Court weighs appeal of Missouri ruling that struck down local power to impose COVID-19 orders
KANSAS CITY — A coalition of counties and local health centers on Tuesday urged judges on the Missouri Western District Court of Appeals to review a lower court’s ruling that struck down state health regulations regarding the control of infectious diseases. Attorneys for St. Louis County, Jackson County,...
Distribution of federal at-home COVID-19 tests will end Friday, testing options remain in Boone County
The Biden Administration will suspend the distribution of at-home, rapid COVID-19 tests starting Sept. 2. due to a lack of funding from Congress. Locally, Boone County residents can still access free testing from a handful of sites around Columbia. Testing sites such as MU Health, Walgreens and Hy-Vee are still available for community members to schedule an appointment. Walgreens and Hy-Vee offer free testing. As for MU Health, “costs vary depending on testing location.” According to its website, MU Health charges testing costs to patients’ insurance companies. Patients without insurance are not charged.
Boone County Commission OKs tax breaks for EquipmentShare
The Boone County Commission unanimously approved a tax abatement on Tuesday for Columbia-based construction rental company EquipmentShare. According to an email from EquipmentShare CEO Jabbok Schlacks, the decision will help the company retain its current workforce, add up to 100 high-wage and high-skill workers and accommodate hundreds of additional employees to provide development services.
Power outage in south Columbia impacts over 1,600 residents
Over 1,600 people in south Columbia were impacted by a power outage Monday caused by a fallen tree on a power line. According to a tweet from Columbia Water and Light, crews were dispatched to the area for repairs and any residents experiencing the effects of the outage should contact their repair crew.
Two Columbia students attacked on Lange Middle school bus Tuesday morning
Two Lange Middle School students were assaulted on a school bus Tuesday morning, according to a letter from the school’s principal, Dominique Falls, to families of students that ride the bus. The attack occurred on bus No. 228, shortly after 7 a.m. The attacker, a juvenile, was taken into...
Amended public comment policy to go to CPS board for approval
A revised public engagement policy will be voted on by the Columbia School Board on Sept. 12. The policy includes the new procedures for public comment, which were amended during the Columbia Public Schools Policy Committee meeting Monday evening. The vote to send it to the board was 6-1, with Blake Willoughby, board member and chair of the committee, opposing.
Read Across Columbia event brings 650 literacy kits to local elementary schools
About 50 hands shot up in the air when Brian Yearwood, superintendent of Columbia Public Schools, asked a group of Blue Ridge Elementary School students if they liked to read. District administration, students and others gathered Tuesday afternoon in the Blue Ridge library to celebrate the Read Across Columbia event, through which district elementary schools will receive literacy kits from Heart of Missouri United Way and MU Health Care.
Top in-state wide receiver Reddell grateful for Missouri offer
Raymore-Peculiar junior Jaden Reddell announced he received an offer from Missouri on Saturday after a conversation with head coach Eliah Drinkwitz and tight ends coach Erik Link. Reddell was discovered last season by Link and Drinkwitz after the staff was recruiting Class of 2023 wide receiver Jaidyn Doss, who is...
New impaired driving enforcement campaign results in multiple arrests
A new impaired driving enforcement campaign known as Saturation Saturday resulted in multiple arrests, citations and 63 warnings for various violations on Friday and Saturday. The Boone County Sheriff’s Department partnered with the Columbia Police Department, the Boone County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office and Mothers Against Drunk Driving for the campaign. With a grant from the Missouri Department of Transportation, Highway Safety and Traffic Division Officeof Highway Safety, the operation was able to take shape in Columbia.
Missouri releases Week 1 injury report
Missouri released its injury report for the 2022 season opener against Louisiana Tech on Tuesday afternoon. Defensive linemen Ky Montgomery and DJ Wesolak, wide receiver Demariyon Houston and offensive tackle Hyrin White were all declared out for Thursday’s game. No one is probable, questionable or doubtful. Running back Nate...
