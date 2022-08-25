“Go out there, prove to the fans that you’ve got the heart for the fight, and show Alex Neil how wrong he was to abandon ship and walk out on this football club.”. Perhaps they weren't the exact words of the temporary coaching team tasked with steering Sunderland through Saturday’s encounter against Norwich City, but after a performance that reaffirmed a lot of what we already suspected, the departure of our Scottish former hero-turned-villain might just have provided the players with the extra motivation they needed.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO