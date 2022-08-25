Read full article on original website
Related
WATCH: Top highlights from Texas commits last week
The high school football season is in full swing. As Texas commits work toward the second half of the year, several are making big plays each and every week. Here are the top highlights from last week. Johntay Cook, WR, Desoto. 3 catches, 96 yards, 1 touchdown in 35-10 win...
Crossing paths: South Carolina and Georgia State
Moving forward this season, this space will be reserved for a rundown of past recruiting battles, at least for the games where those types of things actually happen.
247Sports
Maryland Basketball Recruiting: After "best friend" committed, highly regarded '24 very high on Terps
"Now, I’m really interested in them. I mean, they’re the hometown school and I really like the coaching staff. They really connect with me.”
Nasir Wyatt checks in as state's No. 8 prospect in initial 247Sports '25 Top 100
The initial 247Sports top 100 for the class of 2025 was released last week. The class looks to be a strong one in California and Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei linebacker Nasir Wyatt checked in as our No. 8 prospect in the state.
247Sports
47K+
Followers
366K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0