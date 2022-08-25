Read full article on original website
Related
Idaho State Journal
ERIN ANNE RICKEN
Erin Ricken was born in Pocatello, Idaho, and passed away suddenly on August 19th, 2022 in Essex, Vermont at the age of 39. Nicknamed "Bright Eyes" by her Papa Al and "Ernie" by her kid sister Kelly, she was a smart, sweet child who made friends easily and loved everyone. As a teen, she was a beautiful social butterfly, and every boy who ever met her fell instantly in love with her.
Idaho State Journal
Setting a new direction
I am delighted with the changes coming for the City Council! The change at City Hall will be a fresh start from a painful past performance where the mayor was challenged and questioned over and over again in minute details about matters that did not have significance for you and me. Our community has taken a deep breath and will soon set a new direction for more inclusive, transparent, citizen-involved government.
Idaho Man Sentenced for Breaking Ribs, Face and Hands of Woman
FORT HALL, Idaho (KLIX)-A Fort Hall man will spend a little more than three years behind bars for an attack on a woman that left her with a collapsed lung and multiple broken bones. Following a jury trial, Evaristo Antonio Aguilar, 28, was found guilty of assault resulting in serious bodily injury to his victim on January 7, this year, according to U.S Attorney Josh Hurwit. According to court records, Aguilar had barricaded the door to a home on the Fort Hall Reservation to keep the woman from leaving. Aguilar, who had been using heroin, used a dog leash to hit the victim and repeatedly beat the woman, resulting in a collapsed lung and multiple fractures to her face, ribs, and hand. The assault happened over the course of several hours until Aguilar went to sleep allowing the woman to escape the home and call the police. Aguilar will spend three years on supervised release once he serves his prison term.
Idaho State Journal
PORTER JAMES BOOTH
Porter James Booth, 2 months old of Chesterfield, Idaho passed away peacefully in his parents' arms on Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at Primary Children's Hospital in Salt Lake City, Utah. Porter fought hard against a rare genetic disorder that affected his vascular system called Generalized Arterial Calcification of Infancy (GACI).
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
eastidahonews.com
Pulling up just one weed…
I have a compulsive behavior. I have learned to control it, mostly. But the other day it got the best of me. I was at Reinhart Park in Idaho Falls watching my granddaughter play in the splash pad. We took her to the playground area and helped her play there for a few minutes, then followed her around as she explored her world. I love watching young children explore their world. It’s a beautiful little park and gets lots of use. Everyone there seemed to be having a great time.
New middle school coming to Chubbuck
A groundbreaking ceremony at the new Alpine Academy Charter School will be held at 3 p.m. on Monday at 1195 Alpine Avenue in Chubbuck. The post New middle school coming to Chubbuck appeared first on Local News 8.
Golf simulator facility opens in Pocatello
POCATELLO — A new golf simulator facility called Eagle Swing recently opened in the Gate City. Chris Willie, the owner of the facility, explained that it is a 24-hour private golf simulator. “It’s a Trackman 4,” he said. “It’s the best that the market has.” Willie explained that participants can use the facility at 441...
eastidahonews.com
$50 million in grants for Idaho families will become available in September
IDAHO FALLS (IdahoEdNews.org) — Grant applications for Idaho families hoping for financial aid for educational resources will be available starting mid-September, the State Board of Education announced last week. Created earlier this year by Gov. Brad Little and the Legislature, the $50 million Empowering Parents grant program is modeled...
IN THIS ARTICLE
gotodestinations.com
20 Fantastic & Fulfilling Things to Do in Idaho Falls, Idaho
Nestled amidst the mountains of eastern Idaho, Idaho Falls is a picturesque city with a rich history. Founded in 1864 as Taylor’s Crossing, the city was renamed Idaho Falls in 1891. Today, Idaho Falls is a hub for arts and culture, offering a variety of museums, art galleries, and...
Pocatello now accepting applications for two vacant City Council positions
POCATELLO — Pocatello Mayor Brian Blad is officially starting his search to fill two empty seats on the City Council. Three vacancies were created when Council Members Christine Stevens, Claudia Ortega, and Roger Bray announced their resignations with an effective date of Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. Pursuant to Idaho Code, Blad will then be asking Idaho Governor Brad Little to appoint an individual to fill City Council seat 1, effective...
eastidahonews.com
What went wrong? Frustrated fans want answers after rock concert debacle
POCATELLO — Fans are fuming over a botched concert in Pocatello last weekend. Thousands showed up at the Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre on Friday, Aug. 19 for the Rockzilla Tour, featuring Papa Roach, Falling in Reverse, Hollywood Undead and Bad Wolves. But it ended up a huge disappointment and...
kidnewsradio.com
3 things to know this morning – August 29, 2022
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here’s what you should know to start your Monday. 1. West Sublette Street from North Grant Avenue to North Lincoln Avenue in Pocatello will be closed today and tomorrow due to road work. West Sublette Street to the river will be closed as well. During that time, no pedestrians or motorized vehicles will be allowed on the roadway. There will be no parking allowed on the street from 6:30 a.m. To 6:30 p.m. or until the work is complete.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Police remain at Compass Academy after precautionary lockout
The order for the lockout was made in consultation with the Idaho Falls Police Department after a few students at school received a threat from another student who was not at school today. The post Police remain at Compass Academy after precautionary lockout appeared first on Local News 8.
