Military

SFGate

US: Russia running into problems with Iran-made drones

WASHINGTON (AP) — Russia has faced technical problems with Iranian-made drones acquired from Tehran this month for use in its war with Ukraine, according to Biden administration officials. The officials, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the U.S. intelligence assessment, did not detail the “numerous failures."...
MILITARY
SFGate

Ukraine Steps Up Strikes in the South

KYIV, Ukraine — The Ukrainian military continued to pound targets across southern Ukraine on Tuesday as it sought to disrupt Russian supply lines, degrade Russia’s combat capabilities and isolate Russian forces, part of what analysts said could be the beginnings of a broad and coordinated counteroffensive. The military...
MILITARY
SFGate

Sudan official: Death toll from seasonal flooding at 100

CAIRO (AP) — Flash floods triggered by heavy monsoon rains across much of Sudan killed at least 100 people since the start of the rainy season in May, an official said Wednesday. The downpours, which began earlier than normal this year, also injured at least 96 others, said Brig....
ENVIRONMENT
SFGate

German militants' lawyer and Greens gadfly dies at 83

BERLIN (AP) — Hans-Christian Stroebele, a German lawyer who defended members of the far-left Red Army Faction and later became the Green party's first directly elected constituency lawmaker, has died. He was 83. German news agency dpa quoted his attorney, Johannes Eisenberg, saying Wednesday that Stroebele died on Aug....
EUROPE
SFGate

S. Korea may conduct survey on BTS members' military duty

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea may conduct a public survey to help determine whether to grant exemptions to mandatory military service to members of the K-pop boyband BTS, officials said Wednesday. The issue of active military service for the band's seven members has been a hot-button topic...
MILITARY
The Independent

Biden condemns ex-friend Lindsey Graham for warning of riots if Trump is prosecuted: ‘Where the hell are we?’

President Joe Biden on Tuesday implicitly rebuked senator Lindsey Graham for predicting “riots in the street” if Donald Trump is ultimately indicted for taking classified documents after leaving the White House. “No one expects politics to be pattycake,” the president said during a speech at the Wilkes University in Pennsylvania. “Sometimes it gets mean as hell. But the idea you turn on a television and see senior senators and congressmen saying ‘if such and such happens, there’ll be blood in the street’....where the hell are we?” he added in an apparent reference to comments made by Mr Graham on...
POTUS
SFGate

South Korea objects to World Bank's order to pay Lone Star

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea says it plans to challenge a World Bank tribunal’s order to pay $216.5 million plus interest to Texas-based Lone Star Funds following a decade-long dispute over the private equity firm’s sale of the Korea Exchange Bank. South Korean Justice Minister...
ECONOMY

