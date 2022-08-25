Read full article on original website
Related
‘It’s in the bathroom. It’s in the grout’: OU students claim they’re feeling sick because of mold outbreak
Dozens of Facebook comments rolled in over the weekend claiming that some University of Oklahoma residence halls were covered in mold and that students were feeling sick as a result of it.
This Oklahoma Drive In Movie Theater is Doing a ‘Tornado-Themed’ Double Feature Labor Day Weekend!
If you're looking for something to do this Labor Day weekend why not go to the drive-in theatre and catch a special tornado-themed double feature? It sounds like a great time and the perfect place to take the family for a fun evening out under the stars. When was the last time you've been to a drive-in movie theatre?
'Killers Of The Flower Moon' Provides Boost To Oklahoma Economy
Data from the Bartlesville's tourism bureau also shows the city brought in $40 million in tourist spending. Tourism was up in Bartlesville nearly 30% from previous years, the film also counted for more than half of the city's sales and hotel taxes last year. "Killers of the Flower Moon" is...
Texas man dies in Oklahoma vehicle crash; woman in critical condition
A Texas man died in a vehicle crash in Oklahoma that also injured two people, including a woman who was left in critical condition.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
farmtalknews.com
Oklahoma couple uses polyculture to grow sustainable food, farm on the lake
“All of our neighbors thought we were crazy because they all bought a house to be on the lake. We bought a house to be on a lake and have a farm!”. A backyard farming operation on the shore of Lake Hudson is just the way Stephan and Tammi Bell of Pryor, Oklahoma said they like it. The couple established Waterline Farms with the goal to use sustainable methods free of chemicals to grow their own fruits, nuts and vegetables using permaculture techniques.
Perkins-Tryon Intermediate School goes virtual due to COVID-19
Perkins-Tryon Intermediate School is switching to virtual learning beginning Tuesday, August 30, through the rest of the week.
news9.com
OTA Begins Transition To Cashless System Along Cimarron Turnpike
The Highway 412 Cimarron Turnpike between Stillwater and Tulsa has started transitioning away from taking cash to doing PlatePay. The rest of the plazas on the turnpike will be converted to PlatePay by the end of 2022. This is the fifth Oklahoma toll road to move away from cash payments...
news9.com
University Of Tulsa Now Offers Classes For Degree In Real Estate
TU students interested in real estate investment can now take classes and graduate with a degree in it. Jackson McKinney is a finance and accounting student at TU. He said he wanted to minor in real estate because of the way business and the real estate go hand-in-hand. "The reason...
IN THIS ARTICLE
news9.com
New Faces For Tulsa Include A Jenks Star Coming Home
New faces fill the roster for the Tulsa Golden Hurricane in 2022. In all, there are 14 newcomers to last season's Myrtle Beach Bowl-winning squad -- 11 new transfers who joined TU this summer to go with the three who joined in the spring. Wyoming is the first opponent for...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Grocery Giveaway in Pawhuska, Bartlesville Sep. 6
City Church is doing a grocery giveaway in Pawhuska and Bartlesville on Tuesday, Sep.6. from 5:30-6:30 p.m. It is a first come, first serve basis and it has a one bag limit. The Bartlesville location will be at the Central Middle School and the Pawhuska location will be at the Tri-County Tech Business.
news9.com
Tulsa Health Department Observes 'International Overdose Awareness Day'
On Wednesday, the Tulsa Health Department will observe 'International Overdose Awareness Day.'. The Health Department is partnering with several addiction prevention organizations to help raise awareness about overdoses. 'International Overdose Awareness Day' is the world's largest annual campaign to end overdoses. It is meant to honor those who have died...
news9.com
Vendors Needed For Tulsa's 6th Annual 'Native American Day'
Tulsa's Annual "Native American Day" is looking for vendors for this year's celebration. "Native American Day" recognizes the impact indigenous populations have had on Tulsa. Those who want to participate can sign up to be in the parade or as a vendor. This year's event will be held at Dream...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KOCO
Oklahomans work together to combat racial prejudice
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahomans worked together to combat racial prejudice in Oklahoma. Hundreds joined the fifth breaking bread event hosted by the Asian District Cultural Association. Food, friends and focus brought together the audience, of all different cultures, races and backgrounds. “We want to make sure that you gather...
Tulsa man released from California jail with felony warrants in Oklahoma arrested in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — A 48-year-old man accused of running away with a teenage girl from Tulsa has been arrested in Tulsa after he was convicted and found guilty of similar crimes in California. Bartley walked out of a California courtroom on August 17 after being convicted of having sex...
New stimulus proposal would give families hundreds in Oklahoma
photo of money laid outPhoto by Jean Beaufort (Creative Commons) As prices keep to go up, wouldn't a few hundred dollars more per month make a big difference to you? Here's some good news: there is a new proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0, senators Mitt Romney, Richard Burr, and Steve Daines want to give American families between $250-350 per month for each child.
Rent assistance deadline rapidly approaching
Hundreds of families across the state, suddenly jobless, faced possible homelessness had it not been for a federal eviction moratorium, and groups like Community Cares Partners, giving out federal dollars, to help fill the gap with rent. The deadline to apply for CCP financial help is very soon.
Oklahoma court reinstates murder conviction of Tommy Ward
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The so-called “Innocent Man” will stay in prison after a ruling from the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals. Two of Ward’s attorneys say they’re frustrated but they’re not giving up the fight. “The court didn’t get into the facts of the case,” said Attorney Greg Swygert. “It’s a loss for us, […]
news9.com
Lost Logan County Cow Found
Logan County deputies are looking for the owners of a missing cow. The department found a heifer with no branding or ear tags east of Guthrie. Anyone who can ID the cow can contact the sheriff's office. If not, she will be sold at auction.
Oklahoma City police searching for shooting witnesses
Authorities in Oklahoma City say they are investigating a shooting that occurred in Bricktown late last month.
OK man arrested for murder after trying to sell victim’s truck
Agents have arrested a man following the murder of a 63-year-old Ada man.
Comments / 0