Pasco, WA

nbcrightnow.com

Liquid Container Dropped in Kennewick

Kennewick, Wash. Trooper Thorson of the Washington State Patrol posted a tweet about finding an unsecured load - a liquid container - on the Columbia Drive, State Route 395 roundabout in Kennewick. Whoever lost the container will have to contact Washington State Department of Transportation East Region to reclaim.
KENNEWICK, WA
NEWStalk 870

SIU Releases More Information About Kennewick Chase, Shooter

The Special Investigation Unit will continue the investigation into last week's chase and gunfire in Kennewick. The city of Pasco Police release new information in case. Pasco Police will be a part of the SIU investigation, Kennewick and Benton County will not be involved because they were a part of the incident.
KENNEWICK, WA
nbcrightnow.com

SIU reports on Kennewick officer-involved shooting

KENNEWICK, Wash.- The Special Investigation Unit (SIU) responded to a request by Kennewick Police Chief Chris Guerrero to investigate an incident involving the use of deadly force on Monday, August 22nd. KPD Officer Markley and Deputy Benitez of the Benton County Sheriff's Office contacted a man, later identified as James...
KENNEWICK, WA
thestand.org

Nurses at Astria Toppenish get record-setting raises

TOPPENISH, Wash. (Aug. 29, 2022) — Astria Toppenish, a 63-bed community hospital serving members of the Yakama Nation and surrounding rural communities, signed a contract with its nurses making them among the highest paid in Eastern Washington. “These raises are historic,” said Carmen Garrison, a nurse representative with the...
TOPPENISH, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Bin pile causes fire, power outage north of Grandview

BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — UPDATE: 9 p.m. Power has been entirely restored. There are 59 customers still without power, according to the Benton PUD. Restoration is expected to take one or two hours. AUGUST 29. 2022 7:48 p.m. A large fire north of Grandview caused a power outage in...
BENTON COUNTY, WA
97 Rock

Why Does Tri-Cities Fair Fun Have To End On Saturday?

Is it just me or should the Benton Franklin Fair and Rodeo last through Sunday instead of ending on Saturday night?. I was driving by the fair this Sunday morning on another beautiful day. It seemed like such a shame to waste an amazing weekend day, when we could be enjoying it with last day of the fair. If the Benton Franklin fair was open Sunday, it would be the time I would be most likely to bring my family. I think it would be busy enough to be open but relaxed enough to have a great time without tons and tons of people.
BENTON COUNTY, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Special Investigators identify man shot at during pursuit on Columbia Center Blvd

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Special investigators identified the man who was shot at by law enforcement during a pursuit on Columbia Center Blvd as 35-year-old James Dean West. The Benton County Jail roster shows five separate charges against West — three of which stem from the August 22 incident. These include second-degree assault, unlawful possession of a firearm and a misdemeanor for physical control. However, the inmate roster says that the assault charge has been dropped as of August 25.
KENNEWICK, WA
NEWStalk 870

Brush Fire Forces Finley Neighborhood to Standby to Evacuate

(Finley, WA) -- Crews from Benton County Fire District One responded to a wildland fire burning in some grass and olive trees off Meals and Piert Roads Saturday afternoon. The fire, which initial estimates put at 100 acres started just before noon and quickly grew in size. A number of residents in the area of Straightbanks Road were told to get ready to evacuate. There is no cause on the fire. BCFD District One Fire Captain Ron Fryer says Burlington Northern Santa Fe is reporting a few burnt railroad ties, and they are sending their fire fighting car over to help in the battle.
FINLEY, WA
102.7 KORD

Tri-Cities Most Thrilling & Terrifying Halloween Haunt Opens in October

This Halloween visit if you dare, the Field of Screams. You'll walk the haunted maze in Richland that has everyone terrified. It takes about an hour to make it through and it's packed full of thrilling scares. The walk is about a mile long. You'll make your way past the giant ghouls in a swamp and then find yourself in a haunted Junkyard. They say, "Beware of the piles!" You don't know what's under, in, or behind! From there, you'll find Clown Town, and then it's off to Outbreak, an interactive zombie shooting ride.
RICHLAND, WA
NEWStalk 870

Get Ready to Fall in Love with Love’s in Pasco

Love's is open for business in Pasco. The new "travel stop" is at 2252 E Kartchner Street. This is good news for truckers, and anyone else on a long road trip. Spend enough time going back-and-forth from Point A to Point B and you learn to appreciate a place like Love's, which offers a wide variety of snack options, clean restrooms (so appreciated), and plenty of pumps to gas up.
PASCO, WA
KEPR

Police urging drivers to stay alert for pedestrians with school starting

PASCO, Wash. — The start of school also means buses will be back on their routes and some students will be walking to school. Police are reminding drivers to be extra cautious. For those driving to work in the morning, police say it's crucial to pay extra attention to pedestrians and bikers.
PASCO, WA
NEWStalk 870

NEWStalk 870

ABOUT

Newstalk 870 has the best news coverage for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

