2-year-old boy reunited with mother after being taken in stolen vehicle

A young child has been found safe in Philadelphia after being taken in a stolen vehicle Thursday evening.

It happened around 6 p.m. at the Sunoco/A Plus gas station near the intersection of Belfield and Ogontz avenues in the city's Logan section.

Police say the 29-year-old mother ran into the convenience store to pay for gas, as seen in surveillance video, and left her sleeping son in the car.

The gas station manager Sunil Kumar said the suspect was pumping gas for a different car at the time.

"I could see the car is running and he just jumped in," Kumar said.

Police say when the mom went outside, she saw her car disappearing south on 18th Street.

"The person got in it and took the vehicle as an opportunity," said Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small. "We get this a few times every year. The person who stole the car probably did not know that there was a 2-year-old boy sleeping in the back seat."

According to police, the 2-year-old is autistic and nonverbal.

Police used real-time crime cameras, police helicopters, the Citizens App and security cameras to find the missing boy.

Philadelphia police are searching for this suspect who is accused of stealing the Chrysler 300.

Police said they were fielding calls from all across the city.

With the help of the community, police were able to bring the toddler home.

"Police got information that there was a child walking around alone that fit the description," Small said.

The child was found just before 7 p.m. about half a mile away in the area of 17th and Courtland streets.

The mother and child were taken to St. Christopher's Hospital for Children for the 2-year-old to be examined.

Police are still looking for a 2010 silver Chrysler 300. They say the suspect is a 5'8" male in his late teens or early 20s.