Read full article on original website
Related
What we can expect from the 'Spider-Man' spin-off movie 'Kraven the Hunter,' starring Aaron Taylor-Johnson
Aaron Taylor-Johnson will star as the titular Spidey villain in the film, which is currently set for release on January 13, 2023.
digitalspy.com
Why Downton Abbey's Hugh Bonneville was chosen as the villain for Netflix's I Came By
Hugh Bonneville showcases a dark side that we're not used to seeing on screen in the new thriller I Came By. The director and co-writer of the Netflix thriller has now spoken about why he chose the Downton Abbey star for the lead role – which sees him play a retired judge who holds a very dark secret.
digitalspy.com
First look at This Is Us star in new Netflix movie as release date is confirmed
A first look at This Is Us' Justin Hartley in new Netflix romance movie The Noel Diary has dropped, alongside a release date. The Christmas film will be out right in time for the festive season, naturally, with the release date confirmed for November 24. The movie follows an author...
digitalspy.com
American Horror Story actor joins It star in new movie The Crow
Two stars of horror projects American Horror Story and It are teaming up for the long-in-development movie adaptation of indie comic The Crow. Danny Huston, who appeared in two series of American Horror Story, has joined the cast of the movie, which also includes FKA twigs and It actor Bill Skarsgård. Skarsgård played Pennywise the Clown in both It movies, based on Stephen King's novel.
RELATED PEOPLE
survivornet.com
Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer
Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
epicstream.com
Yoo Joo Eun Dead by Suicide at 27
Yoo Joo Eun passed away due to suicide on Monday, August 29. She was 27. Yoo Joo Eun’s older brother shared his sister’s suicidal note in a post on Instagram. He also detailed the late actress’ funeral details. Yoo Joo Eun’s Note. Her brother revealed he...
Back To Bachelor Life: Leonardo DiCaprio Breaks Up With Al Pacino's Stepdaughter Camila Morrone After 4 YEARS Together
Leonardo DiCaprio and his longtime girlfriend, Camila Morrone, reportedly called it quits after four years together, Radar has learned. RadarOnline.com has reached out to DiCaprio and Morrone's reps for comment but did not immediately hear back.The actor, 47, and model have been romantically linked since January 2018, going official with their couple status by sitting together in the front row at the 2020 Oscars.DiCaprio and Morrone became the talk of the town after attending Ellen DeGeneres' star-studded 60th birthday bash years ago.Prior to PEOPLE's bombshell split report, all appeared to be well when they were photographed spending the Fourth of...
digitalspy.com
EE Trailer - Will you be watching this autumn?
As always my darling, looks fabulous. As always my darling, looks fabulous. They've really stepped it up a gear. It feels like I've got my show back. As always my darling, looks fabulous. They've really stepped it up a gear. It feels like I've got my show back. Yep, it...
IN THIS ARTICLE
digitalspy.com
Lost In Space star reveals why new drama reshot dark murder scene
Lost In Space actor Shaun Parkes has opened up on the behind-the-scenes process of a particularly dark murder scene in his new show The Suspect. Parkes plays veteran police officer DI Vincent Ruiz on the ITV drama, who is assigned to an investigation into the possible murder of a young woman found in a shallow grave.
digitalspy.com
Yellowstone season 5 trailer teases deadly showdown
A new teaser trailer for Yellowstone season 5 has dropped and it promises a deadly showdown between the gang. During the fifteen-second clip, the voiceover of John Dutton ominously announces: "We'll show the world who we are and what we do." As the voiceover comes to an end, Rip Wheeler...
digitalspy.com
Talking Pictures TV's resurrection of long past actors
Since starting to watch TPTV with its old films/TV shows I have begun to appreciate a band of actors from a different era that remained largely forgotten and many have passed away or just left the business early. These actors never became famous just worked show after show, but there they are on screen giving it their all to entertain us even in the 21st Century .
digitalspy.com
Celebrity MasterChef 2022 eliminates first star from the fourth heat
Celebrity MasterChef spoilers follow. Celebrity MasterChef 2022 kicked off another heat tonight (August 30). Gregg Wallace and John Torode welcomed Strictly Come Dancing's Katya Jones, Coronation Street's Ryan Thomas, Under the Skin's Adam Pearson, RuPaul's Drag Race UK's Kitty Scott-Claus, and TV host Lisa Snowdon. Obviously, not all of them...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
digitalspy.com
Batman TV series axed ahead of launch
The upcoming animated Batman TV series titled Batman: Caped Crusader has now been cancelled after it received a series order from HBO Max and Cartoon Network just 15 months ago. The animated show was announced in May 2021 and would have been led by The Batman director Matt Reeves alongside...
digitalspy.com
Extraordinary Attorney Woo's Kang Tae-oh was "very worried" filming this key scene
Kang Tae-oh is one of the breakout stars of the Korean Netflix show Extraordinary Attorney Woo, which follows young lawyer Woo Young-woo (Park Eun-bin), who is on the autism spectrum and joins a major law firm. But while fans have fallen in love with the series, it wasn't always plain...
digitalspy.com
Why this popular House of the Dragon fan theory is wrong
House of the Dragon episode two spoilers follow. It's only episode two and already Viserys' plate is stacked sky-high – with problems from frictions at court to Daemon (Matt Smith) finding an ally in the spurned Corlys Velaryon (Steve Toussaint). No doubt his recent betrothal to Alicent (Emily Carey)...
digitalspy.com
EE cast Nish Panesar
Https://www.digitalspy.com/soaps/eastenders/a41003665/eastenders-spoilers-navin-chowdhry-nish-panesar/. Navin Chowdhry has been cast in the role of Nish as he comes to the square to repair his relationship with Suki and his Children. Posts: 1,702. Forum Member. ✭✭✭. 28/08/22 - 21:23 #2. Love Navin ❤️. Posts: 57,863. Forum Member. ✭. 28/08/22 - 21:24 #3. Good Casting.
digitalspy.com
EE - I said no! (spoilers)
I dont know if everyones seen the trailer of the 7 September episode of Frankie but it looks so good and very on topic. Seems Frankie is harrassed in a club and on a tube. The guy calls out to her in the street too but she cant hear him.
digitalspy.com
EastEnders Episode Discussion 29/8/2022 - Feared Of Scary Jean 🎶
On the day of Linda's court hearing, she tells Zack that her divorce from Mick is now official. Janine is furious when she finds out that Mick plans to visit Linda if she goes to prison. She responds by giving Jada money and blackmailing her to help bring down Linda.
digitalspy.com
13 huge EastEnders spoilers for next week
EastEnders spoilers follow. Next week on EastEnders, the Mitchells are transported back to 1979 in a special episode, while Freddie Slater arrives in Walford and Frankie has a frightening experience. Here's a full collection of the 13 biggest moments to watch out for:. 1. Phil gets a shock. Phil is...
digitalspy.com
Which EastEnders family would you love to have their own flashback episode?
To find out more about Jean's backstory including her side of the family and also to find out more about Viv and her interactions with her children. Love to see how they were in the 70's. They took over the Queen Vic in 1976. Posts: 1,014. Forum Member. ✭✭✭
Comments / 0