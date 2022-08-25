Read full article on original website
Melania Trump Reportedly Wasn't Worried About FBI Raid Because Donald Trump Would Never ‘Keep His Stuff in Her Room’
After the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump made sure his opinions were heard. However, his wife, Melania Trump, has been largely silent about the entire incident, and now, insiders are talking about her reaction to the incident — which may surprise some people. Friends close to the former first lady described her “annoyed” by the situation while another added, “she cared, but not like he cared,” according to CNN. Was it a pain in the butt that a federal agency came into her Florida home and went through her belongings? Absolutely. However, there’s a reason she’s reportedly less bothered than...
MSNBC
A judge just gave Brian Kemp —and Donald Trump — a huge gift
A Georgia judge on Monday gave Gov. Brian Kemp a precious gift, allowing him to postpone his testimony about former President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election until after the state's gubernatorial election in November. Kemp's legal team pleaded with the court to throw out a subpoena...
Ex-Trump Attorney Warns Trump May Have Already 'Given Away' Sensitive Info
"I stand firm when I say that Donald wants to use this in order to hold the country hostage," Michael Cohen said. "That's his goal."
Greg Abbott Addresses Claims He Left a Waitress in Tears for Refusing a Tip
A woman claimed in a viral Reddit post that Abbott and a party of 20 had stiffed two servers at a Rainforest Cafe in Texas of tips.
Feds cite efforts to obstruct probe of docs at Trump estate
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department says classified documents were “likely concealed and removed” from a storage room at former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate as part of an effort to obstruct the federal investigation into the discovery of the government records. The FBI also seized boxes and containers holding more than 100 classified records during its Aug. 8 search of Mar-a-Lago and found classified documents stashed in Trump’s office, according to a filing that lays out the most detailed chronology to date of months of strained interactions between Justice Department officials and Trump representatives over the discovery of government...
Americans are starting to get it: we can’t let Trump – or Trumpism – back in office
Polls and election results over the last week reminded Americans that politics seldom moves in a straight line. As in physics, action produces reaction. Overreach invites backlash. For a long while former President Trump and his cronies seemed to be immune from this rule of political life and from the...
SFGate
Da's Lawsuit Against Potter Handy Law Firm Dismissed, Challenges To Firm’S Ada Cases Continue
A state court judge on Monday dismissed a high-profile lawsuit that former San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin and his Los Angeles counterpart, George Gascon, brought against the San Diego law firm Potter Handy LLC. The civil case, filed April 11 in San Francisco Superior Court, accused Potter Handy and...
