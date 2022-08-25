Read full article on original website
Related
US has given so much weaponry to Ukraine that defense officials say one of its munitions stockpiles is getting 'uncomfortably low': report
Since Russia invaded Ukraine, the US has sent lots of weaponry to the eastern European nation. Among those are M777 Howitzers and the 155mm ammunition for the weapons. But this has depleted the US's own stockpiles of the munitions, The Wall Street Journal reported. The US has provided Ukraine with...
SFGate
US: Russia running into problems with Iran-made drones
WASHINGTON (AP) — Russia has faced technical problems with Iranian-made drones acquired from Tehran this month for use in its war with Ukraine, according to Biden administration officials. The officials, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the U.S. intelligence assessment, did not detail the “numerous failures."...
Daily Beast
Trump Demands Either New Election ‘Immediately’ or Make Him ‘Rightful’ President Now
Former President Donald Trump on Monday took time off from melting down over the FBI executing a search warrant at his home to seize classified documents to demand that he be installed as commander-in-chief of the United States—22 months after he decisively lost the 2020 race. The twice-impeached ex-president,...
Americans are starting to get it: we can’t let Trump – or Trumpism – back in office
Polls and election results over the last week reminded Americans that politics seldom moves in a straight line. As in physics, action produces reaction. Overreach invites backlash. For a long while former President Trump and his cronies seemed to be immune from this rule of political life and from the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
DOJ: 'Efforts Were Likely Taken' To Obstruct Probe Of Trump's Classified Documents
The Justice Department laid out a detailed timeline of events and revealed a photo of some documents recovered at Mar-a-Lago.
SFGate
Ukraine Steps Up Strikes in the South
KYIV, Ukraine — The Ukrainian military continued to pound targets across southern Ukraine on Tuesday as it sought to disrupt Russian supply lines, degrade Russia’s combat capabilities and isolate Russian forces, part of what analysts said could be the beginnings of a broad and coordinated counteroffensive. The military...
SFGate
Sudan official: Death toll from seasonal flooding at 100
CAIRO (AP) — Flash floods triggered by heavy monsoon rains across much of Sudan killed at least 100 people since the start of the rainy season in May, an official said Wednesday. The downpours, which began earlier than normal this year, also injured at least 96 others, said Brig....
SFGate
German militants' lawyer and Greens gadfly dies at 83
BERLIN (AP) — Hans-Christian Stroebele, a German lawyer who defended members of the far-left Red Army Faction and later became the Green party's first directly elected constituency lawmaker, has died. He was 83. German news agency dpa quoted his attorney, Johannes Eisenberg, saying Wednesday that Stroebele died on Aug....
IN THIS ARTICLE
SFGate
S. Korea may conduct survey on BTS members' military duty
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea may conduct a public survey to help determine whether to grant exemptions to mandatory military service to members of the K-pop boyband BTS, officials said Wednesday. The issue of active military service for the band's seven members has been a hot-button topic...
Biden condemns ex-friend Lindsey Graham for warning of riots if Trump is prosecuted: ‘Where the hell are we?’
President Joe Biden on Tuesday implicitly rebuked senator Lindsey Graham for predicting “riots in the street” if Donald Trump is ultimately indicted for taking classified documents after leaving the White House. “No one expects politics to be pattycake,” the president said during a speech at the Wilkes University in Pennsylvania. “Sometimes it gets mean as hell. But the idea you turn on a television and see senior senators and congressmen saying ‘if such and such happens, there’ll be blood in the street’....where the hell are we?” he added in an apparent reference to comments made by Mr Graham on...
SFGate
South Korea objects to World Bank's order to pay Lone Star
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea says it plans to challenge a World Bank tribunal’s order to pay $216.5 million plus interest to Texas-based Lone Star Funds following a decade-long dispute over the private equity firm’s sale of the Korea Exchange Bank. South Korean Justice Minister...
Comments / 0