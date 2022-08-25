ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bitcoin dips below $20,000

(Reuters) -Bitcoin dipped below $20,000 on Saturday, continuing a drop that has taken it down nearly 60% from its year high. Bitcoin, the world’s biggest and best-known cryptocurrency, was last down 1.5% at $19,946 on Saturday, down $298 from its previous close. It is down 58.7% from the year’s...
Chinese chip foundry SMIC to invest $7.5 billion in new fab in Tianjin

SHANGHAI (Reuters) -Chinese chip foundry Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC) said it had signed a framework agreement to invest $7.5 billion for a new 12-inch foundry production line in Tianjin. The plans mark an ongoing expansion for the Shanghai-based company, which is under U.S. sanctions related to ties to China’s...
Oil prices jump over $3/barrel on prospect of OPEC+ supply cut

(Reuters) – Oil prices rose more than $3 a barrel on Monday, extending last week’s gain, as potential OPEC+ output cuts and conflict in Libya helped to offset a strong U.S. dollar and a dire outlook for U.S. growth. Saudi Arabia, top producer in the Organization of the...
Wall Street dips as rate hike concerns remain

NEW YORK (Reuters) – U.S. stock indexes dipped on Monday, adding to last week’s sharp losses, as concerns remained about the Federal Reserve’s aggressive interest rate increases to fight inflation even if they result in an economic slowdown. Fed Chair Jerome Powell said on Friday the U.S....
Honda Motor, LG Energy to build $4.4 billion U.S. EV battery plant

TOKYO/WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Japan’s Honda Motor Co will build a new $4.4 billion lithium-ion battery plant for electric vehicles in the United States with Korean battery supplier LG Energy Solution Ltd, the two companies said on Monday. Battery makers are looking to increase production in the U.S. where...
