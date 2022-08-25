Read full article on original website
Related
SB Nation
Sunderland AFC is bigger than one man, and Saturday’s game against Norwich proved it
“Go out there, prove to the fans that you’ve got the heart for the fight, and show Alex Neil how wrong he was to abandon ship and walk out on this football club.”. Perhaps they weren't the exact words of the temporary coaching team tasked with steering Sunderland through Saturday’s encounter against Norwich City, but after a performance that reaffirmed a lot of what we already suspected, the departure of our Scottish former hero-turned-villain might just have provided the players with the extra motivation they needed.
SB Nation
Manchester City v Nottingham Forest: Preview, Team News and Prediction
Manchester City face a new side in the next match of the Premier League. This time the match is vs Nottingham Forest. The Premier League is rolling and we are all ready!. Time and Date: Wednesday 31 August 2022, Kickoff at 19:30 BST, 2.30 pm (EST, USA) Referee: Paul Tierney.
SB Nation
Liverpool vs. Newcastle Preview: Good Reds or bad Reds?
If it feels a little bit like a Déjà vu, well, that’s because it is. Last season, at the tail end of the Premier League schedule, Newcastle faced Liverpool and Manchester City in back-to-back games to wave April off and welcome May. The order is reversed this season, and Wolves made for a one-point stop between both games, but here the Magpies go again.
SB Nation
Reader’s Corner: Is Mogga the man to unlock the potential of Sunderland’s young stars?
Amongst the furore that surrounded the hasty departure of Alex Neil, there was a glimmer of humour as someone pointed out that we were probably the first club to lose a manager to the energy price cap. The suggestion was that his departure to Stoke was fuelled (pun fully intended)...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
SB Nation
Nottingham Forest 0-2 Tottenham: Community Player Ratings
Say this about The City Ground — the atmosphere is fantastic. Tottenham Hotspur traveled to the East Midlands for the first time this season to play Nottingham Forest, a mystery box team if ever there was one. Spurs got a brace from Harry Kane that could’ve been a hat trick except that Dean Henderson saved on Kane’s penalty kick, snapping Kane’s streak of 21 straight penalties made.
SB Nation
Bournemouth Sack Scott Parker Following Historic Liverpool Thrashing
A historic 9-0 defeat over the weekend at the hands of Liverpool was the final straw in the breakdown of the relationship between Scott Parker and Bournemouth, and after weeks of complaints about a lack of investment in a squad ill equipped for the Premier League the English manager has today been sacked.
SB Nation
Opinion: “Sunderland’s manager curse strikes again!”
I was sitting in Palma Airport when news broke that Alex Neil hadn’t turned up to his press conference at 9am due to a meeting that had overrun. I was genuinely confused as to why everyone was starting to mention Stoke. He wouldn’t leave like this, right? To a...
SB Nation
Transfer Gossip: Bolton Wanderers linked with QPR striker Bonne
According to Mirror Sports journalist Darren Witcoop, Bolton Wanderers are one of several teams interested in Queens Park Rangers striker, Macauley Bonne. The 26 year old forward has seen his playing time limited at Loftus Road and looks set to move out on loan before the Summer transfer deadline on Thursday.
RELATED PEOPLE
SB Nation
With Tony Mowbray on the brink of replacing Alex Neil, is it a good move for Sunderland?
Tony Mowbray’s record at Blackburn is one that speaks volumes, and that most Sunderland fans would have loved to have ourselves. He got Blackburn out of League One via the automatics at the first time of asking, and then slowly improved their league position, finishing 15th, 15th, 11th and 8th.
SB Nation
Whatever Happened to Manchester City’s £60m Reject?
Absolutely bonkers! The world is going mad! I just don’t see £50m for this player. That was just some of the reaction when Manchester City’s deal with Wolfsburg for midfielder Kevin de Bruyne was agreed. The media labelled him as a £60m reject following his ill-fated spell at Chelsea ended with an £18m transfer to Wolfsburg after a season-long loan spell at Werder Bremen.
