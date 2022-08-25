Read full article on original website
Related
How many people Springfield Police arrested for driving drunk over the weekend
All across Missouri over the weekend, law enforcement agencies made focused efforts to catch impaired drivers. Ozarks First spoke with Springfield Police about how many people they arrested for DWI Saturday night.
KYTV
Prosecutor charges teen for pursuit that ended in crash with vehicle, school bus in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A teenager faces charges for a pursuit in Springfield that ended in a crash involving another vehicle and a school bus. Cory Moore, 19, faces tampering with a motor vehicle, resisting arrest by fleeing, and two counts of leaving the scene of an accident. A judge set Moore’s bond at $25,000.
KTTS
Deputies Clear Homeless Camp In Springfield
(KTTS News) — Greene County Deputies have been working on clearing a homeless camp that popped up in Springfield. KY3 says the camp was past the Walmart Supercenter south of Sunshine and the West Bypass. The sheriff says it’s been difficult to safely clear because of all the hypodermic...
933kwto.com
Homeless Camp Shut Down in Springfield
The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is clearing a homeless camp on the West side of West Bypass just South of Walmart at Sunshine. Sheriff Jim Arnott says the camp was growing and becoming a danger. He says deputies came across several hypodermic needles while clearing the camp.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KYTV
Greene County Sheriff’s office clearing homeless camp in west Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Another homeless camp sprung up in the city limits of Springfield. On the side of a busy road, this camp caused issues for drivers and deputies attempting to clear it. The camp is on the west side while driving south on West Bypass, just past the...
KYTV
Police investigate shooting in south Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield police are investigating a shooting in Springfield. Officers responded to the 300 block of East Downing Street Sunday around 7:30 p.m. Investigators say two women and a man were in the house when one of the women shot at the man. Police say the man...
sgfcitizen.org
Roundabouts get people heated. But Greene County is embracing them with $5.4M projects
Springfield drivers are getting accustomed to using roundabouts, and while asking about roundabouts in a coffee shop or on Facebook might stir up some strong opinions, engineers are taking notice of Springfield’s adaptability. Adam Humphrey, a professional engineer and the assistant administrator for the Greene County Highway Department, brought...
KTTS
Springfield Police Check To See If Robberies Connected
(KTTS News) — Springfield Police are investigating an attempted robbery Friday morning at the Kum & Go store near Kansas and I-44. Police say a man with a gun demanded cash, but left when the clerk refused to give him any. Police say the same man may have robbed...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Flooding in Springfield disrupts many in afternoon commute
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Those storms hit right as kids were getting out of school and just time for the afternoon drive time, resulting in slow-going for anyone out on the streets or highways. The rain was heavy today, when we were out today, we saw some high flooding that caused some of the roads to […]
933kwto.com
Body Found Near Creek In Springfield
Springfield Police are investigating a body found near a creek. The body was found near Wabash and Catalpa Saturday morning. Firefighters had to use a boat to reach the body. Police believe the person may have died of natural causes. They do not suspect foul play.
KYTV
CATCH-A-CROOK: Detectives say a thief found an easy way into a southwest Springfield garage.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County detectives are investigating a motorcycle theft in the 3300 block of South Rinks Lane. The neighborhood is west of Kansas Expressway and Walnut Lawn in Springfield. Security video from the victim’s doorbell camera shows a man on the property on July 30 just after...
KYTV
Missouri Highway Patrol investigates deadly motorcycle crash near Clever, Mo.
NEAR CLEVER, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol investigates a deadly motorcycle crash involving another vehicle. Shawnda Maples, 54, died from injuries in the crash as a passenger. The driver of the motorcycle suffered serious injuries. Troopers responded Saturday night to the crash on Route N, three miles southeast...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KYTV
Springfield Police Department starts targeted patrols around vulnerable businesses
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Chief Paul Williams of the Springfield Police Department told the Springfield City Council restaurants, auto dealerships, rental businesses, salons and tattoo parlors are all at the top of the list of businesses vulnerable to burglaries. To combat this, Chief Williams says SPD started targeted patrols outside...
KYTV
An attempted robbery at a Kum & Go in Springfield; the same store was held up the night before
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Police are looking for a man who tried to rob the Kum & Go on West Smith Street near Kansas and I-44. Police say the man walked into the store with a handgun and demanded money just after 5:00 Friday morning. The clerk didn’t comply, so the man took off.
KYTV
TRAFFIC ALERT: Ambulance rolls over after 3-vehicle crash in south Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A CoxHealth ambulance rolled on its side after Saturday’s three-vehicle crash in Springfield. It happened shortly after 2 p.m. at Primrose and Jefferson. Police ask you to avoid the area if you can. And expect delays until they clear the scene. Police have not released...
Tractor trailers crash, ripping cab from chassis of one, I-44 at Joplin
JOPLIN, Mo. — Just after 3 a.m. Sunday morning reports of a crash on I-44 west near 8 mile marker involving tractor trailers alerted Joplin Emergency 911. Joplin Fire Department, Joplin Police Department, Newton County Sheriff’s Deputies, METS ambulance and Newton County Ambulance responded emergency. MoDOT Emergency Response were notified. Screenshot during crash event, Google Maps. The blue dot...
Deadly single-car crash in Branson: what police say could have caused it
The crash happened on Highway 165 and Austin Avenue, near the Shepherd of the Hills Fish Hatchery just after 1:30 p.m.
933kwto.com
Greene County Collector’s Warn of Potential Tax Scam
In a release Monday, the Greene County Collectors Office wants to make residents aware of a tax scam being sent via mail. According to the release, the scam has been found in residents mailboxes that is made to look like a county tax receipt or tax document from the state of Missouri.
KYTV
CRIME STOPPERS: Springfield police search for fugitive they say is known to be violent.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield police are looking for a fugitive they say is known to be violent. 51-year-old Alfredo Herrera is wanted in Greene County on charges of DWI, stealing, and possession of a controlled substance. Detectives say Herrera is a suspect in assault cases. He has ‘My Love...
SGF gas station gunshot leads to arrest
Miley Michelle Hill, 33, of Springfield was arrested Sunday and formally charged with first-degree assault, armed criminal action, and unlawful use of a weapon after a month-long investigation into a shooting that happened July 20.
Comments / 1