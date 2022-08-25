Read full article on original website
This Massive Antique Mall in Kansas is a Must-VisitTravel MavenWichita, KS
Someone Took This Precious Little Girl From Her Bed In The Middle Of The NightThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedWichita, KS
Five Seafood restaurants in Kansas have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensLeawood, KS
Popular local food truck set to open new restaurant location in Kansas this monthKristen WaltersWichita, KS
Holding Law Enforcement Accountable Is Not a New Ideaezra scribeWellington, KS
WIBW
K-State basketball adds two walk-ons
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State head coach Jerome Tang announced on Tuesday the additions of walk-ons Nate Awbrey and Peyton Ackerman to the Wildcat program for the 2022-2023 season. Awbrey will be a senior with one year of eligibility remaining while Ackerman will be a true freshman with the...
KAKE TV
Kansan who graduated from high school and Harvard at the same time now an attorney in Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A young man from southwest Kansas who earned an undergraduate degree from Harvard the same month he graduated from high school in 2019 is celebrating yet another achievement: becoming a practicing attorney in Wichita. Braxton Moral, 20, graduated Ulysses High School in May 2019. Eleven days...
K-StateSports
‘To Come Back Here is Remarkable’
Nine-time national coach of the year Randy Cole sits in his office and all around him history begins to swirl. Plaques and framed honors and a Kansas State diploma sit high atop the second level of his desk. A large unhung poster depicting a runner high on a mountain settles upon a nearby chair while a bookcase is full of books related to the passion that has directed his steps for more than four decades.
Wheat Scoop: Randy and Kim Fritzemeier share lifetime of farm, family and community
He started farming in high school when his uncle rented him ground. A fifth-generation farm daughter herself, she was driving farm trucks before she had a driver’s license. After meeting in college at Kansas State University, they found a way to farm across county lines, balance her necessary off-farm income with the ebb and flow of farming and — most importantly — raise two exceptional children. Now, following a season of last farm milestones and a farm machinery sale, Randy and Kim Fritzemeier are off to a new set of adventures with a binful of goodwill from the family and friends with whom they have shared their love of agriculture and community.
classiccountry1070.com
Wichita schools offer programs for homework, online tutoring
The Wichita Public Schools has launched a Homework Hotline to help students at all grade levels. The hotline has teachers available to answer questions on any elementary school assignment and help with middle school and high school math, language arts, social studies, science and Spanish assignments. There is also support for special education and ESOL. Help is offered in both English and Spanish.
McPherson High School released from lockdown
MCPHERSON, Kan. (KSNW) — McPherson High School (MHS) was locked down on Tuesday due to a report of a subject with a firearm, according to a Facebook post from McPherson Public Schools. “As of 2:50 pm, McPherson PD and McPherson County Sheriff’s Dept. have determined that there is no known threat inside or near the […]
Why is Kansas punishing its remaining teachers with these latest tortures?
Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Eric Thomas directs the Kansas Scholastic Press Association and teaches visual journalism and photojournalism at the University of Kansas. As Kansas schools, from kindergarten to post-graduate, have returned to […] The post Why is Kansas punishing its remaining teachers with these latest tortures? appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
rvbusiness.com
RV Retailer Acquires Harper Camperland Stores in Kansas
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – RV Retailer LLC today (Aug. 29) announced the acquisition of Harper Camperland with two locations in Great Bend and Wichita, Kansas. Jon Ferrando, Chief Executive Officer and President of RVR stated, “We are excited to enter Kansas with Harper Camperland growing our store count to 106 across the nation. Kansas is one of the top 10 fastest growing RV states in terms of registrations with excellent RV demographics. Harper Camperland has served the Kansas markets since 1983 as one of the largest dealers in the state.”
msn.com
See the 10 Wichita KS-area restaurants & food sellers that failed recent inspections
Aug. 29—Ten Wichita-area businesses were deemed out of compliance during Kansas Department of Agriculture food and lodging safety inspections conducted Aug. 14-20, reports show. Among problems inspectors found: old ground beef, bugs flying around and landing on food and equipment at a pizza joint and an ice cream store,...
farmtalknews.com
NASA scientists visit Kansas farm on information seeking mission
Of all the folks that might visit his central Kansas farm, Ray Flickner probably never figured a group from the nation’s space agency would be among them. Yet, there they were: A small group of NASA scientists pulling up in SUVs to quiz Flickner about his farm just west of Moundridge.
WIBW
Lyon Co. DA receives police reports in alleged Emporia High football battery
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Official reports are now headed to the Lyon Co. District Attorney to decide whether or not to charge an Emporia High School football player and others after an alleged battery. KVOE reports that official police reports are now headed to Lyon Co. Attorney Marc Goodman after...
Student in custody after gun found at Kansas high school
SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement and USD 259 authorities are investigating after a gun was found at West High School, 820 S Osage Street in Wichita on Monday. A student alerted school officials about another student with a gun, according to a letter sent home to parents. Police took the student into custody.
Bullets Forever
The Capital City Go-Go will host open local tryouts
On September 10th, the Capital City Go-Go will host open local player tryouts. Participants must be pre-registered and fully vaccinated. They will be broken into two groups that will be capped at 75 players each. Registration will be on a first-come, first-served basis. The first session will be from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. EST and the second will be from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
CDC updates Kansas mask recommendations
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Sedgwick County and several other Kansas counties are doing better against the coronavirus and have had mask recommendations lifted. However, other counties have been added to the list of those where masks are recommended. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) puts together the map of counties considered at a […]
Kansas is ready for the launch of NASA’s Artemis 1
KANSAS (KSNW) – Both the Cosmosphere and Kansas Aviation Museum are hosting watch parties for the launch of NASA’s Artemis 1 rocket when it is set to launch on Monday. This is an astronaut-free launch. The rocket will launch from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida and will take its trip to the moon and […]
KWCH.com
Jackie Stiles documentary to begin streaming this week
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - “The Jackie Stiles Story,” a documentary on the legendary women’s basketball player from Claflin High School, will begin streaming on multiple platforms. The film, which debuted in March, will be available to stream Amazon Prime, Apple TV, Sony PlayStation, Vimeo and YouTube TV.
WIBW
New chief judge appointed to Lyon, Chase counties
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new judge has been named to preside over Lyon and Chase counties. The Kansas Supreme Court appointed Judge Jeffry Larson to serve as Chief Judge of the 5th Judicial District, which is composed of the two counties. Larson has served as a judge in the 5th Judicial District since 2007.
KVOE
Emporia teen hospitalized following fiery interstate crash Tuesday morning
An Emporia teenager suffered suspected serious injuries following a fiery crash east of Emporia Tuesday morning. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol crash log, 17-year-old Emily Jo-Anna Goza was traveling southbound on Interstate 35 in a 2002 Ford Explorer near the Road R-1 junction when she lost control of the vehicle for unknown reasons. The Explorer then struck a guardrail causing the vehicle to leave the roadway and roll down an embankment before coming to a rest.
classiccountry1070.com
Student arrested for bringing gun to West High
A student was arrested for bringing a gun to Wichita’s West High School on Monday. School officials say they got a tip that the student had a gun, leading to the arrest. According to the district, no threats had been made. A notice was sent out to parents after the incident.
KAKE TV
'This is a story without a happy ending': Family of Wichita man hurt in crash prepare to say goodbye
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE)- Months after a June 3 crash in Goddard that critically injured 21-year-old Wyatt Wilkinson of Wichita, his family says they're preparing to say goodbye. Emergency crews responded to the area of 183rd and Sunset in Goddard back on June 3 at around 4:05 p.m. When crews arrived, they found Wilkinson with critical injuries. Police say Wilkinson was traveling northbound when a vehicle pulled out in front of him. Authorities told KAKE News at the time that Wilkinson was also wearing safety gear.