UEFA・
SB Nation
Match From The Past - When Manchester City Chopped Down the Forest
Manchester City take on Nottingham Forest at the Etihad Stadium this evening as they look to keep the pressure on Arsenal at the top of the table. The blues have won both their home matches so far, scoring four goals in each. And, with Erling Haaland grabbing a hat-trick and Julian Alvarez chomping at the bit to make his impression in the Premier League, the match hasn’t come at the best time for the league’s new boys.
SB Nation
Sunderland and Alex Neil - Was it all just a marriage of convenience?
When all’s said and done, it seems like it was a marriage of convenience. Nothing more, nothing less. Cast your mind back to early February, when Alex Neil – who’d at that point been out of work for 11 months after being sacked by Preston – was appointed Sunderland head coach.
IN THIS ARTICLE
SB Nation
Klopp Talk: It Was the Perfect Football Afternoon For Us
Liverpool demolished Bournemouth 9-0 in the Premier League on Saturday and Jurgen Klopp believes that the performance was “needed” sorely. “We had to prove a point - we had to prove a point for ourselves”, he said. “After a short pre-season with mixed results; good performances and...
SB Nation
Everton at Leeds United: Opposition Analysis | In Search of Victory
The Toffees had three points in their grasp on Saturday, only for their luck to finally run out in the closing stages at Brentford. Tonight, the team must go again on the road a little over four days later as they travel to face a rejuvenated Leeds United. Last season, the West Yorkshire outfit was, like Everton, one of the teams to successfully beat the drop, but they have started the new campaign brightly under enthusiastic manager Jesse Marsch.
SB Nation
The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham news and links for Tuesday, August 30
Good morning - I used to dislike Wrexham Football Club, and through not fault of the club itself. It’s silly, actually. I selected Wrexham as my save in Football Manager a couple years ago. I got them promoted to League 2, and they never gave me the backing I needed to strengthen the squad. And I conceded one of the most ludicrous own goals ever when my goalkeeper kicked a goal kick straight into my defender’s face, with the ball ricocheting into my goal.
SB Nation
Starting XI: Is this Tony Mowbray’s first Sunderland lineup?
Tony Mowbray took training yesterday and will be in the dugout for tonight’s game against Rotherham at the Stadium of Light following his appointment as Head Coach. Rotherham have played three at the back all season, so I wouldn’t expect too much variation in our starting XI. In fact, I reckon we’ll be unchanged from the weekend.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
SB Nation
Report: Tottenham considering moving for Leeds’ Dan James on loan-to-buy
Sometimes the waning days of the summer transfer window spits out some really, really nonsensical things that nonetheless are things that either happen or could happen. This might be one of those situations. Fabrizio Romano is reporting this morning that Spurs have discussed making a move for Leeds United attacking midfielder Dan James, who is also wanted by Everton.
SB Nation
Official: Ross Barkley leaves Chelsea by mutual consent
Ross Barkley has officially left Chelsea Football Club today, having agreed a mutual termination of his contract that still had one year left to run. Chelsea did not disclose what sort of payout, if any, this agreement involved — football contracts are almost always fully guaranteed. Whatever it was or wasn’t, both sides agreed that it was for the best that we continue on our separate ways, and that’s probably indeed for the best.
SB Nation
Crystal Palace make £27m bid for Conor Gallagher, and let’s all laugh together
Crystal Palace may be sensing some weakness in what’s been a less than ideal start to first-team life for Conor Gallagher at Chelsea, and according to The Times, have submitted a £27m bid to test the waters. Of course, regardless of any other factor, £27m in this market...
SB Nation
What Does the Future Hold for Liam Delap at Manchester City?
Two games in, playing for Stoke City in the Championship, Liam Delap has experienced mixed fortunes. He was on the losing end on his debut against Sunderland, featuring for 75 minutes before being withdrawn. But he played the full match in a 1-0 win away at Blackburn on Saturday. Although...
Comments / 0