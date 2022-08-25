North Dakota’s largest cities outside the oil-producing region in the western part of the state are awaiting millions of dollars for infrastructure projects. The state’s smallest towns that haven’t benefited from oil production will at least get a few hundred dollars each under a major spending initiative approved by the Legislature in 2019. Fargo will get nearly $24 million under “Operation Prairie Dog.” Ruso, the state’s smallest incorporated town of just three people, will get $463.37, according to state data estimates. Estimates show Bismarck will receive $14.7 million followed by Grand Forks at $12.7 million, West Fargo at $10.7 million, and Mandan at $7.4 million.

FARGO, ND ・ 1 DAY AGO