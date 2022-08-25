ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
intheknow.com

Toddler has the sweetest reaction to walking in the rain

This toddler’s love for the rain is totally infectious!. This TikTok user who goes by @casexxgeorgia is a grandparent and flight enthusiast based in Georgia who posts clips of their grandchildren and the occasional air show. Recently they shared a viral clip of their grandson pulling a Drew Barrymore and taking delight in being out in the rain, and viewers can’t get enough of the toddler’s contagious joy.
The Independent

Families accuse Minnesota food truck of funding New Age ‘cult’ that ‘brainwashes’ members

The Minnetonka, Minnesota-based Bad Rooster food truck’s slogan jokes that its food is “bad to the bone.” The company is now facing allegations that this slogan is literal, and the truck is being used to funnel funds to an allegedly cult-like group that tore families apart.In July, sisters Angela Marie Hummelgard and Kelly Ring Abedi posted on Facebook accusing the truck of financing the Soulful Journey, a spiritual group that they called a “cult,” which they alleged had estranged them from their mother, whom they hadn’t spoken with in years.“This has been our family’s heartbreaking journey over the course...
