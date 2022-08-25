Read full article on original website
Phillies Star Harper Doesn't Hold Back on Thoughts About Joe Girardi
Philadelphia Phillies superstar Bryce Harper speaks his mind on Rob Thomson, the young players, and Joe Girardi.
Dodgers News: Trea Turner Gets Hit in the Head and Embarrasses Pitcher on Next Pitch
Everybody knows about the infamous Trea Turner slide. The dude even has a whole GIF about it:. But during Sunday afternoon’s game, Turner’s slide had a lot more context and emotion behind it than the usual smooth and casual glide. After the Dodgers lost 2-1 in a tough...
The Phillies Won the Kyle Gibson Trade
Over a full year later, it's safe to deem the Philadelphia Phillies the victors of the Kyle Gibson trade.
Padres owner drops truth bomb on Fernando Tatis Jr contract extension after PED incident
The San Diego Padres were dealt a brutal blow following the Fernando Tatis Jr PED incident. He will miss the remainder of the season and beginning of next year due to a suspension. The star shortstop had already missed the first portion of 2022 due to an injury he suffered after a careless motorcycle accident. The Padres extended Fernando Tatis Jr to the tune of a 14-year, $340 million dollar contract prior to his drama-filled 2022 campaign. And one has to wonder if the Padres regret the contract extension.
Red Sox make Alex Cora announcement amid last place season
The Boston Red Sox have had a hugely disappointing 2022 season, but as far as the team’s staff is concerned, no major changes are coming. Red Sox team president Sam Kennedy made clear Monday that manager Alex Cora’s job is safe despite the Red Sox being in last place. The same is true of general manager Chaim Bloom.
Aaron Boone Reacts to Mike Ford's Controversial Home Run Celebration
Mike Ford went yard against his former team on Monday night, flipping his bat before making a shushing gesture as he trotted around the bases
3 reasons why Xander Bogaerts will not re-sign with the Red Sox in free agency
The Boston Red Sox are one of the most renowned franchises in recent MLB history. Over the past 15 years, they have won three World Series championships, but this season has greatly disappointed the organization. Signing Trevor Story in the offseason seemed to be a band-aid solution as the front office has not prioritized the extensions of Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers.
The Yankees might have made a huge trade deadline mistake
New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman knew he needed to make a starting pitching acquisition at the trade deadline, but his first and primary target was Luis Castillo. The Seattle Mariners offered a monster package to acquire Castillo, one the Yankees simply didn’t want to match, which would’ve included...
Video: Minor league catcher goes viral for absurd catch against fence
Who said that the netting serving as a barrier between fans and foul balls would inhibit the game experience? Certainly not Brett Auerbach. Auerbach went viral for the incredible catch he made on Saturday. Auerbach is a catcher for the San Francisco Giants’ Double-A team, the Richmond Flying Squirrels. His...
When Will Domínguez Return to the Phillies?
Seranthony Domínguez could return to the Philadelphia Phillies as soon as their next home stand.
‘It hurts to this day’: Mets Icon sounds off on animus against Wilpons who shunned him since 1986 World Series
The New York Mets celebrated Old Timer’s Day at Citi Field on Saturday. However, the day was more than that for team icon Ray Knight. Knight’s inclusion in Old Timer’s Day would not seem out of the ordinary to the outside observer. The former corner infielder was a two-time All-Star who helped the team win […] The post ‘It hurts to this day’: Mets Icon sounds off on animus against Wilpons who shunned him since 1986 World Series appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dodgers: Utility Player Continues to Rack Up K's at the Plate
Since returning from the IL, the Dodgers veteran has struggled to make contact with the ball all season, Doc addresses the slump.
Giants could trade notable receiver?
The New York Giants may be telling one of their wideouts to get to steppin’. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Monday that the Giants have gotten trade inquiries on receiver Darius Slayton. The 25-year-old former fifth-round pick is entering the final year of his contract with the team.
Phillies Sign Former All-Star to Minor League Pact
The Philadelphia Phillies are taking on a project with former Houston Astros reliever Chris Devenski.
22-Year MLB Veteran, Former Cy Young, 4x All-Star Pitcher to Retire
Four-time Major League Baseball All-Star, 2005 American League Cy Young Award winner and 22-year veteran pitcher Bartolo Colon is finally calling it a career. Colon spoke with Spanish radio broadcaster Johnny Trujillo Saturday about his plans to hang up the cleats after another winter league season.
Longtime NFL Reporter Announces His Retirement
A longtime NFL reporter has announced his retirement ahead of the 2022 season. Bob Glauber, a longtime reporter and columnist for Newsday, announced on Sunday his retirement from journalism. "45 years covering sports. 37 years covering the @NFL . 30 years as @newsday NFL Columnist. Thank you for following along....
San Diego Padres' Josh Hader Gives Up Six Runs In Loss to Royals
Relief pitcher Josh Hader's struggles with the Padres continued when he allowed six runs off six hits and two walks in the eighth inning of Sunday's game. The reliever lost his role as the team's closer last week and now has a 25.71 ERA over seven appearances with the Padres since joining the club earlier this month.
Pedro Martinez sends World Series message to Mets’ aces
Pedro Martinez’s tenure with the New York Mets is not remembered as fondly as his time with the Boston Red Sox. Part of that is because of the lack of championships he won with them. Martinez is apparently still bothered by that. Martinez was one of many former Mets...
Insider ranks Braves as having No. 1 MLB core
The defending-champion Atlanta Braves lost former NL MVP Freddie Freeman to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the offseason but don't appear to have missed a beat this summer. They currently hold a comfortable edge for the top NL wild card spot, are just three games behind the New York Mets for first place in the NL East and are among the top contenders for 2022 World Series title.
Video: Atlanta Braves’ mascot destroyed some kids in youth football game
Several mascots participated in a mascots vs. youth team game at halftime of the Atlanta Falcons’ preseason game on Saturday. One mascot took things a bit more seriously than the others. The Atlanta Braves’ mascot, Blooper, did not hold back at all despite facing kids half his size. Blooper...
Larry Brown Sports
