Americans are starting to get it: we can’t let Trump – or Trumpism – back in office
Polls and election results over the last week reminded Americans that politics seldom moves in a straight line. As in physics, action produces reaction. Overreach invites backlash. For a long while former President Trump and his cronies seemed to be immune from this rule of political life and from the...
The Hill’s Morning Report — Biden to test midterm message in key states
President Biden plans this week to hit the road with hopes he can boost the political fortunes of key Democratic candidates while persuading voters in swing states that they shouldn’t back Republicans just 70 days from now. Pennsylvania is on his mind, and not just because he hails from...
Don't celebrate the Espionage Act — even applied to Donald Trump, it's a dreadful law
It's front-page news that FBI agents raided former Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in connection with an investigation into the potential mishandling of classified documents. Even more jaw-dropping, the unsealed search warrant and partially redacted supporting affidavit show that Trump under investigation for removal or destruction of records, obstruction of justice and potential violations of the Espionage Act, a draconian law that criminalizes the unauthorized retention or disclosure of national defense information (whether classified or not) if it could be used to harm the United States or benefit a foreign nation.
DOJ found that only a few items retrieved by the FBI from Mar-a-Lago were covered by attorney-client privilege, undercutting a Trump defense
Trump has sought to claim attorney-client privilege to block the DOJ from examining documents retrieved in the FBI raid of Mar-a-Lago.
Life expectancy for North Carolinians drops
Life expectancy in North Carolina fell by 1.5 years from 2019 to 2020, according to new CDC data. By the numbers: North Carolinians lived to an average age of 76.1 — lower than the national average of 77. Women in the state (79) tended to live longer than men...
