wdrb.com
Kentucky Blood Center asking for donations to help with 'critical shortage'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Blood Center is making a call for donations as it reaches a critically low level of blood supply ahead of the holiday weekend. Officials said Monday that while the blood supply always suffers over the summer, it has reached critical levels for many blood types.
WLKY.com
Louisville city government orders emergency demolition of former bourbon rickhouse
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The city of Louisville has ordered emergency demolition of the deteriorating rickhouse at Distillery Commons. The property is on six acres at the intersection of Lexington Road and Payne Street. According to Louisville Business First, the inspector said the building could collapse at any moment and...
wdrb.com
Sept. 1 is deadline to participate in survey about planned Norton West Louisville Hospital
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The public has a few more days to give feedback on a new hospital planned for west Louisville. A survey, which has been open since May, is scheduled to close at midnight Sept. 1. Earlier this year, Norton announced the plans for Norton West Louisville Hospital,...
WLKY.com
MSD working to address complaints of strong odor across Louisville communities
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metropolitan Sewer District has received several odor complaints, and workers are trying to address the issue. In older parts of the city, catch basins are connected to one underground pipe that carries storm and wastewater away. However, when the weather is hot and dry, an odor may start to build up.
wdrb.com
Community-wide potluck in Louisville returning to Iroquois Park on Sept. 11
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville is holding a potluck dinner on Sept. 11 for the first time since 2019. The Big Table, an event focused on bringing people from all backgrounds together, is led by Mayor Greg Fischer. It goes from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on the second Sunday in September.
WLKY.com
Louisville developer has sights set on building 24-bed hotel in west Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It would be a first in west Louisville, but one local developer said he's ready to make history. Gill Holland has announced he plans to bring a two-story hotel to the Portland neighborhood. The hotel, called the Devonian, a 24-bedroom, two-story, 17,000 square-foot structure on Lytle...
wdrb.com
Jeffersonville's Vintage Fire Museum to host annual 9/11 memorial
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An annual event in southern Indiana will honor those who lost their lives on Sept. 11, 2001. The Vintage Fire Museum in Jeffersonville, Indiana, will host the 9/11 Memorial event at 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11. The memorial will have a display on the attacks, honor...
wdrb.com
Louisville mother turns son's death into life's mission, warning families about the dangers of fentanyl
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville mother is turning her son's death into her life's mission to warn others, shelling out thousands of dollars of her own money on billboards. One of those billboards sits at Poplar Level Road and the Watterson. It's one of several across the state paid...
Watch Adorable Kentucky Toddler Ask For Late Night Tacos
We all know how it is to get hungry around bedtime and crave Mexican food. Why do you think Taco Bell is open until 2 or 3 am? We all know why, but that's not always the case. Sometimes, we just want it, no matter what time of day. When...
wdrb.com
CycLOUvia held on Frankfort Avenue for first time since 2018
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For the first time in four years, bicycles returned to Frankfort Avenue for the CycLOUvia event. The road was shut down to vehicular traffic, which opened the street for biking, walking, skateboarding, dancing and more. CycLOUvia, which started in 2012, focuses on promoting health and wellness, along with supporting local businesses on the street.
Ironton Tribune
Culbertson Mansion – Kentucky bed and breakfast is rich in history
Story by Benita Heath | Photography by Sarah Simmons, Mark Williams. The sun was streaming through an upstairs bedroom of the Culbertson Mansion in Louisville, once the home of one of the city’s rich families. Now, as a bed and breakfast, it has become a gracious refuge from the whirlwind stress outside.
wdrb.com
Louisville Fire joins Neighbors app linking doorbell cameras to law enforcement nationwide
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Plenty of people have Ring or other security cameras installed at their home. Now, fire and police departments in Kentucky and Indiana are using that to their advantage. Ring's Neighbors app is something anybody can use, whether they have a Ring camera or not. It's a...
msn.com
What Exactly Is A 'Hot Brown' Sandwich?
If you've never heard of the famous "Hot Brown" sandwich, you're in for a real treat — this late-night snack is one for the history books. Also known as the "Kentucky Hot Brown Sandwich," this open-faced, melty sammie was born about 100 years ago at The Brown Hotel in Louisville, Kentucky. The "Hot Brown" is the creation of the hotel's chef, Fred Schmidt, in the 1920s. It was his attempt to satisfy the tastebuds of The Brown Hotel's nightly 1,200+ worn-out dinner dance guests — they often stumbled around in the early morning hours with grumbling tummies after a night of kicking up their heels. Schmidt was said to have been inspired to give the people more than just a traditional ham and egg sandwich. In turn, he created an open-faced sandwich for the ages, smothered in a creamy French sauce and topped with crisp bacon. It's no wonder people have been coming from all over the world for decades to experience this critically acclaimed Kentucky treasure.
WHAS 11
Kentucky State Police win 2022's 'Best Looking Cruiser'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky State Police has achieved top honors. The agency thanked the Commonwealth for helping them win 2022’s Best Looking Cruiser contest. KSP said they received 65,169 votes during the contest hosted by the American Association of State Troopers. Overall, KSP said, there were 509,153 votes...
wdrb.com
Longtime southern Indiana craft store going out of business
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – A longtime southern Indiana craft store is closing its doors after over 30 years. The Smith family, who is originally from Milan, Indiana, moved to New Albany to open Ben Franklin Crafts in New Albany Plaza in 1990. The store is currently independently owned by the third generation of the family.
wdrb.com
CRAWFORD | Louisville now has a collective -- 502 Circle launches to support NIL efforts
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Name, Image and Likeness efforts of athletes at the University of Louisville are now being supported by a third-party collective. At midnight, 502 Circle went live with a website and app that will allow fans and businesses to contract with athletes on various services, or donate to their NIL enterprises.
Water outages to affect several homes in Clarksville, Indiana
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Several homes in Clarksville, Indiana will be affected by a water outage Monday morning. Aug. 29 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Indiana - American Water is replacing a water line valve as a part of the Town of Clarksville's Lincoln Drive Wasterwater project, according to a Town of Clarksville press release.
See Inside the Astounding 510-Foot Long Ark Experience in Kentucky
Although the state of Kentucky may be known for its fried chicken, bourbon, Bluegrass music, and horse racing, it is also the home of the largest timber-frame wood structure in the world. Go ahead and add that one to your trivia night repertoire!. Did Someone Say, "Road Trip?" This 510-feet...
msn.com
The Most Affordable Kentucky Road Trip Takes You To 5 Stunning Sites For Under $100
Here at OnlyInYourState, we’re all about having adventures – big and small. And while there are certainly many bucket-list-worthy trips that require a bit of planning and saving to accomplish, we firmly believe that travel shouldn’t break the bank. Luckily for us here in the Bluegrass, it doesn’t have to! We designed the following affordable Kentucky road trip to prove just that.
wdrb.com
Multimillion-dollar grant in Kentucky to focus on preventing wrong-way crashes on interstates
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Funding is coming to Kentucky to help prevent interstate crashes involving wrong-way drivers. Gov. Andy Beshear announced Monday that the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) received $5.14 million in federal funds to improve highway safety. Kentucky's Wrong Way Driving and Integrated Safety Technology System will use computing...
