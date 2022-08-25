ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: Top highlights from Texas commits last week

The high school football season is in full swing. As Texas commits work toward the second half of the year, several are making big plays each and every week. Here are the top highlights from last week. Johntay Cook, WR, Desoto. 3 catches, 96 yards, 1 touchdown in 35-10 win...
TEXAS STATE
