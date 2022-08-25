ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

KTTS

Deputies Clear Homeless Camp In Springfield

(KTTS News) — Greene County Deputies have been working on clearing a homeless camp that popped up in Springfield. KY3 says the camp was past the Walmart Supercenter south of Sunshine and the West Bypass. The sheriff says it’s been difficult to safely clear because of all the hypodermic...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
933kwto.com

Homeless Camp Shut Down in Springfield

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is clearing a homeless camp on the West side of West Bypass just South of Walmart at Sunshine. Sheriff Jim Arnott says the camp was growing and becoming a danger. He says deputies came across several hypodermic needles while clearing the camp.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Police investigate shooting in south Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield police are investigating a shooting in Springfield. Officers responded to the 300 block of East Downing Street Sunday around 7:30 p.m. Investigators say two women and a man were in the house when one of the women shot at the man. Police say the man...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KTTS

Springfield Police Check To See If Robberies Connected

(KTTS News) — Springfield Police are investigating an attempted robbery Friday morning at the Kum & Go store near Kansas and I-44. Police say a man with a gun demanded cash, but left when the clerk refused to give him any. Police say the same man may have robbed...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
933kwto.com

Body Found Near Creek In Springfield

Springfield Police are investigating a body found near a creek. The body was found near Wabash and Catalpa Saturday morning. Firefighters had to use a boat to reach the body. Police believe the person may have died of natural causes. They do not suspect foul play.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Missouri Highway Patrol investigates deadly motorcycle crash near Clever, Mo.

NEAR CLEVER, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol investigates a deadly motorcycle crash involving another vehicle. Shawnda Maples, 54, died from injuries in the crash as a passenger. The driver of the motorcycle suffered serious injuries. Troopers responded Saturday night to the crash on Route N, three miles southeast...
CLEVER, MO
KYTV

TRAFFIC ALERT: Ambulance rolls over after 3-vehicle crash in south Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A CoxHealth ambulance rolled on its side after Saturday’s three-vehicle crash in Springfield. It happened shortly after 2 p.m. at Primrose and Jefferson. Police ask you to avoid the area if you can. And expect delays until they clear the scene. Police have not released...
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Tractor trailers crash, ripping cab from chassis of one, I-44 at Joplin

  JOPLIN, Mo. — Just after 3 a.m. Sunday morning reports of a crash on I-44 west near 8 mile marker involving tractor trailers alerted Joplin Emergency 911. Joplin Fire Department, Joplin Police Department, Newton County Sheriff’s Deputies, METS ambulance and Newton County Ambulance responded emergency. MoDOT Emergency Response were notified. Screenshot during crash event, Google Maps. The blue dot...
JOPLIN, MO
933kwto.com

Greene County Collector’s Warn of Potential Tax Scam

In a release Monday, the Greene County Collectors Office wants to make residents aware of a tax scam being sent via mail. According to the release, the scam has been found in residents mailboxes that is made to look like a county tax receipt or tax document from the state of Missouri.
GREENE COUNTY, MO

