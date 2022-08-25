ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

2-year-old boy shot after getting hold of gun at park in northwest Houston, HPD says

ABC13 Houston
ABC13 Houston
 5 days ago

A young boy was injured after getting a hold of someone's gun while at a park in northwest Houston, police said.

On Thursday, at about 4 p.m., officers responded to the Stuebner Airline Park in the 9200 block of Veterans Memorial after reports of a shooting.

At the scene, police found a boy with a gunshot wound on his right hand. The boy was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive, according to police.

Police said there were several men sitting at a table in the park. At some point, one of the men pulled out the gun and placed it on the table. The 2-year-old boy was able to grab the gun and accidentally shot himself in the hand.

Investigators said all of the men, including the one with the gun, left the location except for one witness and the father of the child.

An investigation is ongoing as authorities are trying to find the man who had the gun.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Houston Police Department#Shooting#Hpd#Violent Crime#Veterans Memorial
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ABC13 Houston

Crews resume search Monday for Texas City man with Parkinson's disease last seen fishing, police say

TEXAS CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- Crews in Texas City will continue their search Monday for a man who may have fallen into a lake while fishing, police and fire officials said. The 74-year-old man may have been fishing at his waterfront home near Shiloh Avenue and Park West Drive, according to his wife who told authorities she had last seen him at about 6:30 p.m. Sunday.
TEXAS CITY, TX
ABC13 Houston

ABC13 Houston

Houston, TX
147K+
Followers
15K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC13 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Houston.

 https://abc13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy