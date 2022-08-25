ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

US News and World Report

Germany's Gas Storage Facilities Filling up Faster Than Planned - Econ Minister

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany's gas storage facilities are filling up faster than planned, Economy Minister Robert Habeck said, giving hope that Europe's biggest economy could avoid acute gas shortages this winter. "The reservoirs are filling up faster than specified," Habeck was quoted as saying by Der Spiegel Magazine, adding that...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
US News and World Report

Toyota Triples Planned Investment to $3.8 Billion in U.S. Battery Plant

(Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp will boost its planned investment in a new U.S. battery plant from $1.29 billion to $3.8 billion, partly in response to rising consumer demand for electric vehicles, the company said on Wednesday. Battery maker Panasonic will be a partner in the Liberty, North Carolina, plant...
LIBERTY, NC

