ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cullman County, AL

Lawsuit filed against Cullman County Probate Judge for 2020 Election

By Nathan Burks
Cullman Daily News
Cullman Daily News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AY5qf_0hVZbccX00

A lawsuit was filed this morning by Shelia Haynes alleging that documents of public record had been withheld from her after repeated requests, claiming that she seeks to inform the public about the results of Cast Vote Records from the November 2020 where Donald Trump received 91% of the vote. She went on to state that these records can show statistical anomalies, and cited her work in this topic began in December 2021 at an event with Ms. Draza Smith.

Earlier this year, Haynes announced a run against Sam Roberts for the Republican State Executive Committee where she was defeated in May with Roberts securing 53% of the total vote. Haynes has not commented publicly regarding her opinion on the execution of the 2022 primary election.

Tammy Brown stated that the Alabama Secretary of State’s office advised her that the documents requested by Haynes are not in the public format and only to be provided per court order.

The complaint from Haynes is read as follows:

This is a lawsuit seeking to enforce the right to inspect public records pursuant to the Alabama Public Records Law, Ala. Code 36-12-40(2013). Plaintiff, Sheila G. Haynes, a researcher, requested public records from Defendant, Tammy Brown, in her official capacity as Cullman County, Alabama Probate Judge, relating to production of JSON or excel files of the November, 2020 General Election Cast Vote Records (CVR’s). The Cast Vote Records can show statistical anomalies in any given election. This information is vital and important to the population of Cullman County, Alabama. Through her research on this issue, Sheila Haynes seeks to inform the public about the results of the CVR’s. Regrettably, Judge Tammy Brown though the attorney for the Cullman County Commission, Emily Neizer Johnston, has denied Mrs. Sheila Haynes’ requests for public records in violation of Ala. Code 36-12-40. This Court’s intervention is consequently required.

Tammy Brown Responds

Judge Brown sent the following statement to Cullman Daily as a response to the lawsuit filed by Sheila Haynes:

Sheila Haynes requested a full cast vote record for the November 2020 Election. We accommodated her request to the extent possible by providing her with public election information.

During the time of her request Alabama Probate Judges, Sheriffs, Absentee Manager and Board of Registrars received info from AL Secretary of State notifying each of this public record request being made to various county offices throughout the State of Alabama and to only provide per a court order. After further review cast vote records are not public record and cannot be produced per request without a court order which the Probate Office never received.

Cullman County has the best election workers and Probate Office staff and together they are one reason for fair and honest elections in Cullman County. There are a lot of different agencies and department that work together to ensure Cullman County elections are of the highest standard and they are.

Another reason for fair and honest elections in Cullman County is a check and balance system in place to make sure that every VOTE that a voter cast counts to the fullest extent. My concern is no negative cloud be placed over the election process for you the voter or an election worker.

Comments / 0

Related
WAAY-TV

Question Over Judge's License

Alabama judge in ex-sheriff Mike Blakley's criminal trial had inactive State Bar law license. Could a legal technicality involving the judge in former Limestone County sheriff Mike Blakely's 2021 criminal conviction result in the case being tossed out? Maybe. That's what legal experts who are reviewing what the WAAY 31 i-team uncovered are saying now.
ALABAMA STATE
Hartselle Enquirer

Falkville man facing felony charges related to Jan. 6 riots

A Morgan County man traced by investigators in part through his “Alabama Crimson Tide” sweatshirt was charged with criminal activity in the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol riots following his arrest Aug. 24 at his home across the street from Falkville High School. Bobby Wayne Russell, 48, was...
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Government
County
Cullman County, AL
State
Alabama State
Cullman County, AL
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Roberts
Person
Donald Trump
WAFF

Deputy with Cullman County Sheriff loses home in fire

CULLMAN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A deputy with the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office lost his home to a fire over the weekend. The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook that Deputy Nathan Trimble’s home was lost in a fire. The post says that the community has...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Teen arrested following ‘hoax’ bomb threats in Cullman, Walker counties

UPDATED 8/30/22 6:30 p.m.CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman Police Department (CPD) responded to a bomb threat at Cullman Regional around 11:02 a.m. Tuesday. After investigating, the department said the call was a hoax. Later Tuesday, the Jasper Police Department (JPD) released a statement saying a 14-year-old student had been arrested for allegedly making multiple bomb threats.  The JPD statement said, “At approximately 11 a.m., Jasper Police were notified of a bomb threat called in to Walker Baptist Medical Center. Jasper Police, along with Jasper Fire and Walker County Sheriff’s Office personnel responded to the scene and secured the buildings. During the course of...
CULLMAN, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Commission#Politics Local#Election Local#Cullman County Probate#State#The Cast Vote Records
thecutoffnews.com

Jefferson County Issues No Contact Advisory For Patton Creek In Hoover

Jefferson County is issuing a no contact advisory for portions of Patton Creek, due to sewer line damage from creek bank erosion. Repair efforts are underway to stop the overflow but in an abundance of caution, Jefferson County recommends the public avoid contact with Patton Creek from I- 65 to the confluence of the Cahaba River. We are taking samples and will issue further notifications if needed.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
cullmantribune.com

Arrests and incidents reported Aug. 30

CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported August 30, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. . FTA-theft of property-4th degree (2 counts) FTA-driving without license (2 counts) FTA-switched tag. FTA-insurance violation. Sanford, Christopher L; 38. FTA- violation of domestic violence protection order. FTA-possession of drug...
CULLMAN, AL
Government Technology

Alabama Co-Op Denied Broadband Expansion Funds

(TNS) — After being denied grant funding by the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs that would have been used to deliver Sprout fiber optic Internet access to rural areas in Cullman County, the Cullman Electric Cooperative is "disappointed" but remains persistent. The nine Broadband Accessibility Fund grants...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

Teenager arrested after allegedly threatening multiple establishments in Walker County

JASPER, Ala. (WIAT) — A 14-year-old was arrested Tuesday in Jasper after allegedly making three threats to different establishments in Walker County. According to Jasper Police Department, officers were notified of a bomb threat called into Walker Baptist Medical Center around 11 a.m. JPD, Jasper Fire and Walker County Sheriff’s Office personnel responded and secured […]
JASPER, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
WAFF

Huntsville convicted murderer, kidnapper receives death penalty

Athens High School turns to virtual learning for second day following ‘gas smell’ reports. Athens High School turns to virtual learning for second day following ‘gas smell’ reports. City of Athens accepting Mayor’s Youth Commission applications. Updated: 6 hours ago. City of Athens accepting Mayor’s...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
wvtm13.com

The Black Warrior River lies within 17 Alabama counties

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Black Warrior River lies within 17 Alabama counties. The area the river drains, called the watershed, covers more than 6,000 square miles in Alabama and measures roughly 300 miles from top to bottom. The Black Warrior River watershed is home to over 1 million residents...
ALABAMA STATE
Cullman Daily News

Cullman Daily News

Cullman, AL
1K+
Followers
237
Post
151K+
Views
ABOUT

Providing News information for Cullman, Alabama and surrounding areas

 https://cullmandaily.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy