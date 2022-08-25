Read full article on original website
Benedict College is the first HBCU in South Carolina to offer Accredited Environmental Engineering Program
The Environmental Engineering Program at Benedict College received its initial accreditation by the Accreditation Board for Engineering and Technology (ABET), the national organization that accredits undergraduate programs in engineering, engineering technology, and computer science. Accreditation criteria and standards are developed with ABET’s member societies with the goal of assuring confidence in STEM education.
SC State appoints new CAB president and vice president
Gearing up for the Fall Semester, South Carolina State University’s Campus Activities Board (CAB) plans to host memorable activities and impactful events that will help retain the incoming freshman class, as well as upperclassmen. CAB President, Alexander “Ace” Conyers. Newly appointed CAB President Alexander “Ace” Conyers and...
Tickets On Sale for Richland One Hall of Fame Induction Gala
The 2022 Richland One Hall of Fame Induction Gala will be held Saturday, September 17 at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center, 1101 Lincoln Street. A red carpet reception at 5 p.m. will kick off the festivities, and the program will begin at 6 p.m. Musical entertainment will include national and international recording artist CammWess. Attire for the gala is black-tie optional. Complimentary valet parking will be provided.
West Columbia attorney named Columbia Region Lawyer of the Year
Joseph D. Dickey, Jr., managing partner of Dickey Law Group, has been selected for the 2023 edition of Best Lawyers as Lawyer of the Year in the area of Employment Law - Individuals for the Columbia, SC region. Best Lawyers in America is a ranking service that helps those in...
Chamber Expo Game Night offers business opportunities
Balloons, spin wheels, paper money, Scrabble, raffles and even a Monopoly cake were all on display at the annual Orangeburg County Chamber of Commerce Business Expo. The (Game Night) Monopoly-themed event on Aug. 25 brought out hundreds to enjoy good times, to learn about the Orangeburg County business landscape, to network and fellowship with one another.
