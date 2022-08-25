Read full article on original website
Braun Strowman And Former NXT Champion Reportedly Pitched For WWE Returns
Since the new regime of co-CEOs Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan, with Paul "Triple H" Levesque as head of creative and EVP of Talent Relations, took over WWE, numerous former stars have returned, including Johnny Gargano, Karrion Kross, and Dakota Kai. But if you believed you'd seen the end of the big-name re-signings, you may have thought wrong. According to a new report from Fightful, former WWE Universal Champion Bran Strowman has been among the names pitched and discussed for a WWE return. It's unclear at this time how far negotiations have gone involving The Monster Among Men or what the specific pitches for his return might be — WWE would neither confirm nor deny whether there was truth to the story of Strowman's return to the company.
Billy Gunn Comments On Chyna's Life And Legacy
Billy Gunn and Chyna were part of WWE's iconic D-Generation X faction during the Attitude Era. While Gunn stuck mostly to tag team wrestling alongside Road Dogg, Chyna acted as a singles star, winning the WWE Women's Championship and the Intercontinental Championship, becoming the only woman to accomplish the feat. Chyna, unfortunately, passed away on April 17th, 2016, due to an accidental drug overdose. However, Billy Gunn has fond memories of working with her.
Security Confisticates Sasha Banks Sign During WWE Raw
Despite being widely recognized as one of the pre-eminent performers of the last decade, Sasha Banks has dealt with her fair share of detractors – many of whom have been critical of her tendency to occasionally botch moves inside the ring. One such fan sat in the front row...
Kurt Angle Explains Why He Spat Out Street Profits' Drink On WWE Raw
WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle had an eventful homecoming on the 8/29 "WWE Raw" in Pittsburgh, PA. Some of the highlights include an entertaining 'Shoosh-Off' with Chad Gable, a throwback backstage moment with Edge, and Angle sharing a toast with the Street Profits. Initially, Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins offered the Olympic Gold Medalist one of their signature red cups, which Angle accepted before spitting out the drink, implying that there was alcohol in his cup. The segment ended with Angle pulling out three bottles of milk, which he & the Profits toasted to.
Backstage News On Sasha Banks' And Naomi's WWE Futures
Despite walking out of the company during an episode of "WWE Raw" on May 16, former WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Sasha Banks and Naomi should be back any week now, according to Dave Meltzer in the latest "Wrestling Observer Radio." Bryan Alvarez noted the two women are now listed...
Backstage News On Future Of Roman Reigns Holding Both Top WWE Titles
Could the end be near for Roman Reigns as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion? If a new report is anything to go by, the answer is "maybe, and maybe sooner than you expect." According to the WrestleVotes Twitter account, there have been creative discussions "for the first time in a long time" about Reigns dropping the WWE Championship, the Universal Championship, or both. The tweet notes that "multiple ideas" have intrigued those making the final decisions in regard to WWE's forthcoming premium live event, Clash at the Castle, which takes place in Wales this Saturday. Reigns is scheduled to defend both the world titles he currently holds against Drew McIntyre at the event. Of course, with Paul "Triple H" Levesque looking to mold the on-screen product to his own vision as WWE's head of creative, it could be, as WrestleVotes declared, "an interesting week ahead."
Booker T Calls Recent WWE Release A 'Shock'
The backstage roles within WWE have received several adjustments in recent months, with the most recent being the role of Senior Vice President of WWE LIve Events. WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett was placed into the position just this past May but is already out of the role, according to recent reports. "That was a shock," Booker T said on the latest "The Hall of Fame." "I didn't see that one coming; I did not see that coming at all. Jeff Jarrett just came off of a huge weekend not too long ago ... Ric Flair's final match, as well as he had WWE duties, and now, Jeff Jarrett is no longer with the company."
Jon Moxley On Being Considered The Worst Member Of Blackpool Combat Club
On a recent episode of "Dynamite," after unsuccessfully calling out Hangman Adam Page, CM Punk began to run down Jon Moxley. Punk called Moxley the worst member of the Blackpool Combat Club, a stable consisting of Moxley, Bryan Danielson, Wheeler Yuta, Claudio Castagnoli, and William Regal. After defeating Punk to become Undisputed AEW World Champion on the latest episode of AEW's flagship show, Moxley recently had the chance to share his thoughts on being called the worst member of the faction.
Rhea Ripley Teases Match With Hall Of Famer In Deleted Tweet
Edge and The Mysterios' ongoing feud with Judgment Day has been heating up in recent weeks. On last week's episode of "WWE Raw," Edge faced Damian Priest in the show's main event. After the match, Edge's wife, Beth Phoenix, jumped the barricade to protect her husband from a beatdown at the hands of Priest's stablemates, resulting in some bad blood between her and Rhea Ripley.
Dakota Kai Wants To Talk With Her Boss Following Controversial End To WWE Raw
Aliyah and Raquel Rodriguez captured the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship last night on "WWE Raw," winning the namesake tournament that has been contested over the last few weeks for the vacant titles. Meanwhile, on the losing team, Dakota Kai, who returned to WWE at SummerSlam in July, has called out management following the controversial ending to the match.
Riddle Gets His First Name Back On WWE Raw
Corey Graves referred to Riddle as "Matt Riddle" on the 8/29 episode of "WWE Raw" prior to The Original Bro's heated split-screen interview segment with Seth Rollins. Although not confirmed by WWE's roster page, WWE's official Twitter account also referred to Riddle as "Matt Riddle" in this video clip posted shortly after the segment. The former UFC fighter has been going by just "Riddle" since December 2020, a change he welcomed on social media at the time, noting that he actually "prefers it" since he has been called just "Riddle" his entire life.
Happy Corbin Expresses Interest In First-Time Match Against Multi-Time WWE Champion
Though he's only held championship gold once during his time with WWE, Happy Corbin has had some major rivalries in the company that led him to career-defining wins. At TLC 2019, Corbin managed to defeat the current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns – though, at the time, "The Tribal Chief" wasn't a titleholder and hadn't debuted his new persona quite yet. He also defeated Kurt Angle at WrestleMania 34, which was the same night that Angle retired from in-ring competition and seemingly hung up the boots for good. During a recent Q&A session on Twitter, Corbin hinted that he would be open to another huge match if the creative department wanted to set it up."Not my choice but definitely would [work with Brock Lesnar]," he wrote.
DDP Confirms Former NWO Member Has Entered Rehab
It's been nearly six months since longtime wrestling veteran Buff Bagwell announced he was moving in with Diamond Dallas Page to live in the "accountability crib" and be part of his "Change or Die" docu-series. Unfortunately, DDP took to his YouTube channel earlier today to reveal that Bagwell has suffered a significant setback on his journey to a drug-free life.
Booker T Hopes Top WWE Star Is Able To Retire On Their Own Terms
WWE Hall Of Famer Edge was back in action this week in the main event of "WWE Raw." He faced Damien Priest in Edge's first match back in Toronto for 12 years. However, it was what Edge said after the show ended that got the wrestling world buzzing. Edge hinted that he would like to retire in Toronto next summer, which has led to speculation about his future, with Booker T admitting that, "you've got to let it go sometime."
John Morrison Addresses The 'Crazy Shift In The Wrestling World'
In recent months, John Morrison has performed all over the world for promotions including Lucha Libre AAA World Wide in Mexico, World Series Wrestling in Australia, and even companies closer to home such as All Elite Wrestling and Game Changer Wrestling. Despite his extensive travels, the former WWE Intercontinental Champion has kept an eye on what he describes as the "crazy shift" currently taking place in the wrestling industry.
Mick Foley Addresses Whether He Thinks Nancy Benoit Will Go Into WWE Hall Of Fame
Mick Foley has advocated for several names to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame and one that has always been at the top of his list is Nancy Benoit. She and her son Daniel were murdered by her husband, WWE wrestler Chris Benoit in late June 2007 before Chris took his own life. The tragedy sent shockwaves through the world of wrestling. Before marrying Chris Benoit, Nancy had established her own name in pro wrestling as a valet, most notably as Woman in WCW. On the latest episode of "Foley Is Pod," Foley remarked on the legacy that she left as a performer in the business.
Carmella Gives Update On Her Recovery From Injury
Carmella has spent most of August on the shelf after appearing to suffer a head injury while she was working a tag match at a live event in Charleston, SC earlier this month. During the match, she rolled out of the ring in a move that many thought was meant to garner heel heat. Everyone in the bout seemingly bought into the notion it was a normal part of the match, including Bianca Belair and Asuka. The two started doing a chicken dance to imply that Carmella was scared to re-enter the match and got the live crowd chanting "chicken." Suddenly, an "X" was thrown up by the official, and Carmella was helped to the back. It was also noted that her eyes were being covered to protect her from the bright lights, indicating a head injury.
DDP Names Current WWE Star He Wants A Match Against
Diamond Dallas Page has named which current WWE star he wants a match with. "I would love to have a match with Randy Orton and I really wanted that to happen," Page admitted on his podcast, Snake Pit. "He thought it was going to happen, which makes sense: RKO vs. Diamond Cutter. I would've loved it and I'd put him over in the middle and he'd kick out...It would've been a great match, we would've had some great promos. It would've been awesome to go do something with him because he's the total package really."
Recently Re-Signed WWE Star Reminds Dutch Mantell Of 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin
Dutch Mantell has decades of experience at the highest levels of the pro wrestling industry, so impressing him isn't exactly the easiest task. That's exactly what Dexter Lumis has done, however. The former "NXT" star made his surprise return to WWE at the conclusion of the August 8 episode of "WWE Raw" after having been released from the company back in April. Lumis attempted to hop the barricade out of the crowd, but security stopped him — he's continued to make similar appearances on WWE programming in the ensuing weeks.
