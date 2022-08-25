Read full article on original website
Wisconsin Council of the Blind and Visually Impaired to offer on-site vision rehab classes
MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Council of the Blind and Visually Impaired now offers vision rehabilitation therapy at its Madison offices. The council announced that appointments at the new classroom at their Williamson Street office can be scheduled starting Monday. The therapy allows those with vision loss to live more independently.
Evers adds $15 million to grant program for diverse small businesses
MADISON, Wis. — A grant program that serves small businesses in Wisconsin got a second round of funding Monday. Governor Evers announced that $15.7 million would be given to businesses as part of the Diverse Business Assistance Grant program. The program is targeted at rural, veteran-owned, and LGBT-owned businesses that were disproportionately affected by the pandemic.
Wisconsin Veterans Museum unveils piece of new nuclear submarine
MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Veterans Museum unveiled a piece of the new USS Wisconsin (SSBN 827) submarine in a ceremony on Saturday. The U.S. Navy has named one of 12 new Columbia-class nuclear submarines as USS Wisconsin in honor of the state’s century-long naval traditions. “It’s a...
After Vos cancels subpoenas against Wisconsin mayors in Gableman investigation, case dropped
MADISON, Wis. — Days after Assembly Speaker Robin Vos effectively ended Michael Gableman’s investigation into the 2020 election, a lawsuit related to the investigation has officially been dismissed, online court records show. The case, filed in Waukesha County, was dismissed in its entirety on Monday. On Friday, Vos...
