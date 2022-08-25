Read full article on original website
Related
A New Permanent Costco Closing Continues Sweeping Company Changes
A fall closure represents the latest strategic move for the perennial chain. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:MoneyTalksNews.com, EatThis.com, FOX19.com, and LATimes.com.
Elon Musk Says the World Has a Bigger Problem than Global Warming
If there is one point on which critics and fans of Elon Musk agree, it is that the billionaire is a defender of the environment. Musk co-founded Tesla, a company whose goal is to help build a sustainable world. "Tesla is to protect life on Earth, SpaceX to extend life...
srnnews.com
Bitcoin dips below $20,000
(Reuters) -Bitcoin dipped below $20,000 on Saturday, continuing a drop that has taken it down nearly 60% from its year high. Bitcoin, the world’s biggest and best-known cryptocurrency, was last down 1.5% at $19,946 on Saturday, down $298 from its previous close. It is down 58.7% from the year’s...
srnnews.com
Chinese chip foundry SMIC to invest $7.5 billion in new fab in Tianjin
SHANGHAI (Reuters) -Chinese chip foundry Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC) said it had signed a framework agreement to invest $7.5 billion for a new 12-inch foundry production line in Tianjin. The plans mark an ongoing expansion for the Shanghai-based company, which is under U.S. sanctions related to ties to China’s...
RELATED PEOPLE
China’s top chipmaker SMIC just achieved an Intel-like breakthrough
The company achieved the leap from 14-nm to 7-nm without the most advanced equipment due to U.S. curbs.
Pound hit by UK recession fears; EU to unveil emergency energy measures – business live
Rolling coverage of the latest economic and financial news
srnnews.com
Oil prices jump over $3/barrel on prospect of OPEC+ supply cut
(Reuters) – Oil prices rose more than $3 a barrel on Monday, extending last week’s gain, as potential OPEC+ output cuts and conflict in Libya helped to offset a strong U.S. dollar and a dire outlook for U.S. growth. Saudi Arabia, top producer in the Organization of the...
srnnews.com
Wall Street dips as rate hike concerns remain
NEW YORK (Reuters) – U.S. stock indexes dipped on Monday, adding to last week’s sharp losses, as concerns remained about the Federal Reserve’s aggressive interest rate increases to fight inflation even if they result in an economic slowdown. Fed Chair Jerome Powell said on Friday the U.S....
IN THIS ARTICLE
srnnews.com
Honda Motor, LG Energy to build $4.4 billion U.S. EV battery plant
TOKYO/WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Japan’s Honda Motor Co will build a new $4.4 billion lithium-ion battery plant for electric vehicles in the United States with Korean battery supplier LG Energy Solution Ltd, the two companies said on Monday. Battery makers are looking to increase production in the U.S. where...
Comments / 0