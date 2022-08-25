The 2022 Richland One Hall of Fame Induction Gala will be held Saturday, September 17 at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center, 1101 Lincoln Street. A red carpet reception at 5 p.m. will kick off the festivities, and the program will begin at 6 p.m. Musical entertainment will include national and international recording artist CammWess. Attire for the gala is black-tie optional. Complimentary valet parking will be provided.

