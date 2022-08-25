ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CO health officials detail COVID exposure recommendations

By CBSColorado.com Staff
 5 days ago

New COVID-19 guidelines sent out by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention simplify recommendations for exposure. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment said there are two key takeaways.

The first is: Isolation is different from quarantine. While the CDC no longer recommends quarantine after a COVID-19 exposure, anyone who is ill with  COVID-19 or tests positive still needs to isolate.

That means staying at home and apart from others for at least five days after testing positive or experiencing symptoms.

The second is: People should still take precautions after being exposed to COVID-19, like watching for symptoms and wearing a mask around others for a full 10 days after exposure.

