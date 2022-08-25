Read full article on original website
KNOX News Radio
ND cities, counites await oil-fueled infrastructure funding
North Dakota’s largest cities outside the oil-producing region in the western part of the state are awaiting millions of dollars for infrastructure projects. The state’s smallest towns that haven’t benefited from oil production will at least get a few hundred dollars each under a major spending initiative approved by the Legislature in 2019. Fargo will get nearly $24 million under “Operation Prairie Dog.” Ruso, the state’s smallest incorporated town of just three people, will get $463.37, according to state data estimates. Estimates show Bismarck will receive $14.7 million followed by Grand Forks at $12.7 million, West Fargo at $10.7 million, and Mandan at $7.4 million.
KNOX News Radio
ND pipeline deadline extended…again
North Dakota’s Industrial Commission has extended the deadline for pipeline companies to apply for a grant for a natural gas pipeline, which would run from the Bakken to eastern North Dakota. The deadline is now December 15th. An August 15th deadline passed with no bids received. But state Pipeline...
KNOX News Radio
Dangerous few days on ND highways
A 29-year old Lakota (ND) woman was killed in a rollover accident on Highway 2 Sunday night. The North Dakota Patrol says the victim was traveling west when the SUV entered the median and rolled southeast of Crary (ND). Authorities say as the vehicle crossed the eastbound lanes it continued to roll ejecting the driver who was pronounced dead at the scene. The accident was reported shortly before 10:00 p.m. A juvenile passenger was not injured.
KNOX News Radio
NDDoH reports hantavirus syndrome in pediatric patient
North Dakota’s Health Department has reported a case of hantavirus pulmonary syndrome in a pediatric patient in eastern North Dakota. It was confirmed by testing performed at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The individual was hospitalized but has since recovered. Health Department epidemiologist Levi Schlosser says...
