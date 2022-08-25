Read full article on original website
cbs19news
Local Business Spotlight: Tremblay & Smith
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- In Charlottesville, there are few law firms that can say they have more than 150 years of combined legal experience the way Tremblay and Smith does. “One thing that distinguishes us from some of the other firms in Charlottesville is that every attorney here is...
cbs19news
Cville Pride announces September events, including return of in-person festival
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- During the month of September, the Charlottesville Pride Network will be holding a series of events to celebrate and uplift the community. The events will include a street festival, a youth and family picnic, a drag brunch, and a trivia night. According to a release,...
cbs19news
Registration open for annual Charlottesville Turkey Trot
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The annual Charlottesville Turkey Trot is coming up on Thanksgiving, but people who want to sign up for the cheapest price are running out of time. Up until Aug. 31, people can register for the in-person 5K or the virtual option for $30. Beginning...
cbs19news
Virginia War Memorial to host Patriot Day Ceremony
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Communities across the country will be marking the anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks in the coming weeks. In Richmond, the Virginia War Memorial will be hosting the Commonwealth’s Patriot Day Ceremony on Sept. 12. Former Virginia Governor James Gilmore, who was the...
cbs19news
Officials release updates on the redevelopment of Friendship Court
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Sunshine Mathon, the executive director of the Piedmont Housing Alliance, said that although construction has been delayed, the project is still on schedule to finish phase one by 2023. The redevelopment of Friendship Court is a six-year-long plan in the making. These updates include new...
cbs19news
Center for Politics announces newest list of Resident Scholars
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The University of Virginia Center for Politics has announced its CFP Resident Scholars for the 2022-2023 academic year. According to a release, these nine people are prominent journalists, public servants and political practitioners who will help to teach and mentor students, offer analysis of political events, host student workshops, and assist the center’s staff and faculty in the development and presenting topical public programming through the school year.
cbs19news
Sanker, Boley among starts on first UVA depth chart
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- As gameday approaches for first-year head coach Tony Elliott, Virginia released their week one depth chart for Richmond with a few surprises atop the list. UVA fans first look would be the offensive line, which replaces all five starters from a year ago. The group...
cbs19news
Police investigation closed Fontaine Avenue for part of Tuesday morning
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A police investigation closed a road in Albemarle County for a couple of hours Tuesday morning. According to a tweet from the Virginia Department of Transportation, Fontaine Avenue was closed at the Route 29 Bypass. Drivers were being urged to take alternate routes. The...
cbs19news
Road projects to cause lane closures in Albemarle
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Some road projects may impact drivers in Albemarle County this week. The Virginia Department of Transportation says there will be overnight lane closures on eastbound Interstate 64 between mile markers 102 and 103 through Thursday morning. This is for a bridge repair project. On...
cbs19news
Partnership working to clean up bacterial contamination in waterways
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Virginia Department of Environmental Quality states that it has identified excessive levels of bacteria in waterways such as Rivanna River and Meadow Creek. The city of Charlottesville has partnered with the Rivanna Conservation Alliance to perform certified biological and bacteria monitoring of streams throughout...
cbs19news
Cavaliers establishing standard for Tony Elliott era
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- The script almost writes itself: first-year Virginia head coach plays first home game against Richmond. Tony Elliott will follow a similar script to those coaches who have come before him when the Cavaliers face Richmond on Saturday afternoon at Scott Stadium. Elliott's predecessor Bronco Mendenhall...
cbs19news
Transfer Jack Camper adds much needed depth to defensive line
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS)--After spending the last four seasons at Michigan State, defensive end Jack Camper is back in his home state, and ready to add some much needed depth to the D-line. While that may sound like a thankless job it's not, Elliott and defensive coordinator John Rudzinski have both said one of their biggest takeaways from camp is the new depth on defense.
cbs19news
Virginia dominates FDU in a shutout victory
CHARLOTTESVILLE Va, (CBS19 SPORTS)-- Virginia women's soccer dominated FDU in a 5-0 shutout. Today's victory came with the help of Haley Hopkins who got a hat trick early in the first half. It started with a penalty kick in the sixth minute before Alexa Spaanstra and Hopkins would connect twice over the next eight minutes.
cbs19news
Great expectations don't weigh down UVA
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- With every new season comes a new set of expectations, and the same goes for a new coaching staff, meaning Tony Elliott's team has a lot of weight heading into week one. Despite this though Elliott says he never set a specific expectation for his...
cbs19news
VDOT issues update on two Nelson County roads closed by flood damage
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Virginia Department of Transportation is working on two Nelson County roads that were damaged by flooding earlier this month. According to a release, Rock Spring Road, near where it meets Rockfish River Road, is currently being repaired. VDOT expects the road to reopen...
cbs19news
VSP investigating fatal motorcycle crash in Fauquier County
FAUQUIER COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal crash that occurred Saturday in Fauquier County. According to police, the crash occurred just before 2 p.m. at the intersection of James Madison Highway and Marsh Road. It involved a 2012 Freightliner tractor trailer that was...
cbs19news
Hazing charges against 5 dropped in pledge's death
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) -- Hazing charges against five former members of a now-expelled Virginia Commonwealth University fraternity in connection with a freshman's death from alcohol poisoning after a party have been dropped. The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports six of the 11 former Delta Chi members charged in the death of 19-year-old...
cbs19news
RAM needs volunteers for the Fishersville free health care clinic
FISHERSVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Remote Area Medical is a nonprofit provider of pop-up clinics delivering accessible dental, vision, and medical care to those in need. It is in need of volunteers in the fields of medical, dental, and vision as well as general support staff for a clinic that will take place Nov. 19 and 20.
cbs19news
Charlottesville fire department advising residents to check fire safety devices
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Fire Department is highly suggesting people to check any kind of fire safety devices in their homes and make sure they are up-to-date. These devices include smoke alarms, carbon monoxide detectors, and the new StoveTop FireStop device. It only takes roughly 30 seconds...
cbs19news
Police investigating incident involving brandishing of a weapon
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Police Department is investigating an incident that occurred Monday night. According to police, officers responded just after 8:30 p.m. to the 100 block of 14th Street NW for a report of a person brandishing a weapon. The suspect reportedly had a firearm and...
