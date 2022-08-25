ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Louisville, KY
Louisville, KY
Louisville, KY
wdrb.com

CycLOUvia held on Frankfort Avenue for first time since 2018

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For the first time in four years, bicycles returned to Frankfort Avenue for the CycLOUvia event. The road was shut down to vehicular traffic, which opened the street for biking, walking, skateboarding, dancing and more. CycLOUvia, which started in 2012, focuses on promoting health and wellness, along with supporting local businesses on the street.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Ironton Tribune

Culbertson Mansion – Kentucky bed and breakfast is rich in history

Story by Benita Heath | Photography by Sarah Simmons, Mark Williams. The sun was streaming through an upstairs bedroom of the Culbertson Mansion in Louisville, once the home of one of the city’s rich families. Now, as a bed and breakfast, it has become a gracious refuge from the whirlwind stress outside.
LOUISVILLE, KY
msn.com

What Exactly Is A 'Hot Brown' Sandwich?

If you've never heard of the famous "Hot Brown" sandwich, you're in for a real treat — this late-night snack is one for the history books. Also known as the "Kentucky Hot Brown Sandwich," this open-faced, melty sammie was born about 100 years ago at The Brown Hotel in Louisville, Kentucky. The "Hot Brown" is the creation of the hotel's chef, Fred Schmidt, in the 1920s. It was his attempt to satisfy the tastebuds of The Brown Hotel's nightly 1,200+ worn-out dinner dance guests — they often stumbled around in the early morning hours with grumbling tummies after a night of kicking up their heels. Schmidt was said to have been inspired to give the people more than just a traditional ham and egg sandwich. In turn, he created an open-faced sandwich for the ages, smothered in a creamy French sauce and topped with crisp bacon. It's no wonder people have been coming from all over the world for decades to experience this critically acclaimed Kentucky treasure.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS 11

Kentucky State Police win 2022's 'Best Looking Cruiser'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky State Police has achieved top honors. The agency thanked the Commonwealth for helping them win 2022’s Best Looking Cruiser contest. KSP said they received 65,169 votes during the contest hosted by the American Association of State Troopers. Overall, KSP said, there were 509,153 votes...
KENTUCKY STATE
wdrb.com

Longtime southern Indiana craft store going out of business

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – A longtime southern Indiana craft store is closing its doors after over 30 years. The Smith family, who is originally from Milan, Indiana, moved to New Albany to open Ben Franklin Crafts in New Albany Plaza in 1990. The store is currently independently owned by the third generation of the family.
NEW ALBANY, IN
WHAS11

Water outages to affect several homes in Clarksville, Indiana

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Several homes in Clarksville, Indiana will be affected by a water outage Monday morning. Aug. 29 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Indiana - American Water is replacing a water line valve as a part of the Town of Clarksville's Lincoln Drive Wasterwater project, according to a Town of Clarksville press release.
LOUISVILLE, KY
msn.com

The Most Affordable Kentucky Road Trip Takes You To 5 Stunning Sites For Under $100

Here at OnlyInYourState, we’re all about having adventures – big and small. And while there are certainly many bucket-list-worthy trips that require a bit of planning and saving to accomplish, we firmly believe that travel shouldn’t break the bank. Luckily for us here in the Bluegrass, it doesn’t have to! We designed the following affordable Kentucky road trip to prove just that.
KENTUCKY STATE
wdrb.com

Multimillion-dollar grant in Kentucky to focus on preventing wrong-way crashes on interstates

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Funding is coming to Kentucky to help prevent interstate crashes involving wrong-way drivers. Gov. Andy Beshear announced Monday that the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) received $5.14 million in federal funds to improve highway safety. Kentucky's Wrong Way Driving and Integrated Safety Technology System will use computing...
KENTUCKY STATE

