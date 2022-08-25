ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twitter

Comments / 0

Related
POLITICO

Dems interfere in GOP primary in New Hampshire

Democrats are once again meddling in a GOP primary — this time in a competitive New Hampshire House district, with the goal of elevating a far-right candidate over a moderate backed by GOP Gov. Chris Sununu. The intervention in the race to take on Democratic Rep. Annie Kuster comes...
IMMIGRATION
The Associated Press

Feds cite efforts to obstruct probe of docs at Trump estate

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department says classified documents were “likely concealed and removed” from a storage room at former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate as part of an effort to obstruct the federal investigation into the discovery of the government records. The FBI also seized boxes and containers holding more than 100 classified records during its Aug. 8 search of Mar-a-Lago and found classified documents stashed in Trump’s office, according to a filing that lays out the most detailed chronology to date of months of strained interactions between Justice Department officials and Trump representatives over the discovery of government...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
SheKnows

Melania Trump Reportedly Wasn't Worried About FBI Raid Because Donald Trump Would Never ‘Keep His Stuff in Her Room’

After the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump made sure his opinions were heard. However, his wife, Melania Trump, has been largely silent about the entire incident, and now, insiders are talking about her reaction to the incident — which may surprise some people. Friends close to the former first lady described her “annoyed” by the situation while another added, “she cared, but not like he cared,” according to CNN. Was it a pain in the butt that a federal agency came into her Florida home and went through her belongings? Absolutely. However, there’s a reason she’s reportedly less bothered than...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Wynn
Person
Dick Durbin
Person
Kyrsten Sinema
Person
Peiter Zatko
Person
Marco Rubio
Person
Ronna Mcdaniel
Person
Lizzie Fletcher
Person
Ben Quayle
POLITICO

Opinion | Could This Flag Help Bring Brittney Griner Home?

Sarah (Levinson) Moriarty’s father, Robert Levinson, was the longest held American hostage when he passed away without any acknowledgment by the regime in Tehran. Robert C. O’Brien was Special Envoy for Hostage Affairs from 2018-2019 and U.S. National Security Advisor from 2019-2021. The world’s authoritarian regimes and terrorist...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics State#Liv#Saudi#Public Investment Fund#The Department Of Justice
POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: The almighty vs. the alternative

THE WEEK —Today: Artemis I, the first step in NASA’s new moon mission, launches in the morning. VP KAMALA HARRIS speaks at the Kennedy Space Center. … Tuesday: DOJ faces deadline to provide “a more detailed” list of items seized during the FBI’s search of Mar-a-Lago. President JOE BIDEN talks gun safety in Wilkes-Barre, Pa. … Thursday: Hearing in West Palm Beach on DONALD TRUMP’s request for a special master to oversee the review of the FBI’s Mar-a-Lago search. … Friday: Absent new funding, the Biden administration stops distributing free at-home coronavirus tests. August jobs report is released.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Federal Aid
POLITICO

Biden dodges the August curse

President Joe Biden overcame Covid, the presidential August curse and the legislative blockade built by members of his own party. Now as the stretch run to the midterms begins, the White House is looking to aim big. The president over the next week will frame the stakes of the upcoming election as a referendum on democracy itself, while trying to push Democrats over the November finish line and lay the groundwork for himself in 2024.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
POLITICO

Can Caruso come back?

THE BUZZ: Despite those Hollywood endorsements, some of the drama has gone out of California’s marquee mayoral contest. The clash for control of Los Angeles attracted national attention and tens of millions of dollars ahead of the June primary. The bulk of that money flowed from the bank account of Rick Caruso, the billionaire mall developer who joined the Democratic Party and enlisted a blue chip political team as he sought to vault past initial frontrunner Rep. Karen Bass. Polls finding smog-like malaise afflicting the electorate created an opening for Caruso’s message of righting a civic ship adrift.
CALIFORNIA STATE
POLITICO

Nuclear options are still on the table

THE BUZZ: Lawmakers were cutting it a little close last night as they hurried to get bills into print before the 72-hour deadline. They’ve had weeks to make a deal, but, hey, sometimes work is best done under pressure, right?. We’ve got a slew of new legislation to dig...
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy