After months of speculation, Hideki Matsuyama is reportedly sticking with the PGA Tour. According to The Associated Press’ Doug Ferguson, Matsuyama confirmed that he is not leaving the Tour to sign with LIV Golf, which has already nabbed several of the Tour’s stars and is expected to announce at least six new members prior to next week’s LIV event outside of Boston.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO