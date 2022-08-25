It's front-page news that FBI agents raided former Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in connection with an investigation into the potential mishandling of classified documents. Even more jaw-dropping, the unsealed search warrant and partially redacted supporting affidavit show that Trump under investigation for removal or destruction of records, obstruction of justice and potential violations of the Espionage Act, a draconian law that criminalizes the unauthorized retention or disclosure of national defense information (whether classified or not) if it could be used to harm the United States or benefit a foreign nation.

