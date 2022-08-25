Read full article on original website
Look: Tiger Woods Reacts To Rory McIlroy's Win Sunday
It wasn't looking great for Rory McIlroy early at this weekend's Tour Championship. But in a thrilling final round finish, he was able to stun the field and capture the $26 million top prize. Tiger Woods shared his thoughts on the wild weekend at East Lake, shouting out both Rory...
Look: Meet The Wife Of Golf Star Rory McIlroy
Rory McIlroy is putting on a show on Sunday afternoon. The PGA Tour star - who's made it very clear that he's committed to the PGA Tour while LIV Golf continues to pluck players - has taken the lead on Sunday. McIlroy is on fire with his putter. We could...
golfmagic.com
Rory McIlroy apologises to Scottie Scheffler's family at Tour Championship
Rory McIlroy once again proved he is one of the classiest individuals on the PGA Tour as he immediately walked over to Scottie Scheffler's family to apologise for beating him to the FedEx Cup. Scheffler won four times during the PGA Tour season (the most of any player), highlighted by...
Look: Golf World Reacts To Paige Spiranac Swing Video
Former professional golfer turned sports media personality Paige Spiranac showed off her golf swing on social media this week. Spiranac, who played collegiately at the University of Arizona and San Diego State University, has millions of followers due to her golf game. The former professional golfer showed off her swing...
GolfWRX
Report: Joaquin Niemann secures monster payday after agreeing to join LIV Golf
The 23-year-old Chilean is the latest of LIV acquisitions and is an enormous get for the Greg Norman led breakaway league. Niemann is reportedly signing for a whopping $100 million – a fee in the same region that Cam Smith has reportedly agreed. The signing for LIV is undoubtedly...
CBS Sports
2022 Tour Championship purse, prize money: Payout for Rory McIlroy, golfers in FedEx Cup Playoffs at East Lake
A record-setting year on the PGA Tour ended in record fashion with the largest prize pool in league history up for grabs Sunday at the 2022 Tour Championship. Between deferral payments and bonuses, a total of $75 million was at stake for the best players on the PGA Tour with $18 million going to Rory McIlroy, who came from six strokes back in the fourth round to win the Tour Championship and FedEx Cup for a record third time.
Cameron Tringale confirms he’s heading to LIV Golf
Cameron Tringale announced Sunday that he will not renew his PGA Tour membership for next season and will join LIV
Golf Channel
Winner's bag: FedExCup champion Rory McIlroy
Here is the equipment Rory McIlroy used to win the Tour Championship and his record third FedExCup title. Driver: TaylorMade Stealth Plus+ (9 degrees), with Fujikura Ventus Black 6X shaft. Fairway woods: TaylorMade SIM2 (15 degrees), with Mitsubishi Kai’ Li White 80 TX shaft; TaylorMade Stealth Plus+ (19 degrees), with...
The PGA Tour Has Responded to LIV Golf, But Until It Lands a TV Deal, LIV Will Remain More Nuisance Than Serious Threat
Last week PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan gave his players what they wanted while copying much of the LIV Golf model. But John Hawkins writes that LIV needs to build an audience before it should be taken so seriously.
golfmagic.com
Cameron Young on why he has SHUNNED LIV Golf to pursue PGA Tour future
Cameron Young has confirmed he has rejected LIV Golf and will remain on the PGA Tour following an interview with The Athletic's Brendan Quinn after the Tour Championship. Young, who closed with a 69 at East Lake to finish 19th in the FedEx Cup, finished runner-up five times on the PGA Tour in his rookie season.
Golf Channel
Full FedExCup bonus payout, from No. 1 to No. 150
Sunday's winner of the Tour Championship and FedExCup title will receive a huge chunk of money as part of his grand prize. The bonus pool is $75 million, with the champ getting 24% of that. Here's a look at the full payout of the FedExCup bonus money, based on finishes...
Golf Channel
DP World Tour CEO Keith Pelley addresses 'strong opposition' to LIV players at Wentworth
On Sunday at East Lake, Rory McIlroy – the most high-profile and outspoken advocate of the PGA Tour – painted a vivid picture of the anticipated vibe at next week’s BMW PGA Championship on the DP World Tour. “I hate what it's doing to the game of...
GolfWRX
Jalen Rose’s golf swing has gone viral…but for all the wrong reasons
Being a great in one sport does not make you great in every sport. In fact, it may make you look a little silly. Former Indiana Pacers small forward, Jalen Rose, was a guest at The Ally Challenge, the grand finale of the PGA Champions Tour, and prepared to take his tee shot at the 155-yard par-three 17th hole.
Steve Stricker wins Ally Challenge for ninth PGA Tour Champions victory but says caddying for his daughter was 'cooler than this'
A week ago, Steve Stricker was at Mission Hills Country Club not playing golf but instead working as the caddie for his daughter Bobbi in 100-plus degree temperatures at the first stage of LPGA Qualifying. She was among the 106 golfers to advance. This week, he was back at work...
Golf.com
‘They are catering to the top players:’ Lone dissenter to PGA Tour’s changes airs grievances
After the PGA Tour announced wholesale changes to its schedule and structure for next season, even apparently winning back the commitment of rising star Cameron Young in the process, James Hahn still doesn’t seem to be content. Hahn told Golfweek he cast the only dissenting vote on the changes...
thegolfnewsnet.com
Golf terms: What is a barky or barkie in golf, and what does it mean to get one?
If you've ever been out on the golf course or watched golf on TV, someone has no doubt used the term "barky" to describe something happening on the golf course. However, for a new golfer or golf fan, they might not know what it means to get a barky on the golf course.
Golf Channel
Attention, Captain Immelman: Here are your Presidents Cup options now...
“Gonna be some book when this is all said and done…”. That was Trevor Immelman tweeting three days ago after reports broke that the International Presidents Cup captain was about to lose two of his automatic selections, world No. 2 Cameron Smith and world No. 19 Joaquin Niemann, as part of the latest batch of defections to LIV Golf.
Golf Channel
David Lingmerth back to PGA Tour after winning KFT Finals event in Ohio
David Lingmerth loves the Columbus, Ohio, area. Seven years after he won his first – and still only – PGA Tour victory at the Memorial Tournament in nearby Dublin, Lingmerth secured his Tour card for next season on Sunday by winning the second Korn Ferry Tour Finals event, the Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship at Ohio State’s Scarlet Course.
Listen: Dottie Pepper Discusses LIV Golf and the U.S. Senior Women's Open
The CBS Sports commentator and author has strong opinions on the continuing battle atop the men's game.
Golf Digest
It was a costly Sunday but still a season of riches for Scottie Scheffler
It was a costly Sunday for Scottie Scheffler, and by “costly” we mean roughly to the tune of $12 million. Still, it was a season of riches for Scheffler, a sentiment not lost on the man following a rough final round at the Tour Championship. “I hit the...
