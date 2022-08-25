Mowrey Robby Joe Mowrey Rob was born on December 16th 1964 in Pocatello, ID to Donna Mowrey-Amen. He was the middle boy out of three sons. Rob enjoyed his childhood adventures with his brothers, Rick and Rusty, and together they shared many good times at his Gramps and Grams house on Tech Farm Rd. He had a love for the outdoors, and his family enjoyed camping, fishing, and hunting. Rob graduated from Pocatello High School in 1983 and attended some classes at Idaho State University afterwards. In 1983 Rob met the love of his life, Kim Edwards. They were married and welcomed their first daughter, Aleasha in 1986 and then their second daughter, Samantha in 1992. Rob worked for the Pocatello School District and Shamrock Coins when he was younger. He then worked for Union Pacific Railroad and finally as a fuel truck driver and after he was able to retire. Rob had a deep passion and love for his family. He loved his girls and would do anything for them. He taught them all about the outdoors, played games, and enlightened everyone around him with his laugh and sense of humor. Family was his everything, and when he became a grandpa, he was the best at it. Rob and Kim loved spending time together and taking their pup Addie Mae with them on adventures. On August 23rd, 2022 our Lord in Heaven called him home unexpectedly. He was preceded in death by his grandpa Jay Baker, grandma Elsa Baker and his Uncle Gary. He is survived by his wife Kim Mowrey, daughters Aleasha (JJ) Murphy, Samantha (Max) Mowrey, grandkids Aadin, Colt, Orion, Jennasey, Kaitlyn, and Madison, mother Donna Amen, brothers Rick (Kristy) Mowrey and Russ Mowrey. A funeral will be held Monday August 29th, 2022 at 2pm with a viewing an hour before at Wilks Funeral Home. Memories & condolences may be given to the family at www.wilksfuneralhome.com.

