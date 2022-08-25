ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

In Canada fears of 'dangerous' politics mounting

Online threats, racist or misogynistic insults, public harassment and outright physical intimidation are just some of the behaviours that officials warn are changing the face of Canadian politics. The issue was highlighted last weekend, when a man was filmed launching an expletive-laden verbal assault at Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland.
AMERICAS
'Relentless' costs force band to postpone European gigs

A band has postponed their European tour dates due to the "relentless rise in touring costs". Ferocious Dog, from Nottinghamshire, said "inflation had made touring extremely difficult for bands". Violinist Dan Booth said they recently spent £6,000 travelling to and performing two gigs in Poland. The government has been...
BUSINESS

