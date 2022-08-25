Read full article on original website
Related
Daily Beast
Trump Demands Either New Election ‘Immediately’ or Make Him ‘Rightful’ President Now
Former President Donald Trump on Monday took time off from melting down over the FBI executing a search warrant at his home to seize classified documents to demand that he be installed as commander-in-chief of the United States—22 months after he decisively lost the 2020 race. The twice-impeached ex-president,...
Dems interfere in GOP primary in New Hampshire
Democrats are once again meddling in a GOP primary — this time in a competitive New Hampshire House district, with the goal of elevating a far-right candidate over a moderate backed by GOP Gov. Chris Sununu. The intervention in the race to take on Democratic Rep. Annie Kuster comes...
Feds cite efforts to obstruct probe of docs at Trump estate
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department says classified documents were “likely concealed and removed” from a storage room at former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate as part of an effort to obstruct the federal investigation into the discovery of the government records. The FBI also seized boxes and containers holding more than 100 classified records during its Aug. 8 search of Mar-a-Lago and found classified documents stashed in Trump’s office, according to a filing that lays out the most detailed chronology to date of months of strained interactions between Justice Department officials and Trump representatives over the discovery of government...
‘There’s enormous frustration’: Trump forces Republicans off-script… again
The investigation into Donald Trump’s handling of classified national security records is forcing Republicans into a strained defense during a pre-midterm sprint in which they’d much rather be talking about Joe Biden. After having decried the FBI’s search of the ex-president’s home, many Trump defenders went silent upon...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Trump team likely sought to conceal classified docs at Mar-a-Lago, DOJ tells judge
Prosecutors obtained a search warrant for former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate after receiving evidence that there was “likely” an effort to conceal classified documents there in defiance of a grand jury subpoena, a new Justice Department court filing released Tuesday night said. The 36-page filing was...
Melania Trump Reportedly Wasn't Worried About FBI Raid Because Donald Trump Would Never ‘Keep His Stuff in Her Room’
After the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump made sure his opinions were heard. However, his wife, Melania Trump, has been largely silent about the entire incident, and now, insiders are talking about her reaction to the incident — which may surprise some people. Friends close to the former first lady described her “annoyed” by the situation while another added, “she cared, but not like he cared,” according to CNN. Was it a pain in the butt that a federal agency came into her Florida home and went through her belongings? Absolutely. However, there’s a reason she’s reportedly less bothered than...
Americans are starting to get it: we can’t let Trump – or Trumpism – back in office
Polls and election results over the last week reminded Americans that politics seldom moves in a straight line. As in physics, action produces reaction. Overreach invites backlash. For a long while former President Trump and his cronies seemed to be immune from this rule of political life and from the...
What I Learned About Media Rage After Getting Fired From Fox
I was fired from my job on Decision Desk after calling the election for Biden in 2020. The funny thing is I should have seen it coming.
RELATED PEOPLE
‘Where the hell are we?’: Biden slams Republicans for encouraging political violence
The president’s visit to Pennsylvania on Tuesday is his first of three over the next week to the midterm battleground state.
Rick Caruso’s blockbuster bid to be mayor of LA flops with voters
Ultra-wealthy businessman Rick Caruso dropped $40 million on the primary campaign for mayor. But his investment is showing poor returns.
POLITICO
Opinion | Could This Flag Help Bring Brittney Griner Home?
Sarah (Levinson) Moriarty’s father, Robert Levinson, was the longest held American hostage when he passed away without any acknowledgment by the regime in Tehran. Robert C. O’Brien was Special Envoy for Hostage Affairs from 2018-2019 and U.S. National Security Advisor from 2019-2021. The world’s authoritarian regimes and terrorist...
Senate GOP leaders weigh whether to roll dice on Colorado underdog's campaign
From Arizona to Georgia, GOP candidates backed by former President Donald Trump have floundered, putting Mitch McConnell's quest to take back the Senate majority at serious risk.
IN THIS ARTICLE
DOJ indicates Trump’s demand for special master may be too late
The department said only a “limited set” of Mar-a-Lago documents were potentially privileged. And it appears to have sidestepped his claims of executive privilege.
Judge rejects bid by Gov. Kemp and Trump attorney Chesebro to quash subpoenas
The judge overseeing the Atlanta-area grand jury investigation into Donald Trump’s effort to overturn the 2020 election has rejected an effort by Gov. Brian Kemp to block a subpoena for his testimony. However, Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney also gave Kemp an election-year reprieve, agreeing to delay...
Beto O'Rourke postpones events after being hospitalized
The Democratic candidate for Texas governor will be resting at home in El Paso, he said.
POLITICO
POLITICO Playbook: The almighty vs. the alternative
THE WEEK —Today: Artemis I, the first step in NASA’s new moon mission, launches in the morning. VP KAMALA HARRIS speaks at the Kennedy Space Center. … Tuesday: DOJ faces deadline to provide “a more detailed” list of items seized during the FBI’s search of Mar-a-Lago. President JOE BIDEN talks gun safety in Wilkes-Barre, Pa. … Thursday: Hearing in West Palm Beach on DONALD TRUMP’s request for a special master to oversee the review of the FBI’s Mar-a-Lago search. … Friday: Absent new funding, the Biden administration stops distributing free at-home coronavirus tests. August jobs report is released.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Biden dodges the August curse
President Joe Biden overcame Covid, the presidential August curse and the legislative blockade built by members of his own party. Now as the stretch run to the midterms begins, the White House is looking to aim big. The president over the next week will frame the stakes of the upcoming election as a referendum on democracy itself, while trying to push Democrats over the November finish line and lay the groundwork for himself in 2024.
POLITICO
Can Caruso come back?
THE BUZZ: Despite those Hollywood endorsements, some of the drama has gone out of California’s marquee mayoral contest. The clash for control of Los Angeles attracted national attention and tens of millions of dollars ahead of the June primary. The bulk of that money flowed from the bank account of Rick Caruso, the billionaire mall developer who joined the Democratic Party and enlisted a blue chip political team as he sought to vault past initial frontrunner Rep. Karen Bass. Polls finding smog-like malaise afflicting the electorate created an opening for Caruso’s message of righting a civic ship adrift.
POLITICO
Nuclear options are still on the table
THE BUZZ: Lawmakers were cutting it a little close last night as they hurried to get bills into print before the 72-hour deadline. They’ve had weeks to make a deal, but, hey, sometimes work is best done under pressure, right?. We’ve got a slew of new legislation to dig...
Comments / 0