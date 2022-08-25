Read full article on original website
BBC
In Canada fears of 'dangerous' politics mounting
Online threats, racist or misogynistic insults, public harassment and outright physical intimidation are just some of the behaviours that officials warn are changing the face of Canadian politics. The issue was highlighted last weekend, when a man was filmed launching an expletive-laden verbal assault at Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland.
BBC
Solomon Islands halts naval visits after US, UK ships denied entry
The Solomon Islands has temporarily halted all naval visits after failing to grant access to US and UK ships earlier this month. Honiara said the vessels had not sought access in time, and this prompted a review of arrival procedure. But the move marks a departure from routine and has...
BBC
Guinea's military junta to release funds to host Africa Cup of Nations in 2025
Guinea's military junta has insisted it is committed to hosting the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, and will release funds and fast-track access to land to help the country's preparations. The announcement on Monday came ahead of a two-day visit by the Confederation of African Football (Caf) to monitor Guinea's...
