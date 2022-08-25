Read full article on original website
Liquid Container Dropped in Kennewick
Kennewick, Wash. Trooper Thorson of the Washington State Patrol posted a tweet about finding an unsecured load - a liquid container - on the Columbia Drive, State Route 395 roundabout in Kennewick. Whoever lost the container will have to contact Washington State Department of Transportation East Region to reclaim.
One Amazing Supermarket You Never Hear About Is in Pasco Washington
One Of Washington State's Best Supermarkets Is Located In Pasco Washington. It's always nice to make a top 10 list here and there but it's even cooler when you make a list for "undiscovered" gems in Washington State. Locals Love This Pasco Supermarket And It's A Destination Location In Washington.
Walla Walla detectives launch investigation as body is found in Jefferson Park
WALLA WALLA, Wash. — Detectives from the Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office rushed to Jefferson Park on Monday afternoon following reports that a body was found just beyond the tree line. According to an alert from the Sheriff’s Office, an initial report was answered by the County’s 911...
SIU Releases More Information About Kennewick Chase, Shooter
The Special Investigation Unit will continue the investigation into last week's chase and gunfire in Kennewick. The city of Pasco Police release new information in case. Pasco Police will be a part of the SIU investigation, Kennewick and Benton County will not be involved because they were a part of the incident.
KPD finds bullet casings in Kennewick intersection
KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Kennewick Police Department is investigating after multiple bullet casings were located in an intersection Sunday night, Aug. 28. Officers were dispatched to the 600 block of South Beech Street for a weapons complaint around 8:50 p.m. When they arrived, the bullet casings were located. Officers...
Keeping safe in big fair crowds, advice from officials
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Friday and Saturday—the busiest days to head on over to the Benton-Franklin Fair and Rodeo. As the weekend approaches, the ride lines get longer and the concert crowds get bigger. Anyone coming to the fair and rodeo should know these important safety tips. Safety tips...
SIU reports on Kennewick officer-involved shooting
KENNEWICK, Wash.- The Special Investigation Unit (SIU) responded to a request by Kennewick Police Chief Chris Guerrero to investigate an incident involving the use of deadly force on Monday, August 22nd. KPD Officer Markley and Deputy Benitez of the Benton County Sheriff's Office contacted a man, later identified as James...
Nurses at Astria Toppenish get record-setting raises
TOPPENISH, Wash. (Aug. 29, 2022) — Astria Toppenish, a 63-bed community hospital serving members of the Yakama Nation and surrounding rural communities, signed a contract with its nurses making them among the highest paid in Eastern Washington. “These raises are historic,” said Carmen Garrison, a nurse representative with the...
Bin pile causes fire, power outage north of Grandview
BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — UPDATE: 9 p.m. Power has been entirely restored. There are 59 customers still without power, according to the Benton PUD. Restoration is expected to take one or two hours. AUGUST 29. 2022 7:48 p.m. A large fire north of Grandview caused a power outage in...
‘Came out of nowhere,’ Former employees blindsided by layoffs at Lynx Healthcare
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Thursday, August 25th, started out like any other for this Tri-Cities healthcare worker. “I went into work like normal — I get there about 7:15 to start my day,” the woman said. Then, this former Lynx Healthcare administrator found herself in a room with...
Why Does Tri-Cities Fair Fun Have To End On Saturday?
Is it just me or should the Benton Franklin Fair and Rodeo last through Sunday instead of ending on Saturday night?. I was driving by the fair this Sunday morning on another beautiful day. It seemed like such a shame to waste an amazing weekend day, when we could be enjoying it with last day of the fair. If the Benton Franklin fair was open Sunday, it would be the time I would be most likely to bring my family. I think it would be busy enough to be open but relaxed enough to have a great time without tons and tons of people.
Popular Tri-Cities Food Truck To Take Over Old Kennewick Foodies Spot
A Fire In February 2022 Gutted The Cascade Building In Kennewick. One of Tri-Cities's favorite food trucks will soon have a new brick-and-mortar location in Downtown Kennewick. A fire gutted the Cascade Building at the corner of Kennewick and Cascade avenues in Kennewick in February of 2022. Hot Mess Burgers...
Special Investigators identify man shot at during pursuit on Columbia Center Blvd
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Special investigators identified the man who was shot at by law enforcement during a pursuit on Columbia Center Blvd as 35-year-old James Dean West. The Benton County Jail roster shows five separate charges against West — three of which stem from the August 22 incident. These include second-degree assault, unlawful possession of a firearm and a misdemeanor for physical control. However, the inmate roster says that the assault charge has been dropped as of August 25.
Brush Fire Forces Finley Neighborhood to Standby to Evacuate
(Finley, WA) -- Crews from Benton County Fire District One responded to a wildland fire burning in some grass and olive trees off Meals and Piert Roads Saturday afternoon. The fire, which initial estimates put at 100 acres started just before noon and quickly grew in size. A number of residents in the area of Straightbanks Road were told to get ready to evacuate. There is no cause on the fire. BCFD District One Fire Captain Ron Fryer says Burlington Northern Santa Fe is reporting a few burnt railroad ties, and they are sending their fire fighting car over to help in the battle.
Tri-Cities Most Thrilling & Terrifying Halloween Haunt Opens in October
This Halloween visit if you dare, the Field of Screams. You'll walk the haunted maze in Richland that has everyone terrified. It takes about an hour to make it through and it's packed full of thrilling scares. The walk is about a mile long. You'll make your way past the giant ghouls in a swamp and then find yourself in a haunted Junkyard. They say, "Beware of the piles!" You don't know what's under, in, or behind! From there, you'll find Clown Town, and then it's off to Outbreak, an interactive zombie shooting ride.
Minor from Moses Lake arrested for possession of stolen car, gun in Othello
OTHELLO, Wash. — Two days after allegedly ditching a stolen car and fleeing from an Adams County deputy on foot, a juvenile suspect from Moses Lake was arrested on a plethora of charges. According to the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy spotted the suspect while patrolling near S...
Get Ready to Fall in Love with Love’s in Pasco
Love's is open for business in Pasco. The new "travel stop" is at 2252 E Kartchner Street. This is good news for truckers, and anyone else on a long road trip. Spend enough time going back-and-forth from Point A to Point B and you learn to appreciate a place like Love's, which offers a wide variety of snack options, clean restrooms (so appreciated), and plenty of pumps to gas up.
Police urging drivers to stay alert for pedestrians with school starting
PASCO, Wash. — The start of school also means buses will be back on their routes and some students will be walking to school. Police are reminding drivers to be extra cautious. For those driving to work in the morning, police say it's crucial to pay extra attention to pedestrians and bikers.
BREAKING: Fire crews are on scene of a fire in Benton County this afternoon
FINLEY, Wash.- Fire crews are on scene of fire in Benton County off S Meals Rd and S Priet Rd. Captain Ron Fryer, BCCFD#1 tells us the wind is not helping contain the fire. Straightbank Rd is being evacuated at this time. The official cause of fire is unknown. We're...
UPDATE-Police Issue Another Vulnerable Missing Alert for Carly
There have been several missing person alerts for this person in the past (UPDATE BELOW) Kennewick Police Friday morning August 26th issued another missing person alert for Carly, who has been the subject of several in the past. She was last seen around 6 AM. Carly is 30, but Police...
Pasco WA
