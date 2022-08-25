Read full article on original website
"Summer is leaving silently. Much like a traveler approaching the end of an amazing journey." - David Lamont Walker. Wanting to squeeze in a few last-minute summer activities and create some lasting warm weather memories? There are still many options to choose from, whether you're looking for date night ideas, thrill-seeking at local theme parks, or needing a family weekend plan that includes some time spent outdoors. The Tri-State has so much to offer!
Time to Level-Up High Score Player 2: Classic Arcade is an all-ages arcade, so parents can play games like Mario Bros., Galaga, Q*Bert, Space Invaders, Spider-Man, and pinball with their kids. It's also a cool spot for a fun outing with co-workers. We did that last year and it was a blast! This fall they plan on expanding to more than double the current size. This will bring more party room space, and of course, more classic games.
Myriad is well known for serving up delicious, locally brewed beer, they added a second taproom with a coffee house, but unfortunately, the coffee house will be closing. Earlier this summer Myriad opened its second taproom location in Newburgh. They also opened their Myriad Coffee House so they were brewing up more than just beer. Their coffee house specialized in iced latte flights, and more. Myriad Cofee House took to Instagram to announce that unfortunately, they will be closing their doors on Sunday, September 11th.
If you're late to the game and wondering what exactly charcuterie (or in this case the punnier version charBOOTerie) is, in the most basic of terms, it's Lunchables for adults. You take delicious meats, cheeses, and fruit, and lay them out on a wooden board so they look super appetizing. I would eat a charcuterie board for dinner every day if I could!
The Labor Day Association will be hosting a big celebration once again this year that you and the family won't want to miss out on. The 136th Labor Day Celebration returns to the Warrick County Fairgrounds on September 2nd through 5th. This weekend-long celebration will be packed full of events, rides, food, and more. Something really cool about our Labor Day Celebration is not only is it the oldest in the state of Indiana, but it is also the second oldest Labor Day Celebration in the United States. It dates back eight years before Labor Day was even made a holiday in 1894.
Unfortunately, the 103 GBF Damn Loud Rock Show for tonight, Friday, August 26, 2022, has had to be postponed. In This Moment along with Nothing More, Sleep Token, and the Cherry Bombs were scheduled to perform tonight at Old National Events Plaza's Aiken Theatre in downtown Evansville. The show was scheduled to begin at 6:30 pm and the doors were to open at 5:30 pm. It has just been announced that this show will not be taking place tonight as originally planned.
Attention all moviegoers...and bargain hunters, if there's a movie in the theaters that you have wanted to see, this weekend is the time to do it. There was a time, just about two years ago, when we were not allowed to gather in the movie theaters...or anywhere for that matter. The cinemas took a big blow during the pandemic, causing many to speculate if this would be the end of movie theaters. Thankfully, we got over that hill and movies are back in the theaters for moviegoers to enjoy the way they were intended to be seen. As if that alone isn't cause enough to celebrate by watching a movie at the cinema, here's another reason why you might want to hit up the movie theater this weekend.
Say what you will about the Ohio River, but we are pretty fortunate to have it as a border to the city we call home. If you're a boater and you want to get out and enjoy a nice summer day on the river, it's right there. You don't have to drive a long way to get to it. Plus, it makes a great backdrop for hosting events on the riverfront like the annual fireworks, Shrinersfest, or any of the other numerous events that take place along the Evansville riverfront over the course of the year. It also provides us opportunities to experience things we would have the chance to if it weren't there. Such as the recent announcement that the American Heritage riverboat will be returning to town to offer more rides throughout the Fall.
The Ohio River gets a bad rap sometimes. Sure, it's brown and looks kinda nasty, and you certainly wouldn't want to drink from it - but the river does have lots to offer us too... Easy access to take your boat out on a sunny day. Plenty of fishing opportunities.
Summertime is winding down, and one of the most popular events of the summer is about to be done for the year. One of my favorite things about Saturdays in the summertime is going down to Franklin street and enjoying the Franklin Street Bazaar. If you've never been, you definitely want to check it out! It's one of the coolest events, but it's about to wrap up for the season, so if you haven't been yet, this weekend is your final chance of 2022!
As hard as it is to believe, summer is coming to an end. Let that soak in for a second. That means it's almost Labor Day, which not only means that we can't wear white pants, but it also means the end of summer parties. It's totally ok to go out with friends and have drinks, but make a plan to get home safely. Logan's Promise offers a Safe Ride Program to help you make the right decision.
Did you know there was a secret speakeasy in Evansville?. If you are unfamiliar with what a speakeasy is, Dictionary.org defines a speakeasy as "a place where alcohol was illegally sold and drunk in the U.S. in the 1920s and 1930s." Speakeasies popped up as secret places where people could enjoy a drink during prohibition. In recent years I've noticed a trend of speakeasy-style places popping up. It seems to be a very popular theme for smaller bars. While today, speakeasies are less secretive since it is legal to serve alcohol (with the proper licensing), there is a secret speakeasy popping up in Evansville, for a really cool reason.
Residents in the city of Evansville who utilize trash and recycling services through Evansville Water Sewer Utility will see a delay in their recycling collections as there has been a temporary suspension of those services. Services Temporarily Suspended. In a press release, the Evansville Water Sewer Utility has announced that...
When I say I love Halloween, I mean it is my most favorite holiday of the entire year - yes, I even think it's better than Christmas! I love the pumpkins, the cider, the costumes... all of it! I also love all of the amazing local, community events that are held in celebration of my favorite holiday.
It's National Dog Day, and what better way to celebrate than by supporting local shelters?. National Dog Day is observed on August 26th every year. It's a day to celebrate man's (and woman's) best friend. So what is National Dog Day? Well, it's a day to recognize the contributions dogs make to our lives. I don't know about you, but something about having my dogs around just makes everything better. National Dog Day actually started in 2004, and according to NationalDogDay.com here's why the day was created:
The Evansville Museum of Arts, History and Science is hosting its annual Geek and Comic Con this coming weekend. You may be wondering, well, what is the annual Geek & Comic Con? But that's what I'm here for! Each year the Evansville Museum shows appreciation for all things "geek culture" and features it in their convention. There's everything from panels, cosplay contests, board games, vendor room, and more! Oh! Did I mention food? Kim's Chuck Wagon and Jeanne's Gelato on the Go will also be there so you can fill up on delicious food and treats between events.
I think it's impossible for us to over-recognize the amazing teachers in our communities. Our teachers need all the love we can give them, so whenever there is a chance to do that, I'm gonna tell you about it. While I'm sure teachers appreciate hearing and reading kind words and getting that kind of support, it never ever hurts to give them something a little more tangible - like cash - and several Evansville area McDonald's owners going to do just that...again.
