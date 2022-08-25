Is it just me or should the Benton Franklin Fair and Rodeo last through Sunday instead of ending on Saturday night?. I was driving by the fair this Sunday morning on another beautiful day. It seemed like such a shame to waste an amazing weekend day, when we could be enjoying it with last day of the fair. If the Benton Franklin fair was open Sunday, it would be the time I would be most likely to bring my family. I think it would be busy enough to be open but relaxed enough to have a great time without tons and tons of people.

BENTON COUNTY, WA ・ 23 HOURS AGO