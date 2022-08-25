Read full article on original website
Related
Collider
'Elvis’ Global Box Office Crosses $276 Million
Evidently, the Baz Luhrmann-directed Elvis Presley biopic, Elvis, can't help but be a box office success. After grossing another $1.9 million overseas, bringing the film's worldwide total to $276.7 million. This past weekend, Elvis scored another $1.9 million from 64 markets overseas. This brings Elvis to an international box office total of $129.3 million, which has made up around 46% of the film’s total gross, and is the 11th highest-grossing film overseas of the year between The Bad Guys ($149 million) and Lightyear $107 million).
Collider
What's New on Netflix in September 2022
The summer months may be over, but that isn't stopping Netflix from releasing plenty of new content on the service. The highly anticipated fifth season of Cobra Kai drops this month, following our favorite karate-chopping frenemies Johnny Lawrence and Daniel LaRusso as they continue to try to take down the nefarious Terry Silver. There's also hot new limited series such as the thrilling Devil in Ohio starring Emily Deschanel and Thai Cave Rescue from Jon M. Chu. Netflix also has plenty of promising new movies releasing in September including the awards-hopeful Andrew Dominik film Blonde starring Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe. Tyler Perry's passion project A Jazzman's Blues will also be coming to the streaming service in September and looks to show a much different side of the filmmaker than what we're used to. There'll also be new films starring Camila Mendes, Maya Hawke, Allison Janney, Jurnee Smollett, Queen Latifah, and Ludacris with the films Do Revenge, Lou, and End of the Road.
Collider
All 11 Of Christopher Nolan's Films, Ranked By Rotten Tomatoes
Christopher Nolan has been one of the movie industry's most respected and well-received directors for the better part of two decades. He's directed 11 movies, including the famed Dark Knight Trilogy starring Christian Bale as Batman, most of which are known for their unique plots, cinematography, and star-studded cast. He's...
survivornet.com
Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer
Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
RELATED PEOPLE
Collider
Florence Pugh-Led 'The Wonder' Gets Theatrical and Netflix Release Window
Netflix has announced the release dates for the titles that will premiere in the Fall and holiday season. Though some of these already had their premiere dates known, several were new revelations. One of these is The Wonder, starring Florence Pugh, which is premiering at the Toronto Film Festival on Tuesday, September 13, and now, a release date window for when the movie will come to theatres and the streamer has also been revealed.
Collider
Tessa Thompson & Joseph Gordon-Levitt to Lead Sci-Fi Thriller 'Ash'
Tessa Thompson and Joseph Gordon-Levitt will star in Flying Lotus' upcoming science fiction horror thriller Ash. It will be the second directorial effort from producer/musician/filmmaker Steven Ellison, better known as Flying Lotus. Deadline reports that Thompson and Gordon-Levitt are now attached to the picture, which will now be executive produced by South African science fiction director Niell Blomkamp (District 9). Flying Lotus stated that the casting is "an absolute dream come true to collaborate with some of the most talented actors out there!"
Collider
Princess Leia's Wedding Dress Unveiled for 'The Princess and the Scoundrel'
There are few things in this world that mean as much to me as Leia Organa does so now with Star Wars: The Princess and the Scoundrel, we're learning about the love of Han Solo and Leia between Star Wars: Return of the Jedi and Star Wars: The Force Awakens and is giving us something I love very much: A look at Leia's wedding dress. A flowing green gown with Leia's brown hair down in waves in the back, the dress is so very much reminiscent of Leia in Return of the Jedi and reminds me personally why I love her so much. She's never shied away from who she is.
