ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Comments / 0

Related
Golf Channel

Rory McIlroy overcomes six-stroke deficit, claims FedExCup title and $18 million

Undesirable, yes. Impossible, no. Rory McIlroy started the final round of the Tour Championship trailing Scottie Scheffler by six strokes. It was a position with which McIlroy was familiar. He began the event, which employs a staggered-strokes start, six back of Scheffler. For good measure – and good memories – he was five back to start the 2019 edition, which he eventually won for his second career FedExCup title.
GOLF
Golf Channel

WATCH: Viktor Hovland's season of hole-outs continues at East Lake

For the second consecutive week, Viktor Hovland has provided the early final round highlight with a hole-out in the FedExCup Playoffs. Last week, it was an ace at the par-3 second at Wilmington Country Club. This week, Hovland found the bottom of the cup from 122 yards out in the middle of the fairway at the par-4 fifth hole at East Lake.
GOLF
Golf Channel

Jon Rahm on Tour's new 20-event rule: 'Bit of an ask' for Europeans

This week’s Tour Championship marks Jon Rahm’s 18th PGA Tour start of the calendar year. “And I don't think I could add any more,” said the Spaniard, who is already committed to a few events in Europe after the FedExCup Playoffs wrap up Sunday at East Lake in addition to welcoming a second child earlier this month.
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lpga#Canada#Caddie#The Cp Women S Open#American#Ottawa Hunt#Golf Club#Canadians#Round 1
The Spun

Look: Golf World Reacts To Paige Spiranac Swing Video

Former professional golfer turned sports media personality Paige Spiranac showed off her golf swing on social media this week. Spiranac, who played collegiately at the University of Arizona and San Diego State University, has millions of followers due to her golf game. The former professional golfer showed off her swing...
GOLF
Golf Channel

For Rory McIlroy, the trophy always means more than the money

ATLANTA – Money, money, money – that’s all we’ve heard this year. And even James freakin’ Piot was able to pocket this. But in a tumultuous season that exposed the excessive greed of today’s players, here was a much-needed reminder that competition is best viewed by what you’ve accomplished, not what you’ve made.
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Sports
Golf Channel

Walk-off eagle watch? The numbers on East Lake's par-5s suggest it

ATLANTA – It’s been six years since the front and back nines were reversed at East Lake to engineer a more volatile finishing stretch for the Tour Championship. This year, more than ever, it might do just that. A par-70 course, the site of the FedExCup finale only...
ATLANTA, GA
Golf Channel

After Rose Zhang bogey, Sweden beats U.S. in tiebreaker for WATC women's gold

A closing bogey by the world’s top-ranked amateur handed Sweden its first Espirito Santo Trophy since 2008 and relegated the U.S. to a silver medal on Saturday at the Women’s World Amateur Team Championship in Paris. American superstar Rose Zhang had just birdied No. 17 to move to...
GOLF
Golf Channel

David Lingmerth back to PGA Tour after winning KFT Finals event in Ohio

David Lingmerth loves the Columbus, Ohio, area. Seven years after he won his first – and still only – PGA Tour victory at the Memorial Tournament in nearby Dublin, Lingmerth secured his Tour card for next season on Sunday by winning the second Korn Ferry Tour Finals event, the Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship at Ohio State’s Scarlet Course.
COLUMBUS, OH
Golf Channel

Thriston Lawrence beats Matt Wallace in playoff to capture European Masters

CRANS-MONTANA, Switzerland – Thriston Lawrence won the Omega European Masters on Sunday with a steady par on the first playoff hole to defeat Matt Wallace. The 25-year-old Lawrence earned his second title on the DP World Tour this season – and a prize of 333,333 euros ($332,000) — to add to the opening Joburg Open in his native South Africa last November.
GOLF
Golf Channel

Highlights: Rory McIlroy's best shots from Tour Championship comeback

Rory McIlroy had plenty of highlights in mounting the greatest comeback in Tour Championship history. McIlroy fired a 4-under 67 Sunday at East Lake to overcome a six-shot deficit to Scottie Scheffler, clipping Scheffler and Sungjae Im by a shot and breaking Camilo Villegas' record from 2008, when he rallied from five shots down after 54 holes to win.
GOLF
Golf Channel

Report: Hideki Matsuyama says he's sticking with PGA Tour

After months of speculation, Hideki Matsuyama is reportedly sticking with the PGA Tour. According to The Associated Press’ Doug Ferguson, Matsuyama confirmed that he is not leaving the Tour to sign with LIV Golf, which has already nabbed several of the Tour’s stars and is expected to announce at least six new members prior to next week’s LIV event outside of Boston.
BOSTON, MA
Golf Channel

Despite low finish at East Lake, Sahith Theegala couldn't be happier

ATLANTA – Sahith Theegala might have finished next to last at the Tour Championship, but just like the payout at East Lake, it was really a bonus. “Me and Scott [Stallings] were just talking about [how] you’re never going to find two happier people who just finished dead last,” the 24-year-old Theegala said after Sunday's final round.
GOLF
Golf Channel

Winners and losers from the final FedExCup payout at the Tour Championship

ATLANTA – Playing in the finale of the FedExCup Playoffs comes with its perks. Specifically, the potential to earn up to $18 million. That money is technically a “bonus” rewarded to the top players for a successful season (i.e. not counted as official money). The difference between finishing first and finishing seventh is $16 million, which is where eventual champ Rory McIlroy started this week, at No. 7 and 4 under, before making the largest comeback in starting-strokes history.
GOLF
Golf Channel

Tony Romo's quest for a Korn Ferry Tour card ends at pre-qualifier

For Tony Romo, a Korn Ferry Tour card will have to wait at least another year. The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback and current lead NFL analyst for CBS failed to make it through the pre-qualifying stage of KFT Q-School on Friday, missing the cut by eight shots. Romo shot 75-72-75...
ARGYLE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy