Denis Villeneuve is quite possibly one of the most in demand directors in the business currently, and deservedly so. Since his first English language features in 2013, Villeneuve has rocketed up the ranks of the industry to helm some of the most gargantuan movies ever made. He's one of the few modern directors to successfully bask in spectacle. Arrival saw plenty of financial and critical success, despite being an actionless A-list alien film that explored heady philosophical ideas. Blade Runner 2049 was a blockbuster sequel to one of the most iconic sci-fi films that managed to eclipse the size of the original in virtually every way, all while staying faithful to and expanding upon its anthropological musings. With Dune seeing immense success last year as one of the most monumental movies ever to grace the big screen, it's natural to wonder where he might go from here. But perhaps Villeneuve's most towering film is one he made over a decade ago. Despite the size of everything he's made since, his 2010 feature Incendies still feels like his magnum opus.

MOVIES ・ 17 HOURS AGO