign funds. During the Illinois State Fair, Illinois Republican Party Chairman Don Tracy lamented the...
Nebraska officials delay selection of contractors managing $1.8 billion program
Nebraska officials announced Tuesday that they are taking more time to review the five companies that bid to manage part of the state's $1.8 billion Medicaid program. State Medicaid Director Kevin Bagley said the winning bids will be announced Sept. 23, instead of Wednesday as previously planned. He said the delay will allow time to interview each of the companies and score the interviews.
Worker alleges union threatened job over dues
(The Center Square) – An Illinois aluminum worker has filed new federal charges against a union claiming she was threatened to be fired for failure to pay union fees. Mary Beck, who works at Penn Aluminum, has been in court with the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 702 union for months, after she accused union officials of unlawfully seizing money from her wages without her consent.
Adjustments continue in wake of Indiana refinery fire
(The Center Square) – Some safety and environmental regulations for the distribution of gasoline, diesel, jet fuel or other refined fuels have been suspended due to a state of emergency resulting from an electrical fire at the BP PLC refinery in Whiting, Ind. Gov. Eric Holcomb declared the state...
$4.7M awarded for specialty crop research in Washington
(The Center Square) — Agricultural organizations in Washington have been awarded $4.7 million in funding from the United States Department of Agriculture to enhance the competitiveness of specialty crops in the state. The Specialty Crop Block Grants for 2022 are administered by the Washington State Department of Agriculture. “This...
Nebraska renews partnership with online university to help adult learners finish degrees
Amanda Redler is about to finish the bachelor’s degree she started half a lifetime ago. The 36-year-old from Albion earned her associate’s degree in 2006 before jumping “full time into adult life” as a wife and mother of three. Redler said she considered going back to...
Washington's latest invasive species worry: Egyptian grasshoppers
(The Center Square) — Residents in the Everett, Washington, area have been advised to look out for unusually large grasshoppers, which have been spotted in the area. The Egyptian grasshopper, native to Europe, Africa and the Middle East, was found by an Everett resident earlier this year, the first-ever sighting in the state. The insect is added to a growing list of nonnative species seen in or near the Evergreen State this year.
Kentucky ground broken for EV gigafactory
(The Center Square) – Leaders and representatives on the local and state levels from Envision AESC gathered in Bowling Green Tuesday morning to break ground on the construction of a $2 billion electric vehicle battery production facility in the South Central Kentucky city. Once complete, the company says the...
Connecticut’s broadband program gains federal approval
(The Center Square) – A Connecticut plan to use federal funding to expand broadband access in the state has gained federal approval. The Connecticut Broadband Infrastructure Program, Gov. Ned Lamont said, will use $42.9 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding to expand service to underserved areas in the state and was approved by the U.S. Department of the Treasury. Broadband will be expanded, or improved, in 10,000 households and businesses.
Pennsylvania, experts say, prepared for infrastructure threats
(The Center Square) – To prevent major damage and disruption to Pennsylvania’s electric grid, resiliency and collaboration will be key. So testified industry experts at a House Environmental Resources & Energy hearing on Tuesday centered on electromagnetic pulse attacks – EMP, for short – and the threat to the electric grid.
Another Nebraska utility adds wind to its fuel sources, enough to power 2,000 homes
An Omaha-based renewable energy developer and a south-central Nebraska utility have collaborated to bring Nebraska’s latest wind power site online. Bluestem Energy Solutions will provide Southern Public Power District’s customers with up to 5.64 megawatts of wind energy, enough to power 2,000 homes. The two turbines will be...
'PA Hemp Home' showcases potential of hemp in the state
Hemp can be found in your body wash, your floor rug, in the latest CBD product—or even in the walls of your home. One Pennsylvania-based organization is helping to lead the way toward home construction with hemp-based materials. DON Services, Inc., a disability and community services organization, spearheaded the state’s first "PA Hemp Home," completed in April 2022.
After more than two months, still no abortion special session announced
(The Center Square) – There’s still no indication if there will be a special session that Democratic leaders at the Illinois statehouse said would happen more than two months ago. After the U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning Roe. v. Wade in June, Illinois statehouse Democrats and Gov. J.B....
California’s last nuclear plant too vital to shut down | Dan Walters
When California voters recalled then-Gov. Gray Davis in 2003, a year after giving him a second term, they established a new political principle: Governors must, no matter what the political or financial cost, avoid power blackouts. Fairly or not, Davis was blamed when power blackouts hit the state in early...
$2B renewable diesel facility lands key Oregon air quality permit
A $2 billion clean fuels project in Columbia County, Oregon got a key air quality permit Tuesday after a state environmental agency decided building a renewable diesel facility at Port Westward would not significantly pollute the air or surrounding community. NEXT Renewable Fuels is proposing a facility at the port's...