Idaho State Journal
Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center to host Angel Dash
IDAHO FALLS — Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center is proud to host a satellite location of the 2022 Angel Dash. The Angel Dash is a national memorial walk/run in recognition of Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month. It will be held on Oct. 15 at noon at Freeman Park Bandshell located at 1290 Science Center Drive in Idaho Falls.
eastidahonews.com
Compass Academy on lockout due to police investigation
IDAHO FALLS — Compass Academy is on lockout Monday morning due to a police investigation. The Idaho Falls Police Department has released few details but a spokeswoman says the school is on lockout “out of an abundance of caution as IFPD conducts an investigation.”. Lockout means nobody from...
eastidahonews.com
Woman allegedly threatens roommate with knife over corn chips
IDAHO FALLS — A 65-year-old Bonneville County woman was arrested after allegedly threatening her roommate with a knife when the roommate dropped chips on the ground and “wasted food.”. According to an affidavit of probable cause filed by the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office, on Aug. 24 at around...
Idaho State Journal
Mowrey, Robby Joe
Mowrey Robby Joe Mowrey Rob was born on December 16th 1964 in Pocatello, ID to Donna Mowrey-Amen. He was the middle boy out of three sons. Rob enjoyed his childhood adventures with his brothers, Rick and Rusty, and together they shared many good times at his Gramps and Grams house on Tech Farm Rd. He had a love for the outdoors, and his family enjoyed camping, fishing, and hunting. Rob graduated from Pocatello High School in 1983 and attended some classes at Idaho State University afterwards. In 1983 Rob met the love of his life, Kim Edwards. They were married and welcomed their first daughter, Aleasha in 1986 and then their second daughter, Samantha in 1992. Rob worked for the Pocatello School District and Shamrock Coins when he was younger. He then worked for Union Pacific Railroad and finally as a fuel truck driver and after he was able to retire. Rob had a deep passion and love for his family. He loved his girls and would do anything for them. He taught them all about the outdoors, played games, and enlightened everyone around him with his laugh and sense of humor. Family was his everything, and when he became a grandpa, he was the best at it. Rob and Kim loved spending time together and taking their pup Addie Mae with them on adventures. On August 23rd, 2022 our Lord in Heaven called him home unexpectedly. He was preceded in death by his grandpa Jay Baker, grandma Elsa Baker and his Uncle Gary. He is survived by his wife Kim Mowrey, daughters Aleasha (JJ) Murphy, Samantha (Max) Mowrey, grandkids Aadin, Colt, Orion, Jennasey, Kaitlyn, and Madison, mother Donna Amen, brothers Rick (Kristy) Mowrey and Russ Mowrey. A funeral will be held Monday August 29th, 2022 at 2pm with a viewing an hour before at Wilks Funeral Home. Memories & condolences may be given to the family at www.wilksfuneralhome.com.
Idaho State Journal
Pocatello-Chubbuck School District reinstates driver education program with fall sessions
POCATELLO — After a brief hiatus, Pocatello-Chubbuck School District 25 is once again offering driver education. Registration is currently open for the fall sessions. Session one will run from Sept. 6 through Oct. 22. A second session will begin on Oct. 20 and end Dec. 17. The cost is $175 and is due at the time of registration. Registration will continue until the courses are at capacity.
eastidahonews.com
‘I was gut-wrenched.’ Memorial crosses found in canal, flowers and decorations ripped out of the ground
IDAHO FALLS — What once was a beautiful memorial that remembered two women killed in a crash recently disappeared and was found later in a canal. The memorial was created after a fatal crash happened at 49th South and Holmes Avenue on Oct. 18, 2020. The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office reported at the time that 19-year-old Omar Arias of Idaho Falls was traveling westbound on 49th South when he drove through a stop sign. Two 24-year-old women — Alexandria “Allie” Dalessi and Sarah Lenon were driving southbound when the two vehicles collided.
Authorities release name of local man killed in I-15 wreck in Pocatello
UPDATE FROM BANNOCK COUNTY The Bannock County Coroner’s Office, in cooperation with Idaho State Police, Pocatello Police, Chubbuck Police and Bannock County Sheriff’s Office, has confirmed the identity of the deceased following the one-vehicle collision on northbound I-15 at milepost 71.6 in Pocatello on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022. Deceased: Dallin Overmeyer, 25, Pocatello Next of...
Comments / 0