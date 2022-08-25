The Minnetonka, Minnesota-based Bad Rooster food truck’s slogan jokes that its food is “bad to the bone.” The company is now facing allegations that this slogan is literal, and the truck is being used to funnel funds to an allegedly cult-like group that tore families apart.In July, sisters Angela Marie Hummelgard and Kelly Ring Abedi posted on Facebook accusing the truck of financing the Soulful Journey, a spiritual group that they called a “cult,” which they alleged had estranged them from their mother, whom they hadn’t spoken with in years.“This has been our family’s heartbreaking journey over the course...

