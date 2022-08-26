ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

2-year-old boy reunited with mother after being taken in stolen vehicle

By 6abc Digital Staff via
6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 4 days ago
A young child has been found safe in Philadelphia after being taken in a stolen vehicle Thursday evening.

It happened around 6 p.m. at the Sunoco/A Plus gas station near the intersection of Belfield and Ogontz avenues in the city's Logan section.

Police say the 29-year-old mother ran into the convenience store to pay for gas, as seen in surveillance video, and left her sleeping son in the car.

The gas station manager Sunil Kumar said the suspect was pumping gas for a different car at the time.

"I could see the car is running and he just jumped in," Kumar said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3a2Tag_0hVZS8AN00

Police say when the mom went outside, she saw her car disappearing south on 18th Street.

"The person got in it and took the vehicle as an opportunity," said Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small. "We get this a few times every year. The person who stole the car probably did not know that there was a 2-year-old boy sleeping in the back seat."

According to police, the 2-year-old is autistic and nonverbal.

Police used real-time crime cameras, police helicopters, the Citizens App and security cameras to find the missing boy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wOOwT_0hVZS8AN00

Philadelphia police are searching for this suspect who is accused of stealing the Chrysler 300.

Police said they were fielding calls from all across the city.

With the help of the community, police were able to bring the toddler home.

"Police got information that there was a child walking around alone that fit the description," Small said.

The child was found just before 7 p.m. about half a mile away in the area of 17th and Courtland streets.

The mother and child were taken to St. Christopher's Hospital for Children for the 2-year-old to be examined.

Police are still looking for a 2010 silver Chrysler 300. They say the suspect is a 5'8" male in his late teens or early 20s.

LameFree53
4d ago

Thank God she got him back!!! This could have been a different out-come sad to say!!! Wake them kids up and take them with you UNLESS you can lock them in the car!!!

Vinyl Record Girl
4d ago

I hope this mother realizes how very lucky she is to have her child back in one piece. For the love of God, that child could not defend itself or even tell anyone who he IS. DO NOT leave your children unattended in a vehicle. Running engine or not. Take them in with you! Sure, she can't help that she lives in an unsafe neighborhood, BUT don't leave the kid outside by itself ya wonk!!!

Sisterly☀️
3d ago

Philadelphia police is doing a great job lately! Keep up the great work and I thank you !!

NBC Philadelphia

Woman Killed by Hit-and-Run Driver in Philadelphia

A 21-year-old woman died in a hit-and-run crash Monday morning in Philadelphia. The woman was laying on the road on the 1400 block of West Roosevelt Boulevard in the Hunting Park neighborhood when a car going westbound on the boulevard struck her and kept going, the Philadelphia Police Department said.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phl17.com

Man dead after he was shot 4 times in Kingsessing

Philadelphia (WPHL)- The search is on for the person responsible for shooting and killing a man in Philadelphia’s Kingsessing section Saturday. The incident happened on the 5400 block of Chester Avenue around 10:11 pm. According to police, a 31-year-old man was shot in the left abdomen, left arm, left...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