Collider
Billy Butcherson Is Back In New Image From 'Hocus Pocus 2'
Sometimes there are good zombies that you just can't help but love, and that's what happened with Billy Butcherson in Hocus Pocus. Played by the ever-brilliant Doug Jones, Billy is a character that many fans still dress up as for Halloween, and we all love him unconditionally. So heading into Hocus Pocus 2, it delights us to no-end to know that Billy is back and just as lovable as before. Now, Entertainment Weekly is giving us a new look at the undead character, and we get to see Billy back and better than ever and with some wonderful new quotes from Jones and the director of the sequel, Anne Fletcher.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Collider
How to Watch ‘Love in the Villa’: Where to Stream the Kat Graham / Tom Hopper Romantic Comedy
Nothing is more romantic than the little town of Verona, the birthplace of Shakespeare’s most romantic and tragic love story Romeo and Juliet. It’s also the setting of Love in the Villa, the latest romcom premiering just in time for the end of summer. Directed and written by Mark Steven Johnson, who’s previously done work for Finding Steve McQueen, the movie follows the hopeless-in-love Julie, who’s recently dumped by her fiancé, as she goes on a solo trip to Verona to take a break from all the romantic mishaps in her life. What she doesn’t realize is that her beautiful villa has been double-booked by a handsome British lad called Charlie. It's clear the two don’t share the best of feelings for each other. But when you’re in Verona, love will always prevail.
Collider
Jacob Tremblay, Martin Freeman and More Join Horror Film 'Queen Of Bones'
Critics Choice Award winner and SAG Award Jacob Tremblay, Emmy and BAFTA Award winner Martin Freeman, Julia Butters, and Taylor Schilling are set to lead the upcoming folk horror film Queen of Bones which recently entered production in Canada. Deadline reports that Queen of Bones tells the story of two siblings named Lily and Sam, played by Butters and Tremblay, respectively.
Collider
'Weird: The Al Yankovic Story' Trailer Spotlights Music's Nerdiest Superstar
If you grew up in the 80s, 90s, and into the early 00's then without a doubt you're familiar with the incredibly catchy and often hilarious cover songs of the accordion ace "Weird Al" Yankovic. From spoofing Madonna's "Like a Virgin" into a medical comedy with "Like a Surgeon" to singing "Soon I'm gonna be a Jedi" to the tune of "American Pie," there's very little this lovable weirdo won't make a parody out of. This fall the Roku Channel is taking us inside the wild and whacky world of "Weird Al" with Weird: The Al Yankovic Story. The upcoming film stars Daniel Radcliffe as the titular superstar in some truly uncanny casting.
Collider
What Happened to Guillermo Del Toro's 'Haunted Mansion' Movie?
The works of Guillermo del Toro are often so intricate with narrative layers and imaginative visuals that they keep your mind preoccupied for days after you watch them. His unmade projects are similarly compelling to one’s cranium. The likes of his unrealized adaptations of The Hobbit or At the Mountains of Madness are impossible not to ruminate on, especially since del Toro clearly exhibited such dedication for each of these movies. Among those productions that never got off the ground was his take on The Haunted Mansion. Despite being in development for years and being a passion project for del Toro, this cinematic vision of the classic Disney theme park attraction would never see the light of day.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Collider
From 'The Shining' to 'The Mist': 7 Stephen King Novels That Were Made Into Spine-Chilling Movies
When Stephen Edwin King published Carrie in 1974, little did he (or his publishers) know that the new writer on the block would end up becoming one of the best-selling authors of our time. More than five decades later, he remains a prolific novelist and a modern literary legend, with 64 novels, 200 short stories, five non-fiction books, numerous scripts, and other works to his credit. Often called the King of Horror, Stephen King has become synonymous with horror, dark fantasy, supernatural, gothic, and post-apocalyptic fiction.
