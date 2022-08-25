ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Door County, WI

Evers adds $15 million to grant program for diverse small businesses

MADISON, Wis. — A grant program that serves small businesses in Wisconsin got a second round of funding Monday. Governor Evers announced that $15.7 million would be given to businesses as part of the Diverse Business Assistance Grant program. The program is targeted at rural, veteran-owned, and LGBT-owned businesses that were disproportionately affected by the pandemic.
Wisconsin Veterans Museum unveils piece of new nuclear submarine

MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Veterans Museum unveiled a piece of the new USS Wisconsin (SSBN 827) submarine in a ceremony on Saturday. The U.S. Navy has named one of 12 new Columbia-class nuclear submarines as USS Wisconsin in honor of the state’s century-long naval traditions. “It’s a...