Ashland Rodeo roundup: Cattlemen Days draws large crowd for Saturday spectacle
A large crowd flocked into Ashland’s Cedar Valley Riders Saddle Club Arena on Saturday night for a festive evening of rodeo, music and more. Over 4,400 people packed into the rodeo arena, beating the Friday attendance total of about 3,100. The evening kicked off with the Kiddy Roundup, which...
Columbia College welcomes big freshman class as fall semester begins
The fall semester kicked off Monday at Columbia College, where enrollment is at its highest level in several years. Incoming freshmen and transfer students participated in the school’s “Storm the Gate” tradition on a pre-pandemic scale Sunday night. Participating students lined up at the parking lot outside the campus on Rogers Street and walked through the school gates.
Meet one of Missouri’s most vocal leaders: 'D-Rob'
Missouri defensive lineman Darius Robinson radiated pure intensity standing in front of his teammates as they finished stretching ahead of Sunday afternoon’s practice. “Get ’em up!” the senior yelled repeatedly at his teammates, shouting encouragement as they finished their jumping jacks and prepared for one of their final practices before kicking off the 2022 season against Louisiana Tech on Thursday.
MU soccer allows late equalizer to draw against Omaha
With 10 minutes to play Sunday, Missouri had maintained a 1-0 lead over Omaha for the majority of the contest. The Tigers had dominated possession of the ball throughout the game’s entirety and looked to be on their way to a second consecutive victory and their third in four games.
Celebration of Arts Fundraiser to recognize local art, culture
A celebration of local art and culture will take place Wednesday evening at the 2022 Celebration of Arts Fundraiser. Held by the city's Office of Cultural Affairs, the annual fundraiser brings in money for the Columbia Arts Fund, an art endowment fund that provides support for local organizations from various creative fields. According to the event's website, these funds are combined with city dollars and distributed among local arts and culture organizations each year.
National Cinema Day promotion offers $3 movie tickets at Columbia theaters
Columbia moviegoers can celebrate National Cinema Day this Saturday with $3 movie tickets for all movies currently playing at Goodrich Forum 8 movie theater and Regal Columbia. The Cinema Foundation, a nonprofit national organization, announced the promotion last Sunday in a news release. Most national theater chains, including Regal Cinemas,...
How to watch Mizzou football season opener
The Missouri Tigers will be taking on the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs for the first game of the season at 7 p.m. this Thursday. The weekday game is set to display freshman fan favorite Luther Burden III and bring a crowd of fans to Memorial Stadium. All city parking garages in...
EDITORIAL: Student debt forgiveness program has something for everyone to hate
There’s no such thing as a perfect solution to the student debt problem confronting tens of millions of Americans. President Joe Biden’s partial solution is guaranteed to make the left unhappy for not going far enough and to be lambasted by the right for being too generous and moving the goalposts on financial responsibility.
The Cattlemen Days Rodeo wrangles in people from near and far
On Friday and Saturday night, the Cedar Valley Saddle Club hosted the 44th Cattlemen Days Rodeo in Ashland. Cowboys and cowgirls came from across America to compete in the rodeo, the highest prize being approximately $15,000 for the women’s breakaway event. On Saturday night, families and kids participated in the “Kiddie Roundup,” where kids could take pictures with the horses and ride on a bull riding simulator before the rodeo began at 8 p.m. Over 3,000 hamburgers and 1,500 hotdogs were served over the two day event, along with popcorn, nachos, soda and beer.
Marcella "Marcy" Henderson, Sep. 11, 1959 — Aug. 21, 2022
Marcella Henderson, 62, of Columbia, passed away August 21, 2022. She was born September 11, 1959 to Jerry and Geraldine (Blumer) Williamson. Marcy was a longtime employee of Boone Hospital, but her proudest accomplishment was being a mom to her sons Don Williamson and Tony Henderson. Survivors include her sons,...
