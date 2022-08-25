The Biden Administration will suspend the distribution of at-home, rapid COVID-19 tests starting Sept. 2. due to a lack of funding from Congress. Locally, Boone County residents can still access free testing from a handful of sites around Columbia. Testing sites such as MU Health, Walgreens and Hy-Vee are still available for community members to schedule an appointment. Walgreens and Hy-Vee offer free testing. As for MU Health, “costs vary depending on testing location.” According to its website, MU Health charges testing costs to patients’ insurance companies. Patients without insurance are not charged.

BOONE COUNTY, MO ・ 12 HOURS AGO