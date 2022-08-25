ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CANADA STOCKS-TSX steadies after selloff, helped by energy stocks

Canada's main stock index stabilized on Monday after closing at a more than two-week low in the previous session, as a surge in energy stocks offset concerns about the Federal Reserve's hawkish stance on interest rates. Aug 29 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index stabilized on Monday after closing at...
