CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS)--After spending the last four seasons at Michigan State, defensive end Jack Camper is back in his home state, and ready to add some much needed depth to the D-line. While that may sound like a thankless job it's not, Elliott and defensive coordinator John Rudzinski have both said one of their biggest takeaways from camp is the new depth on defense.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO