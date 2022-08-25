Read full article on original website
Related
Golf Channel
Rory McIlroy overcomes six-stroke deficit, claims FedExCup title and $18 million
Undesirable, yes. Impossible, no. Rory McIlroy started the final round of the Tour Championship trailing Scottie Scheffler by six strokes. It was a position with which McIlroy was familiar. He began the event, which employs a staggered-strokes start, six back of Scheffler. For good measure – and good memories – he was five back to start the 2019 edition, which he eventually won for his second career FedExCup title.
Golf Channel
Scottie Scheffler struggles in final round at East Lake, coughs up six-shot lead
ATLANTA – Scottie Scheffler completed his weather-delayed third round at East Lake early Sunday like a man on a mission. Birdies at Nos. 13, 15, 17 and 18 gave him a six-stroke lead at the season finale. “I definitely had good momentum," Scheffler said. "Then we had a long...
Golf Channel
WATCH: Viktor Hovland's season of hole-outs continues at East Lake
For the second consecutive week, Viktor Hovland has provided the early final round highlight with a hole-out in the FedExCup Playoffs. Last week, it was an ace at the par-3 second at Wilmington Country Club. This week, Hovland found the bottom of the cup from 122 yards out in the middle of the fairway at the par-4 fifth hole at East Lake.
Golf Channel
Jon Rahm on Tour's new 20-event rule: 'Bit of an ask' for Europeans
This week’s Tour Championship marks Jon Rahm’s 18th PGA Tour start of the calendar year. “And I don't think I could add any more,” said the Spaniard, who is already committed to a few events in Europe after the FedExCup Playoffs wrap up Sunday at East Lake in addition to welcoming a second child earlier this month.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Golf Channel
Five names who could lock up PGA Tour cards this week at Korn Ferry Tour Champ.
On the Korn Ferry Tour, there's only one chance left for players to lock up a PGA Tour card for next season. This week, at the Korn Ferry Tour Championship at Victoria National Golf Club in Newburgh, Indiana, there will be 17 at stake. Earlier this year, 25 players, including...
Look: Golf World Reacts To Paige Spiranac Swing Video
Former professional golfer turned sports media personality Paige Spiranac showed off her golf swing on social media this week. Spiranac, who played collegiately at the University of Arizona and San Diego State University, has millions of followers due to her golf game. The former professional golfer showed off her swing...
Golf instruction: Back to basics around the greens
It’s easy to overcomplicate golf, and most of the time going back to the basics is the easiest way to lower your scores, especially around the greens where most amateurs can pile on the strokes. This week, our fitness guru Averee Dovsek is out on the golf course to...
Golf Channel
For Rory McIlroy, the trophy always means more than the money
ATLANTA – Money, money, money – that’s all we’ve heard this year. And even James freakin’ Piot was able to pocket this. But in a tumultuous season that exposed the excessive greed of today’s players, here was a much-needed reminder that competition is best viewed by what you’ve accomplished, not what you’ve made.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Golf Channel
Walk-off eagle watch? The numbers on East Lake's par-5s suggest it
ATLANTA – It’s been six years since the front and back nines were reversed at East Lake to engineer a more volatile finishing stretch for the Tour Championship. This year, more than ever, it might do just that. A par-70 course, the site of the FedExCup finale only...
Golf Channel
After Rose Zhang bogey, Sweden beats U.S. in tiebreaker for WATC women's gold
A closing bogey by the world’s top-ranked amateur handed Sweden its first Espirito Santo Trophy since 2008 and relegated the U.S. to a silver medal on Saturday at the Women’s World Amateur Team Championship in Paris. American superstar Rose Zhang had just birdied No. 17 to move to...
Golf Channel
David Lingmerth back to PGA Tour after winning KFT Finals event in Ohio
David Lingmerth loves the Columbus, Ohio, area. Seven years after he won his first – and still only – PGA Tour victory at the Memorial Tournament in nearby Dublin, Lingmerth secured his Tour card for next season on Sunday by winning the second Korn Ferry Tour Finals event, the Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship at Ohio State’s Scarlet Course.
Golf Channel
Thriston Lawrence beats Matt Wallace in playoff to capture European Masters
CRANS-MONTANA, Switzerland – Thriston Lawrence won the Omega European Masters on Sunday with a steady par on the first playoff hole to defeat Matt Wallace. The 25-year-old Lawrence earned his second title on the DP World Tour this season – and a prize of 333,333 euros ($332,000) — to add to the opening Joburg Open in his native South Africa last November.
Golf Channel
Highlights: Rory McIlroy's best shots from Tour Championship comeback
Rory McIlroy had plenty of highlights in mounting the greatest comeback in Tour Championship history. McIlroy fired a 4-under 67 Sunday at East Lake to overcome a six-shot deficit to Scottie Scheffler, clipping Scheffler and Sungjae Im by a shot and breaking Camilo Villegas' record from 2008, when he rallied from five shots down after 54 holes to win.
Golf Channel
Rory McIlroy shares special moment with Scottie Scheffler's family after Tour Championship win
Rory McIlroy had just pulled off the greatest final-round comeback in Tour Championship history and pocketed an eye-popping $18 million by winning the FedExCup, but he couldn’t help but feel guilty as he approached the family of the player he had just beaten. “I’m sorry,” McIlroy said to Scott...
Golf Channel
Tee times, pairings for final round of the Tour Championship at East Lake
11:16 a.m. – Corey Conners.
Golf Channel
Report: Hideki Matsuyama says he's sticking with PGA Tour
After months of speculation, Hideki Matsuyama is reportedly sticking with the PGA Tour. According to The Associated Press’ Doug Ferguson, Matsuyama confirmed that he is not leaving the Tour to sign with LIV Golf, which has already nabbed several of the Tour’s stars and is expected to announce at least six new members prior to next week’s LIV event outside of Boston.
Golf Channel
The most tumultuous year in professional golf history has finally come to an end
ATLANTA – PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan stood adjacent the first tee at sweltering East Lake Golf Club looking a bit more weathered than he did just a year ago, just like a U.S. president after too many late nights in the Oval Office. There was a pleasant smile...
Golf Channel
Despite low finish at East Lake, Sahith Theegala couldn't be happier
ATLANTA – Sahith Theegala might have finished next to last at the Tour Championship, but just like the payout at East Lake, it was really a bonus. “Me and Scott [Stallings] were just talking about [how] you’re never going to find two happier people who just finished dead last,” the 24-year-old Theegala said after Sunday's final round.
Golf Channel
Winners and losers from the final FedExCup payout at the Tour Championship
ATLANTA – Playing in the finale of the FedExCup Playoffs comes with its perks. Specifically, the potential to earn up to $18 million. That money is technically a “bonus” rewarded to the top players for a successful season (i.e. not counted as official money). The difference between finishing first and finishing seventh is $16 million, which is where eventual champ Rory McIlroy started this week, at No. 7 and 4 under, before making the largest comeback in starting-strokes history.
Golf Channel
Tony Romo's quest for a Korn Ferry Tour card ends at pre-qualifier
For Tony Romo, a Korn Ferry Tour card will have to wait at least another year. The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback and current lead NFL analyst for CBS failed to make it through the pre-qualifying stage of KFT Q-School on Friday, missing the cut by eight shots. Romo shot 75-72-75...
Comments / 0