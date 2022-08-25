ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

The Spun

Look: Tiger Woods Reacts To Rory McIlroy's Win Sunday

It wasn't looking great for Rory McIlroy early at this weekend's Tour Championship. But in a thrilling final round finish, he was able to stun the field and capture the $26 million top prize. Tiger Woods shared his thoughts on the wild weekend at East Lake, shouting out both Rory...
The Spun

Look: Meet The Wife Of Golf Star Rory McIlroy

Rory McIlroy is putting on a show on Sunday afternoon. The PGA Tour star - who's made it very clear that he's committed to the PGA Tour while LIV Golf continues to pluck players - has taken the lead on Sunday. McIlroy is on fire with his putter. We could...
golfmagic.com

Rory McIlroy apologises to Scottie Scheffler's family at Tour Championship

Rory McIlroy once again proved he is one of the classiest individuals on the PGA Tour as he immediately walked over to Scottie Scheffler's family to apologise for beating him to the FedEx Cup. Scheffler won four times during the PGA Tour season (the most of any player), highlighted by...
The Spun

Look: Golf World Reacts To Paige Spiranac Swing Video

Former professional golfer turned sports media personality Paige Spiranac showed off her golf swing on social media this week. Spiranac, who played collegiately at the University of Arizona and San Diego State University, has millions of followers due to her golf game. The former professional golfer showed off her swing...
CBS Sports

2022 Tour Championship purse, prize money: Payout for Rory McIlroy, golfers in FedEx Cup Playoffs at East Lake

A record-setting year on the PGA Tour ended in record fashion with the largest prize pool in league history up for grabs Sunday at the 2022 Tour Championship. Between deferral payments and bonuses, a total of $75 million was at stake for the best players on the PGA Tour with $18 million going to Rory McIlroy, who came from six strokes back in the fourth round to win the Tour Championship and FedEx Cup for a record third time.
Golf Channel

Winner's bag: FedExCup champion Rory McIlroy

Here is the equipment Rory McIlroy used to win the Tour Championship and his record third FedExCup title. Driver: TaylorMade Stealth Plus+ (9 degrees), with Fujikura Ventus Black 6X shaft. Fairway woods: TaylorMade SIM2 (15 degrees), with Mitsubishi Kai’ Li White 80 TX shaft; TaylorMade Stealth Plus+ (19 degrees), with...
golfmagic.com

Cameron Young on why he has SHUNNED LIV Golf to pursue PGA Tour future

Cameron Young has confirmed he has rejected LIV Golf and will remain on the PGA Tour following an interview with The Athletic's Brendan Quinn after the Tour Championship. Young, who closed with a 69 at East Lake to finish 19th in the FedEx Cup, finished runner-up five times on the PGA Tour in his rookie season.
Golf Channel

Full FedExCup bonus payout, from No. 1 to No. 150

Sunday's winner of the Tour Championship and FedExCup title will receive a huge chunk of money as part of his grand prize. The bonus pool is $75 million, with the champ getting 24% of that. Here's a look at the full payout of the FedExCup bonus money, based on finishes...
GolfWRX

Jalen Rose’s golf swing has gone viral…but for all the wrong reasons

Being a great in one sport does not make you great in every sport. In fact, it may make you look a little silly. Former Indiana Pacers small forward, Jalen Rose, was a guest at The Ally Challenge, the grand finale of the PGA Champions Tour, and prepared to take his tee shot at the 155-yard par-three 17th hole.
Golf Channel

Attention, Captain Immelman: Here are your Presidents Cup options now...

“Gonna be some book when this is all said and done…”. That was Trevor Immelman tweeting three days ago after reports broke that the International Presidents Cup captain was about to lose two of his automatic selections, world No. 2 Cameron Smith and world No. 19 Joaquin Niemann, as part of the latest batch of defections to LIV Golf.
Golf Channel

David Lingmerth back to PGA Tour after winning KFT Finals event in Ohio

David Lingmerth loves the Columbus, Ohio, area. Seven years after he won his first – and still only – PGA Tour victory at the Memorial Tournament in nearby Dublin, Lingmerth secured his Tour card for next season on Sunday by winning the second Korn Ferry Tour Finals event, the Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship at Ohio State’s Scarlet Course.
COLUMBUS, OH