Collider
Denis Villeneuve’s ‘Incendies’ Remains His Magnum Opus
Denis Villeneuve is quite possibly one of the most in demand directors in the business currently, and deservedly so. Since his first English language features in 2013, Villeneuve has rocketed up the ranks of the industry to helm some of the most gargantuan movies ever made. He's one of the few modern directors to successfully bask in spectacle. Arrival saw plenty of financial and critical success, despite being an actionless A-list alien film that explored heady philosophical ideas. Blade Runner 2049 was a blockbuster sequel to one of the most iconic sci-fi films that managed to eclipse the size of the original in virtually every way, all while staying faithful to and expanding upon its anthropological musings. With Dune seeing immense success last year as one of the most monumental movies ever to grace the big screen, it's natural to wonder where he might go from here. But perhaps Villeneuve's most towering film is one he made over a decade ago. Despite the size of everything he's made since, his 2010 feature Incendies still feels like his magnum opus.
Collider
'On the Come Up' Trailer Shows Sanaa Lathan's High-Energy Directorial Debut
Paramount+ has released the official trailer and key art for their upcoming original film On the Come Up, which will mark the feature directorial debut of Emmy-nominated actress Sanaa Lathan (Alien vs. Predator, Succession). The coming-of-age story is set to have its world premiere at the 2022 Toronto International Film...
Collider
Summer 2022 Box Office Roundup: Who Were the Big Winners?
For the first time since 2019, the domestic box office was able to (largely) avoid what Alan Jackson would call “the summertime blues.” After the COVID-19 pandemic left theaters closed in this season in 2020 and warded away most new releases in the hottest months of 2021, summer 2022 often looked like a welcome visitor from the past. In 2021, there were so few releases that it felt like a miracle that movie theaters were keeping the lights on. It didn’t feel like there was enough material to conjure up massive impressions of the state of the domestic box office. This year, though, there were enough new releases (which ranged widely in terms of performance) to offer up some key box office takeaways for Hollywood going forward.
Collider
How the ‘Howard the Duck’ Disaster Changed Marvel, Lucasfilm, and Pixar Forever
Comic book movies are more popular than ever right now, but there was a time when the genre was thought to be a major risk. After the failure of 1997’s Batman & Robin, audiences assumed that superhero films were simply a fad that was destined to fade away. It took the success of Blade to relaunch the genre. Blade was followed by X-Men and Spider-Man, and cinema has never been the same ever since.
Collider
'The Son' Trailer Shows Hugh Jackman, Laura Dern & Vanessa Kirby's Complicated Family
After his critically acclaimed film The Father, the trailer for director Florian Zeller's newest film, The Son, starring Hugh Jackman, has been released and teases a familial drama at the center of its story. The trailer was uploaded on Twitter by Jackman himself in a tweet in which he states he is honored to present, before receiving a wide release.
Collider
Jodie Foster's Most Memorable Performances, From 'Taxi Driver' to 'The Mauritanian'
Jodie Foster has not only been able to avoid the traps into which far too many former child stars have fallen, but has become one of the most lauded and respected women in the industry today. With four Academy Award nominations and two wins, and nearly 100 acting, directing, and producing credits to her name, Jodie Foster has been showing us how it's done for nearly six decades. She shows no signs of slowing down, either, recently joining the cast of the upcoming Nyad biopic, so now is a good time to reflect on Foster's most impactful performances thus far.
Collider
Why Santana Lopez Was the Brightest Star on 'Glee'
In the opening scenes of the very first episode of Glee, a quote is immortalized in McKinley High’s trophy case. “By its very definition, glee is about opening yourself up to joy”, and arguably, no one was more enjoyable to watch than the icon herself - Santana Lopez (Naya Rivera). Naya Rivera had true star power and wasn’t afraid to pull focus in a scene. That’s exactly how her character managed to transform from a “nameless Cheerio sidekick” to a main character by the end of the first season. She had talent, she had style, and she had a hell of a lot to say but could just as easily cut you with a look. Despite the fast and cruel nature of Santana’s words, she became a comfort character for many, especially within the queer community. She provided some much-needed queer representation and despite the over-the-top comedy utilized by the show, many of Santana’s struggles were very real and mirrored the experiences of those watching at home.
Comments / 0