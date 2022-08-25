Read full article on original website
CANADA STOCKS-TSX steadies after selloff, helped by energy stocks
Canada's main stock index stabilized on Monday after closing at a more than two-week low in the previous session, as a surge in energy stocks offset concerns about the Federal Reserve's hawkish stance on interest rates. Aug 29 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index stabilized on Monday after closing at...
Analysis-Development banks under pressure to compensate harmed communities
Aug 30 (Reuters) - Mamadou Lamarana was hoping the World Bank's financial involvement in a western Guinean bauxite mine expansion would lead to compensation for the loss of land and pollution he says his community suffered in the run up to their resettlement in 2020.
